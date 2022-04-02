Kids Haven appeals for Easter treats for children
Kids Haven in Benoni, Gauteng is asking for assistance in collecting Easter treats for the children they provide shelter to.
The centre plans to have an Easter egg hunt for younger kids and a hot cross bun for the older kids.
Food anthropologist Anna Trapido shared more details with Gugs Mhlungu.
They currently have 154 abandoned or abused children with them. The age range is between three and 20. They have a lot of kids between the ages of three and 12.Anna Trapido, Food anthropologist
They are wanting to collect Easter eggs for an Easter egg hunt on Easter Sunday. The bigger kids will have a hot cross bun party and the younger ones will do the egg hunt.Anna Trapido, Food anthropologis
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/eggs-easter-easter-eggs-spring-3216879/
More from Local
Bus drivers plan to strike two days before Easter weekend
Numsa spokesperson, Phakamile Hlubi Majola says they are demanding a 10% salary increase access the board.Read More
Here are signs that your parents are toxic
Parenting coach and founder of Nurture with Nozi, Nozipho Mbatha, talks about toxic parents and what to look out for.Read More
Yellow Level 4 warning: 'Isolated showers to continue but to clear on Tuesday'
Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso and weather service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen reflect on the weather.Read More
'MMC violated patients' rights by showing pregnant women sleeping on floor'
Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital CEO Dr Nozuko Mkabayi says City of Joburg MMC for Health and Social Development Ashley Sauls - who says he introduced myself - came under false pretences at midnight.Read More
'Thank you for flying flag': Ramaphosa congratulates Black Coffee on Grammy win
Nathi Maphumulo took home the award for the best dance/electronic album for his 12-track album 'Subconsciously' at the show on Monday morning, making him the first South African producer to be nominated for the award and win it.Read More
I'll get my hands dirty, ensure we respond to communities - Police commissioner
South Africa’s national police commissioner lieutenant-general Sehlahle Fannie Masemola weighs in on his plans for his new role.Read More
DJ Black Coffee brings fresh aroma of Grammys to SA with first-ever win
South Africa's most successful DJ took home the award for the best dance/electronic album at the 64th Grammy show on Monday morning.Read More
Our tax compliance level is about 60% instead of 90% - Edward Kieswetter
South African Revenue Service commissioner Edward Kieswetter says the revenue still has a long way to go to ensure that taxpayers don't evade tax.Read More
Electricity restored in most of Joburg CBD following tunnel fires - City Power
The lengthy and frustrating outage was caused by a fire in an underground tunnel last week.Read More