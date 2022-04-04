I'll get my hands dirty, ensure we respond to communities - Police commissioner





South Africa’s new national police commissioner lieutenant-general Sehlahle Fannie Masemola says he is going to use the vast experience that he gained through the years back into the service.

And he will ensure that together with his management team, do what they are employed to do.

Masemola was appointed as the new national police commissioner last week and is meant to ensure continuity in the most senior position in the police service following Khehla’s Sitole’s departure from office.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, the new police commissioner says he will do what he is called to do and provide service to South Africans.

We will make sure that we get our hands dirty and make sure that the police arrive in communities when they are called. lieutenant-general Sehlahle Fannie Masemola, National police commissioner

He says he will also make sure that detectives investigate crimes in the community.

