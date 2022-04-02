Kids Haven appeals for Easter treats for children





Kids Haven in Benoni, Gauteng is asking for assistance in collecting Easter treats for the children they provide shelter to.

The centre plans to have an Easter egg hunt for younger kids and a hot cross bun for the older kids.

Food anthropologist Anna Trapido shared more details with Gugs Mhlungu.

They currently have 154 abandoned or abused children with them. The age range is between three and 20. They have a lot of kids between the ages of three and 12. Anna Trapido, Food anthropologist

They are wanting to collect Easter eggs for an Easter egg hunt on Easter Sunday. The bigger kids will have a hot cross bun party and the younger ones will do the egg hunt. Anna Trapido, Food anthropologis

Listen to the full interview below: