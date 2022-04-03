Why All4Youth initiative equips young people for work environment





The Alliance for YOUth is helping young people around the globe to get the necessary skills to thrive in the working world.

The alliance is a collaborative intervention by multinational companies across sub-Saharan Africa.

Gugs Mhlungu speaks to Nestlé Head of Public Relations Zweli Mnisi for more details.

The primary aim is to ensure that we empower young people as you can imagine sometimes you get a degree but to transition from university to a workplace is the challenge that's facing many people young people. Zweli Mnisi, Head of Public Relations - Nestlé

Our programme is to increase the employability prospects of young people but also to get work-ready through mentoring and coaching so that they transition smoothly into the workplace. Zweli Mnisi, Head of Public Relations - Nestlé

Listen to the full interview below: