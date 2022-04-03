LIVE COMMENTARY: SA lead day 4 with 75 against Bangladesh
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa will start day four against Bangladesh with an overall lead of 75 at Kingsmead in Durban.
Bad light stopped play on Saturday in their second afternoon session with Proteas’ openers Dean Elgar and Sarel Erwee at the crease.
Bangladesh started the day on 98 for four in reply to South Africa’s first innings total of 367 runs but they quickly lost their nightwatchman Taskin Ahmed via debutant Lizaad Williams who got his test maiden wicket.
With Bangladesh on 101 for five they found themselves in rough situation with Williams coming through with scores of 3/54 in 18.5 overs.
Rookie opener, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, might have been in a tough position but he made history for his country scoring his maiden test century and becoming the first tiger to make triple figures in tests against the South Africa with figures of 137.
It was another brilliant day for off-spinner Simon Harmer who took four wickets for 42 in 20 overs and helped to put South Africa in a comfortable position.
Harmer bowled Shadman Islam for nine in the last over before tea with the third ball of his second over.
He then spun past the bat of Najmul Hossain for 38 ending the 55-run stand between him and Mahmudul Hasan.
Bangladesh Captain Mominul Haque then fell without scoring, caught off bat and pad by Keegan Petersen.
Mushfiqur Rahim was harmer's fourth wicket, gloving a ball down the leg side to wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne.
Mahmudal, playing in his third test, survived until the close, scoring 44 not out.
Play will begin at 10am on Sunday with 98 overs set to be bowled. Fifteen extra minutes will be added to the first two sessions.
Source : Twitter/CricketSA
