Financial planner says less than 10% of SA have enough money to retire at 65





Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse said surveys revealed that less than 10% of South Africans at the age of 65 didn't have enough money for retirement.

Speaking to Gugs Mhlungu, Roelofse said state pension was not enough to get most people through the month.

You are going to compromise on your standard of living very much to get through the month. Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

We don't have enough resources to retire at age 65, so why not put together a plan to see yourself past it where you see yourself working as long as your health permits. The point of 65, I think is outdated and we should look past it and that would give us a real option for retirement. Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

