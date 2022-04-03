Streaming issues? Report here
Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020 Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
See full line-up
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Financial planner says less than 10% of SA have enough money to retire at 65 Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse says people should work beyond the age of 65 if their health allows. 3 April 2022 10:18 AM
Kids Haven appeals for Easter treats for children Food anthropologist Anna Trapido says the younger kids will have an Easter egg hunt while the older kids will have a hot cross bun... 2 April 2022 2:16 PM
World Autism Day: 'There is no one size fits all with ASD' Rethabile Matolwe, an occupational therapist with a keen interest in neurological disorders, including autism, says every child ne... 2 April 2022 8:02 AM
View all Local
ANC Mpumalanga head Ndlovu stands by comments for Ramaphosa to serve second term Mpumalanga Chairperson Mandla Ndlovu says he stands by his comments when he called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to avail himself f... 3 April 2022 8:51 AM
'Fact that Bathabile Dlamini lied before, carries weight in perjury sentencing' Bongani Bingwa chats to Ulrich Roux & Associates managing director and attorney Ulrich Roux to reflect on the sentencing. 1 April 2022 7:45 AM
UIF forced to use surplus as payouts exceed contributions- 'We're R1BN short' Africa Melane interviews Teboho Maruping, Commissioner of the Unemployment Insurance Fund, on The Money Show. 31 March 2022 8:23 PM
View all Politics
Sars breaks tax revenue record after collecting R1.5 trillion between 2021/22 Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter announced the preliminary revenue collection outcome for the 2021-2022 financial year in Preto... 1 April 2022 3:26 PM
New public-private partnership opportunities opening up in national parks SANParks has just concluded its second-ever investment conference. Africa Melane interviews Board Chairperson Pam Yako. 31 March 2022 9:50 PM
Debt counsellors NOT mandated to contact consumers on behalf of credit regulator Debt review companies are using the National Credit Regulator as a calling card to ensnare you - Wendy Knowler on The Money Show 31 March 2022 8:46 PM
View all Business
New features to WhatsApp voice notes offer greater versatility and options MyBroadband editor at large Jan Vermeulen says voice notes have been turned into a powerful tool. 2 April 2022 1:25 PM
My mom made the worst lasagna in history but I warmed up to it - Conrad Koch Ventriloquist Conrad Koch tells more about his favourite dish that goes along with a song or a book. 1 April 2022 8:00 PM
Joburg Art Gallery looks like a bombed building - Former director Former director at the Johannesburg Art Gallery Christopher Till says the artefacts in the gallery should be removed urgently. 1 April 2022 6:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
LIVE COMMENTARY: SA lead day 4 with 75 against Bangladesh South Africa will start day four against Bangladesh with an overall lead of 75 at Kingsmead in Durban. 3 April 2022 10:02 AM
LIVE: Tense showdown between SA and Bangladesh shapes Harmer’s stunning return SA start day two of the first test with a firm hand on things as off-spinner Simon Harmer made quick work of the Bangladesh batsme... 2 April 2022 9:01 AM
Proteas head into uncharted territory as they take on Bangladesh in Test series South Africa will be without a number of their regular stars such as Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Rassie van der Dussen, who a... 31 March 2022 8:18 AM
View all Sport
Singing about love has pushed me to do what I do, politically - Ringo Madlingozi The musician told Relebogile Mabotja on #702Unplugged that every time he is on stage he gets the energy from the audience. 1 April 2022 2:54 PM
Moya is way of healing and speaks to the spirit -Simphiwe Dana Bongani Bingwa chats to Afro-soul singer-songwriter and social activist Simphiwe Dana on her upcoming concert. 1 April 2022 9:23 AM
WATCH: Workers showing off their packed daily lunch has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 April 2022 8:14 AM
View all Entertainment
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
No, SA's stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict isn't affecting investment: Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to Clement Manyathela at the SA investment conference. 24 March 2022 1:22 PM
'Dubai Expo shows we can make this world a great place to live, also in SA' Futurist Graeme Codrington returns from the Expo excited about possibilities, also for power generation in SA - The Money Show 23 March 2022 8:26 PM
View all World
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
SA among top 20 African countries with highest debt-to-GDP ratios - Statista Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Victor Kgomoeswana, author of 'Africa Bounces Back', about South Africa's debt-to-GDP rating. 22 March 2022 9:56 PM
View all Africa
Debt counsellors NOT mandated to contact consumers on behalf of credit regulator Debt review companies are using the National Credit Regulator as a calling card to ensnare you - Wendy Knowler on The Money Show 31 March 2022 8:46 PM
[WATCH] Savanna's spicy collab with Nando's - the perfect combo? Savanna Cider's co-branding exercise with Nando's is brave and innovative says advertising expert Andy Rice - on The Money Show 30 March 2022 8:35 PM
Electric car pioneer Nissan (apologies, Elon Musk) is gunning for domination The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios. 28 March 2022 7:59 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

ANC Mpumalanga head Ndlovu stands by comments for Ramaphosa to serve second term

3 April 2022 8:51 AM
by Tshidi Madia
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Mandla Ndlovu

Mpumalanga Chairperson Mandla Ndlovu says he stands by his comments when he called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to avail himself for a second term at the helm of the ANC.

MPUMALANGA - Newly elected Mpumalanga Chairperson Mandla Ndlovu says he stands by his comments when he called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to avail himself for a second term at the helm of the African National Congress (ANC).

Ndlovu was lambasted for publicly expressing support for Ramaphosa with some in the party questioning his decision to support the current ANC president without the support of branches.

ALSO READ: - Clean sweep for Mandla Ndlovu and his allies at ANC's Mpumalanga conference - Mandla Ndlovu elected ANC Mpumalanga chairperson - ANC votes on preferred candidates Ndlovu and Ndinisa as party’s Mpumalanga chair

He told Eyewitness News in a sit-down following his landslide victory that he had no regrets over comments made last month.

Meanwhile, Ndlovu and his collective’s win were already being dissected by pundits with many wondering how it would influence the ANC in the lead up to its elective conference.

But the lobby group has been a mixed bag with some having expressed a desire to see the likes of embattled former health minister Zweli Mkhize take over as president of the ANC.

Others, like Ndlovu, continued to believe that Ramaphosa should stay.

“His future is decided not by himself but by the structures of the ANC.”

Ndlovu refused to reveal his thoughts on claims that he was likely to back a campaign by Justice Minister Ronald Lamola should he wish to contest to become Ramaphosa’s number two but said he was open to discussions.

“We will engage and take it from there,” he remarked.

This conference has been described by some as the final nail in David Mabuza’s coffin, bringing to an end years of control on all spheres of political life.

On Sunday, Ramaphosa was expected to deliver and address with gathering with Ndlovu set to close the conference as its new head.


This article first appeared on EWN : ANC Mpumalanga head Ndlovu stands by comments for Ramaphosa to serve second term




3 April 2022 8:51 AM
by Tshidi Madia
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Mandla Ndlovu

More from Politics

'Fact that Bathabile Dlamini lied before, carries weight in perjury sentencing'

1 April 2022 7:45 AM

Bongani Bingwa chats to Ulrich Roux & Associates managing director and attorney Ulrich Roux to reflect on the sentencing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UIF forced to use surplus as payouts exceed contributions- 'We're R1BN short'

31 March 2022 8:23 PM

Africa Melane interviews Teboho Maruping, Commissioner of the Unemployment Insurance Fund, on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC's R102M tax bill: Sars squeezing 'little' people, why did this take so long?

30 March 2022 9:51 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee about the latest developments around the ruling party's unpaid taxes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH LIVE: MPs debate no-confidence motions in Ramaphosa, Cabinet

30 March 2022 1:26 PM

The motions from the Democratic Alliance and African Transformation Movement have been tabled separately.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa will be an in-person ballot - DA

30 March 2022 8:20 AM

Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen reflects on the upcoming motion of no confidence against the president and his Cabinet on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA's new unemployment high: 'Those without strong education left to flounder'

29 March 2022 6:41 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics, about the latest unemployment statistics.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA’s unemployment rate crosses the dreaded 35% threshold: Stats SA

29 March 2022 12:02 PM

Statistic South Africa says the country’s unemployment rate has crossed the feared 35% threshold in the fourth quarter of 2021, bringing the rate to 35.3%.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC is tax compliant, the R102-million Sars debt is an old story - Mashatile

29 March 2022 10:54 AM

African National Congress treasurer-general Paul Mashatile says the party is not bankrupt but just has cash-flow problems.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Has the ANC's NEC decided on Bathabile Dlamini's fate?

28 March 2022 1:26 PM

Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News' Tshidi Madia and ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe on the meeting's outcomes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Saftu: Intention to suspend Zwelinzima Vavi mischievous, malicious

27 March 2022 4:32 PM

The union’s national executive committee (NEC) held a briefing on Sunday following a quarterly meeting.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Financial planner says less than 10% of SA have enough money to retire at 65

Local

ANC Mpumalanga head Ndlovu stands by comments for Ramaphosa to serve second term

Politics

LIVE COMMENTARY: SA lead day 4 with 75 against Bangladesh

Sport

EWN Highlights

Waiting time for special needs pupils cut from 7 years to 18 months, says Lesufi

3 April 2022 12:28 PM

Three children killed during heavy thunderstorms in KwaZulu-Natal

3 April 2022 12:17 PM

Taliban chief orders ban on poppy cultivation in Afghanistan

3 April 2022 11:53 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA