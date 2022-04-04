Our tax compliance level is about 60% instead of 90% - Edward Kieswetter
The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has collected more than R1.5 trillion between April 2021 and March 2022 breaking the revenue record.
Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter on Friday said the revenue had seen a 25% year-on-year growth.
RELATED: Sars breaks tax revenue record after collecting R1.5 trillion between 2021/22
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Kieswetter says even though there has been growth, the country's compliance level has declined.
Our compliance level is about 60%, a respectable level will be around 90% so we have a long way to go.Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars
He says Sars wants to create a system that engenders rather than enforces compliance.
Listen below to the full conversation:
