High-level warning for disruptive rain, localised flooding issued for Gauteng
JOHANNESBURG - A high-level warning for disruptive rain has been issued in Gauteng on Monday.
Authorities are warning that heavy downpours could lead to localised flooding in low-lying communities.
Weather service forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela said: “We are expecting a widespread of showers for most parts of Gauteng, the eastern parts of the North West and western parts of Mpumalanga.”
Joburg Emergency Services say they'll remain on high alert on Monday in case they're called out to rescue anyone.
Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said residents need to be extra careful: “We want to urge all of our residents, especially residents in low-lying areas, to try and avoid crossing river streams during this wet weather conditions so we can be able to prevent drowning incidents.”
The Johannesburg Metro Police Department is urging motorists to stick to the speed limit and keep a safe following distance.
This article first appeared on EWN : High-level warning for disruptive rain, localised flooding issued for Gauteng
Source : @CityTshwane/Twitter
