World Autism Day: 'There is no one size fits all with ASD'
Autism South Africa estimates that 1% to 2% of people in South Africa may be living with some level of autism spectrum disorder (ASD).
In America, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) has recently revealed that 1 in 59 births were kids born with ASD.
World Autism Awareness Day is internationally recognised on 2 April.
Speaking to Gugs Mhlungu on Weekend Breakfast, an occupational therapist with a special interest in neurological disorders, including Autism Rethabile Matolwe says most ASD cases are diagnosed within 18 months.
The fact that it would be diagnosed at four or five years of age, means that there were no resources around this child. In most cases, it is diagnosed around two years because there is an expectation that around that time certain milestones would have been reached.Rethabile Matolweni, occupational therapist
Matolweni says there is never a one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to children with ASD.
Every child would have their own needs. What is actually crucial and essential in therapy is the actual understanding of the nature, the severity, the areas of development that are required, and the skills needed to assist this child.Rethabile Matolweni, occupational therapist
On average, it is a journey that needs patience. It is a lifelong journey and children do improve.Rethabile Matolweni, occupational therapist
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_108012559_autism-word-on-people-hands.html?vti=n1ua8unedz8samb44b-1-14
More from Local
Joburg Art Gallery looks like a bombed building - Former director
Former director at the Johannesburg Art Gallery Christopher Till says the artefacts in the gallery should be removed urgently.Read More
Sars breaks tax revenue record after collecting R1.5 trillion between 2021/22
Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter announced the preliminary revenue collection outcome for the 2021-2022 financial year in Pretoria.Read More
Dlamini’s supporters celebrate outside court after she opts to pay R100k fine
Magistrate Betty Khumalo delivered a sentence of four years imprisonment or a fine of R200,000 half of which are suspended.Read More
It’s no joke, Home Affairs says most services are offline nationwide
The Home Affairs Department says most of its services are not available nationwide due to a cable breakage.Read More
Outa welcomes driver's licence renewal extension, says govt must fix design flaw
Mandy Wiener chats to Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse CEO Wayne Duvenage on the latest lifeline motorists have been given.Read More
Bathabile Dlamini handed 4-year jail term or R200,000 fine for perjury
Should she be imprisoned, two years of the sentence will be suspended.Read More
New public-private partnership opportunities opening up in national parks
SANParks has just concluded its second-ever investment conference. Africa Melane interviews Board Chairperson Pam Yako.Read More
2-month fuel levy relief likely to be followed by price cap on 93 octane petrol
The Money Show interviews Treasury's Ismail Momoniat and gets reaction from the AA's Layton Beard and analyst George Glynos.Read More
New police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola 'an excellent appointment'
South African Police Union spokesperson Lesiba Thobakgale and senior researcher at Institute for Security Studies Dr Johan Burger react to the appointment of General Fannie Masemola as national police commissioner.Read More