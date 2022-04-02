LIVE: Tense showdown between SA and Bangladesh shapes Harmer’s stunning return
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa start day two of the first test with a firm hand on things as off-spinner Simon Harmer made quick work of the Bangladesh batsmen with scores of four for 42 in 20 overs.
Bangladesh was 98 for four at the close in reply to South Africa's 367 all out and will start Saturday morning on 269 runs in arrears.
With the bulk of overs being bowled by spinners Harmer and Keshav Maharaj who proved to be a valuable partner, with figures of 19-10-24-0.
It was a tense afternoon of cricket with six fielders around the wicket for the last few overs the day belonged to Harmer, 32, who had not played in a test match since 2015.
He was ineligible to play for South Africa after signing a Kolpak contract with English county Essex in 2017. Harmer got his first breakthrough in the last over before tea when he bowled Shadman Islam for nine with the third ball of his second over.
He ended a 55-run stand between Mahmudul Hasan and Najmul Hossain by bowling Najmul for 38 with a superb delivery as he spun past the bat.
Bangladesh Captain Mominul Haque fell without scoring in Harmer's next over, caught off bat and pad by a diving Keegan Petersen at silly point.
The experienced Mushfiqur Rahim was Harmer's fourth wicket, gloving a ball down the leg side to wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne.
Mahmudal, playing in his third test, survived until the close, scoring 44 not out.
While South Africa began day 2 on 233/4 after Bangladesh managed to chip away at the proteas’ batting order on day 1.
Temba Bavuma, unbeaten on 53, steered South Africa to a strong first innings total of 367.
Alhough Bavuma seemed composed, he didn't manage a long enough partnership with any of his teammates with Kyle Verreynne departing for 28 off 81 balls, followed by Wiaan Mulder who was dismissed without scoring.
South Africa were 245 for six, with just 12 runs being added to their overnight total, but Bavuma and Keshav Maharaj scored 53 runs for the seventh wicket as bavuma edged closer to his second test century.
But off-spinner Mehidy Hasan bowled him out for 93 after Bavuma faced 190 balls and hit 12 fours.
