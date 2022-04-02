Streaming issues? Report here
Soundtracks of My Life
World Autism Day: 'There is no one size fits all with ASD'

2 April 2022
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Children
Autism
world autism awareness month
World Autism Day

Rethabile Matolwe, an occupational therapist with a keen interest in neurological disorders, including autism, says every child needs a proper assessment to determine their needs.

Autism South Africa estimates that 1% to 2% of people in South Africa may be living with some level of autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

In America, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) has recently revealed that 1 in 59 births were kids born with ASD.

World Autism Awareness Day is internationally recognised on 2 April.

Speaking to Gugs Mhlungu on Weekend Breakfast, an occupational therapist with a special interest in neurological disorders, including Autism Rethabile Matolwe says most ASD cases are diagnosed within 18 months.

The fact that it would be diagnosed at four or five years of age, means that there were no resources around this child. In most cases, it is diagnosed around two years because there is an expectation that around that time certain milestones would have been reached.

Rethabile Matolweni, occupational therapist

Matolweni says there is never a one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to children with ASD.

Every child would have their own needs. What is actually crucial and essential in therapy is the actual understanding of the nature, the severity, the areas of development that are required, and the skills needed to assist this child.

Rethabile Matolweni, occupational therapist

On average, it is a journey that needs patience. It is a lifelong journey and children do improve.

Rethabile Matolweni, occupational therapist

Listen to the full interview below:




