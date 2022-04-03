Streaming issues? Report here
Heavy rains forecast for Gauteng

3 April 2022 2:37 PM
by Dominic Majola
Tags:
Traffic
SA Weather Service

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning for heavy rain in Gauteng.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service has issued a warning for heavy rain in Gauteng.

The weather service said there was a 60% chance of showers and thundershowers, especially over Johannesburg on Sunday with more expected on Monday.

Forecaster Kumsa Masizana said hail and localised flooding was on the cards.

The inclement weather could also throw traffic into chaos.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department's Xolani Fihla urged motorists to be careful.

“Motorists are reminded to take extra caution due to the slippery roads as it’s likely to be accidents and flash flooding. In Midrand there’s been an accident on the N1 South at the Buccleuch Interchange so expect delays from Allandale Road.”


This article first appeared on EWN : Heavy rains forecast for Gauteng




