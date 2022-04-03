ANC Mpumalanga head Ndlovu stands by comments for Ramaphosa to serve second term
MPUMALANGA - Newly elected Mpumalanga Chairperson Mandla Ndlovu says he stands by his comments when he called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to avail himself for a second term at the helm of the African National Congress (ANC).
Ndlovu was lambasted for publicly expressing support for Ramaphosa with some in the party questioning his decision to support the current ANC president without the support of branches.
ALSO READ: - Clean sweep for Mandla Ndlovu and his allies at ANC's Mpumalanga conference - Mandla Ndlovu elected ANC Mpumalanga chairperson - ANC votes on preferred candidates Ndlovu and Ndinisa as party’s Mpumalanga chair
He told Eyewitness News in a sit-down following his landslide victory that he had no regrets over comments made last month.
Meanwhile, Ndlovu and his collective’s win were already being dissected by pundits with many wondering how it would influence the ANC in the lead up to its elective conference.
But the lobby group has been a mixed bag with some having expressed a desire to see the likes of embattled former health minister Zweli Mkhize take over as president of the ANC.
Others, like Ndlovu, continued to believe that Ramaphosa should stay.
“His future is decided not by himself but by the structures of the ANC.”
Ndlovu refused to reveal his thoughts on claims that he was likely to back a campaign by Justice Minister Ronald Lamola should he wish to contest to become Ramaphosa’s number two but said he was open to discussions.
“We will engage and take it from there,” he remarked.
This conference has been described by some as the final nail in David Mabuza’s coffin, bringing to an end years of control on all spheres of political life.
On Sunday, Ramaphosa was expected to deliver and address with gathering with Ndlovu set to close the conference as its new head.
#ANCMP Ndlovu officially taking over from DD Mabuza who was elected ANC deputy president in 2017. TLM pic.twitter.com/eUYZhnVyqw— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 2, 2022
This article first appeared on EWN : ANC Mpumalanga head Ndlovu stands by comments for Ramaphosa to serve second term
Source : Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News
