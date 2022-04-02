New features to WhatsApp voice notes offer greater versatility and options
If you thought listening to WhatsApp voice notes at a faster speed was awesome, get a load of some of their new features.
WhatsApp has announced a full list of new voice note features that includes 'out of chat' playback that allows you to listen to voice notes while you respond to other chats.
Speaking to Gugs Mhlungu, MyBroadband editor-at-large Jan Vermeulen says over seven billion voice notes are sent daily worldwide.
The feature that is amazing is the pausing and resuming recording while you are composing a voice note.Jan Vermeulen, Editor at large - MyBroadband
You also have a preview, so that you record the voice note and listen to what it sounds like and then send it. Voice notes have been turned into a powerful tool.Jan Vermeulen, Editor at large - MyBroadban
Listen to the full interview below:
