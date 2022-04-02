LIVE: Tense showdown between SA and Bangladesh shapes Harmer’s stunning return

Streaming issues? Report here
Refiloe Mpakanyane 1500 x 1500 2020 Refiloe Mpakanyane 1500 x 1500 2020
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Music with Kenny Maistry
See full line-up
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Joburg Art Gallery looks like a bombed building - Former director Former director at the Johannesburg Art Gallery Christopher Till says the artefacts in the gallery should be removed urgently. 1 April 2022 6:47 PM
Sars breaks tax revenue record after collecting R1.5 trillion between 2021/22 Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter announced the preliminary revenue collection outcome for the 2021-2022 financial year in Preto... 1 April 2022 3:26 PM
Dlamini’s supporters celebrate outside court after she opts to pay R100k fine Magistrate Betty Khumalo delivered a sentence of four years imprisonment or a fine of R200,000 half of which are suspended. 1 April 2022 1:51 PM
View all Local
'Fact that Bathabile Dlamini lied before, carries weight in perjury sentencing' Bongani Bingwa chats to Ulrich Roux & Associates managing director and attorney Ulrich Roux to reflect on the sentencing. 1 April 2022 7:45 AM
UIF forced to use surplus as payouts exceed contributions- 'We're R1BN short' Africa Melane interviews Teboho Maruping, Commissioner of the Unemployment Insurance Fund, on The Money Show. 31 March 2022 8:23 PM
ANC's R102M tax bill: Sars squeezing 'little' people, why did this take so long? Bruce Whitfield interviews Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee about the latest developments around the ruling party's unpaid taxes. 30 March 2022 9:51 PM
View all Politics
New public-private partnership opportunities opening up in national parks SANParks has just concluded its second-ever investment conference. Africa Melane interviews Board Chairperson Pam Yako. 31 March 2022 9:50 PM
Debt counsellors NOT mandated to contact consumers on behalf of credit regulator Debt review companies are using the National Credit Regulator as a calling card to ensnare you - Wendy Knowler on The Money Show 31 March 2022 8:46 PM
2-month fuel levy relief likely to be followed by price cap on 93 octane petrol The Money Show interviews Treasury's Ismail Momoniat and gets reaction from the AA's Layton Beard and analyst George Glynos. 31 March 2022 7:12 PM
View all Business
My mom made the worst lasagna in history but I warmed up to it - Conrad Koch Ventriloquist Conrad Koch tells more about his favourite dish that goes along with a song or a book. 1 April 2022 8:00 PM
How to avoid sexual withholding as a punishment Relationship coach Nu Davidson says assumption is not good and communication becomes vital when there is sexual withholding. 1 April 2022 12:37 PM
What's hot in Joburg? Your guide to what's happening in the city This is your guide to what's happening in the city of Johannesburg over the first weekend of April. 1 April 2022 11:37 AM
View all Lifestyle
LIVE: Tense showdown between SA and Bangladesh shapes Harmer’s stunning return SA start day two of the first test with a firm hand on things as off-spinner Simon Harmer made quick work of the Bangladesh batsme... 2 April 2022 9:01 AM
Proteas head into uncharted territory as they take on Bangladesh in Test series South Africa will be without a number of their regular stars such as Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Rassie van der Dussen, who a... 31 March 2022 8:18 AM
France were miles better than Bafana Bafana - Diski Times digital head Mandy Wiener chats to Diski Times digital head David Kappel on the game where South Africa were outplayed by the world champions. 30 March 2022 1:30 PM
View all Sport
Singing about love has pushed me to do what I do, politically - Ringo Madlingozi The musician told Relebogile Mabotja on #702Unplugged that every time he is on stage he gets the energy from the audience. 1 April 2022 2:54 PM
Moya is way of healing and speaks to the spirit -Simphiwe Dana Bongani Bingwa chats to Afro-soul singer-songwriter and social activist Simphiwe Dana on her upcoming concert. 1 April 2022 9:23 AM
WATCH: Workers showing off their packed daily lunch has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 April 2022 8:14 AM
View all Entertainment
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
No, SA's stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict isn't affecting investment: Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to Clement Manyathela at the SA investment conference. 24 March 2022 1:22 PM
'Dubai Expo shows we can make this world a great place to live, also in SA' Futurist Graeme Codrington returns from the Expo excited about possibilities, also for power generation in SA - The Money Show 23 March 2022 8:26 PM
View all World
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
SA among top 20 African countries with highest debt-to-GDP ratios - Statista Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Victor Kgomoeswana, author of 'Africa Bounces Back', about South Africa's debt-to-GDP rating. 22 March 2022 9:56 PM
View all Africa
Debt counsellors NOT mandated to contact consumers on behalf of credit regulator Debt review companies are using the National Credit Regulator as a calling card to ensnare you - Wendy Knowler on The Money Show 31 March 2022 8:46 PM
[WATCH] Savanna's spicy collab with Nando's - the perfect combo? Savanna Cider's co-branding exercise with Nando's is brave and innovative says advertising expert Andy Rice - on The Money Show 30 March 2022 8:35 PM
Electric car pioneer Nissan (apologies, Elon Musk) is gunning for domination The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios. 28 March 2022 7:59 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

LIVE: Tense showdown between SA and Bangladesh shapes Harmer’s stunning return

2 April 2022 9:01 AM
by Carmen Reddy
Tags:
Proteas Cricket Team
Bangladesh cricket team

SA start day two of the first test with a firm hand on things as off-spinner Simon Harmer made quick work of the Bangladesh batsmen with scores of four for 42 in 20 overs.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa start day two of the first test with a firm hand on things as off-spinner Simon Harmer made quick work of the Bangladesh batsmen with scores of four for 42 in 20 overs.

Bangladesh was 98 for four at the close in reply to South Africa's 367 all out and will start Saturday morning on 269 runs in arrears.

With the bulk of overs being bowled by spinners Harmer and Keshav Maharaj who proved to be a valuable partner, with figures of 19-10-24-0.

It was a tense afternoon of cricket with six fielders around the wicket for the last few overs the day belonged to Harmer, 32, who had not played in a test match since 2015.

He was ineligible to play for South Africa after signing a Kolpak contract with English county Essex in 2017. Harmer got his first breakthrough in the last over before tea when he bowled Shadman Islam for nine with the third ball of his second over.

He ended a 55-run stand between Mahmudul Hasan and Najmul Hossain by bowling Najmul for 38 with a superb delivery as he spun past the bat.

Bangladesh Captain Mominul Haque fell without scoring in Harmer's next over, caught off bat and pad by a diving Keegan Petersen at silly point.

The experienced Mushfiqur Rahim was Harmer's fourth wicket, gloving a ball down the leg side to wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne.

Mahmudal, playing in his third test, survived until the close, scoring 44 not out.

While South Africa began day 2 on 233/4 after Bangladesh managed to chip away at the proteas’ batting order on day 1.

Temba Bavuma, unbeaten on 53, steered South Africa to a strong first innings total of 367.

Alhough Bavuma seemed composed, he didn't manage a long enough partnership with any of his teammates with Kyle Verreynne departing for 28 off 81 balls, followed by Wiaan Mulder who was dismissed without scoring.

South Africa were 245 for six, with just 12 runs being added to their overnight total, but Bavuma and Keshav Maharaj scored 53 runs for the seventh wicket as bavuma edged closer to his second test century.

But off-spinner Mehidy Hasan bowled him out for 93 after Bavuma faced 190 balls and hit 12 fours.




2 April 2022 9:01 AM
by Carmen Reddy
Tags:
Proteas Cricket Team
Bangladesh cricket team

More from Sport

Proteas head into uncharted territory as they take on Bangladesh in Test series

31 March 2022 8:18 AM

South Africa will be without a number of their regular stars such as Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Rassie van der Dussen, who are all away at the IPL.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

France were miles better than Bafana Bafana - Diski Times digital head

30 March 2022 1:30 PM

Mandy Wiener chats to Diski Times digital head David Kappel on the game where South Africa were outplayed by the world champions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Checking COVID-19 vaccination proof at stadiums will be a nightmare - Ace Ncobo

29 March 2022 4:32 PM

Former Premier Soccer League general manager Ace Ncobo talks about the upcoming soccer matches with spectators in the stadiums.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bring out the vuvuzela: PSL confirms return of fans to stadiums

29 March 2022 2:44 PM

Speaking at briefing in Johannesburg on Tuesday afternoon, Khoza said spectators could only be allowed back to 50% stadium capacity as outlined in the amended disaster management regulations from 8 April 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nic Dlamini: '8-day Cape Epic just as demanding as a month on Tour de France'

24 March 2022 9:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield catches up with 2 Absa Cape Epic first-timers - SA cyclist Nicholas Dlamini and Absa's Amelia Dieperink.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'You train for about a year to get to this point' - Absa Cape Epic rider

24 March 2022 4:04 PM

Stage 1 of the 2022 edition of the most grueling mountain bike race in the world got underway at Lourensford on Monday 21 March.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sport association wants more supporters in stadia given new COVID rules

23 March 2022 12:32 PM

The South African Football Supporters Association says it will start making immediate arrangements to get more fans into stadiums now that the COVID-19 regulations allow more people to attend matches.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rabada confident ahead of final ODI against Bangladesh

22 March 2022 9:42 PM

Kagiso Rabada was in dazzling form as the pacer claimed figures of 5/39.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

LIVE COMMENTARY: Proteas and Bangladesh face off in second ODI in Centurion

20 March 2022 9:10 AM

The Proteas will hope for a much-improved performance as they take on Bangladesh in the second ODI on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

LIVE: CSA backs selection of winning team to face Bangladesh in Centurion

18 March 2022 9:09 AM

Here's where you can catch our live commentary for the series. Watch it or listen - your choice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Outa welcomes driver's licence renewal extension, says govt must fix design flaw

Local

Joburg Art Gallery looks like a bombed building - Former director

Local Lifestyle

Sars breaks tax revenue record after collecting R1.5 trillion between 2021/22

Local Business

LIVE: Tense showdown between SA and Bangladesh shapes Harmer’s stunning return

Sport

EWN Highlights

LIVE COMMENTARY: Harmer stuns with four-wicket scalp in return to the Proteas

2 April 2022 8:45 AM

US judge denies Ghislaine Maxwell request for new trial

2 April 2022 7:28 AM

Thousands flee Mariupol as Red Cross prepares fresh rescue effort

2 April 2022 7:19 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA