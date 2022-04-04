'ANC should not be investing in someone with a cloud hanging over his head'
Listen to the conversation in the audio below:
Africa Melane speaks to political analyst Ralph Mathekga about the African National Party (ANC) "step aside rule" entails and how it works.
This is back in the spotlight after the ANC in Mpumalanga has elected murder-accused Mandla Msibi as the party's provincial treasurer this past weekend.
At the 54th National Conference of the ANC that took place at the Johannesburg Expo Centre in Nasrec in 2017, the top six members then made a decision that individuals within the party who are charged with corruption must voluntarily step aside and those alleged reported and accused of corruption would face the integrity committee.
Why has the step aside resolution been disregarded in some instances, asks Africa?
This is quite a blow to the idea of renewal in the ANC.Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst
It seems as if there is no agreement within the ANC about this.Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst
Mathekga says it appears some ANC members are not heading the step aside rule.
In Mpumalanga's case, they went out of their way to elect someone who is unelectable in terms of the step aside rule.Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst
While Msibi, who was elected at the Mpumalanga conference in absentia has stated he will meet with party leaders to show proof of his innocence, Mathekga says the charges are serious even if he is found innocent.
When you have such a cloud hanging above your head, this is not just about impropriety or a misdemeanor - you are talking about murder charges.Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst
Is it worth it for the ANC to invest in someone like that in a moment such as this? The answer is no. So I don't understand the moral basis of this ... it will not end well.Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst
Mathekga then discusses the case of Bathabile Dlamini who has been found guilty of perjury.
The ANC Integrity Commission should have presided over this even before the court ruling - but let's see how the ANC interprets the court's findings.Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst
Scroll up to listen to the full interview with Ralph Mathekga.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'ANC should not be investing in someone with a cloud hanging over his head'
