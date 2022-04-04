DJ Black Coffee brings fresh aroma of Grammys to SA with first-ever win
JOHANNESBURG - South Africans are on Monday celebrating DJ Black Coffee's first win at the Grammys.
South Africa's most successful DJ took home the award for the best dance/electronic album at the 64th Grammy show on Monday morning.
Black Coffee, whose real name is Nathi Maphumulo, won for his album Subconsciously.
A little boy named Nkosinathi Innocent Sizwe Maphumulo from KZN province grew up to become a Grammy winner on 03.04.2022— Cameron Kendall (@CameronKendall) April 3, 2022
Black child, it is possible! 👏🏾❤
Congratulations Black Coffee. pic.twitter.com/C53OOpBUzT
bruh, both, trevor noah and black coffee dropped life-changing work in 2009. (day walker, home brewed)— ON (@Sihle_ON) April 3, 2022
now, they’re at the grammy’s. one is host, the other won one.
there’s nothing profound here, i’m just amazed at timelines and paths.
Maphumulo is the first South African producer to be nominated and win in the category.
He accepted the award with his first-born son, Esona, both wearing matching all-white suits.
“I want to thank God, the gift of music and being able to share it with the world and heal some souls and help people go through whatever they are going through in life. I want to thank my team… I am not going to be able to mention everyone I work with right now,” the producer said.
We outside. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/2HBbZQkiG1— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) April 3, 2022
Grammy Award winning artist 🥺🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/gV28Hc10YH— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) April 3, 2022
Congrats Best Dance/Electronic Music Album winner -— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) April 3, 2022
'Subconsciously' @RealBlackCoffee
WATCH NOW 🎶 https://t.co/G07spD6Cgk #GRAMMYPremiere #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/ZxaclbdBB2
The 12-track album released in February 2021 included features with the likes of Diplo, Pharrel Williams, Usher, Sabrina Claudio, Maxine Ashley and Msaki.
‘FIRST GRAMMY – UNBELIEVABLE!’
During a post-award interview with the Recording Academy, Maphumulo expressed gratitude for winning his first-ever Grammy.
“I just won a Grammy! First nomination, first Grammy, unbelievable! At first, it was intentional to create an album that would be recognised on this level. Being someone who comes from South Africa or Africa, where most of our artists are categorised together, so, I was very intentional with what I wanted to do with this album where it would compete on a global scale with people that I think of as my peers,” he said.
Maphumulo said that when he first heard that he was nominated last year, to him, that already felt like a win: “Until I got here and everyone kept on saying, ‘you need to get ready in case you win’, I was really nervous and here we are.”
Maphumulo said that he hoped he had inspired many children in Africa who were facing socioeconomic adversities: “… who may think they don’t stand a chance to get on a global stage and I want to say to them, it’s possible. The award is not for me, but to show them that it’s not about music alone, but about anything they want to do. This is to show them that it is possible,” Maphumulo said.
WATCH: BLACK COFFEE One-On-One Interview | 2022 GRAMMYs
This article first appeared on EWN : DJ Black Coffee brings fresh aroma of Grammys to SA with first-ever win
Source : @RealBlackCoffee/Twitter
More from Lifestyle
'Thank you for flying flag': Ramaphosa congratulates Black Coffee on Grammy win
Nathi Maphumulo took home the award for the best dance/electronic album for his 12-track album 'Subconsciously' at the show on Monday morning, making him the first South African producer to be nominated for the award and win it.Read More
New features to WhatsApp voice notes offer greater versatility and options
MyBroadband editor at large Jan Vermeulen says voice notes have been turned into a powerful tool.Read More
My mom made the worst lasagna in history but I warmed up to it - Conrad Koch
Ventriloquist Conrad Koch tells more about his favourite dish that goes along with a song or a book.Read More
Joburg Art Gallery looks like a bombed building - Former director
Former director at the Johannesburg Art Gallery Christopher Till says the artefacts in the gallery should be removed urgently.Read More
How to avoid sexual withholding as a punishment
Relationship coach Nu Davidson says assumption is not good and communication becomes vital when there is sexual withholding.Read More
What's hot in Joburg? Your guide to what's happening in the city
This is your guide to what's happening in the city of Johannesburg over the first weekend of April.Read More
Durban City Guide: What to do with the kids on a rainy weekend
Your guide on what to do for the first weekend of April.Read More
Debt counsellors NOT mandated to contact consumers on behalf of credit regulator
Debt review companies are using the National Credit Regulator as a calling card to ensnare you - Wendy Knowler on The Money ShowRead More
Period Panties: Getting your knickers in a twist is a thing of the past, at last
More and more, women are turning on to “free-bleeding” using menstrual cups or period panties that offer a massively prolonged life cycle for a fraction of the cost.Read More
More from Local
'Thank you for flying flag': Ramaphosa congratulates Black Coffee on Grammy win
Nathi Maphumulo took home the award for the best dance/electronic album for his 12-track album 'Subconsciously' at the show on Monday morning, making him the first South African producer to be nominated for the award and win it.Read More
I'll get my hands dirty, ensure we respond to communities - Police commissioner
South Africa’s national police commissioner lieutenant-general Sehlahle Fannie Masemola weighs in on his plans for his new role.Read More
Our tax compliance level is about 60% instead of 90% - Edward Kieswetter
South African Revenue Service commissioner Edward Kieswetter says the revenue still has a long way to go to ensure that taxpayers don't evade tax.Read More
Electricity restored in most of Joburg CBD following tunnel fires - City Power
The lengthy and frustrating outage was caused by a fire in an underground tunnel last week.Read More
High-level warning for disruptive rain, localised flooding issued for Gauteng
Authorities are warning that heavy downpours could lead to localised flooding in low-lying communities.Read More
Heavy rains forecast for Gauteng
The South African Weather Service has issued a warning for heavy rain in Gauteng.Read More
Why All4Youth initiative equips young people for work environment
Nestlé head of public relations Zweli Mnisi says many graduates struggle to transition from varsity to work environment.Read More
Financial planner says less than 10% of SA have enough money to retire at 65
Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse says people should work beyond the age of 65 if their health allows.Read More
Kids Haven appeals for Easter treats for children
Food anthropologist Anna Trapido says the younger kids will have an Easter egg hunt while the older kids will have a hot cross bun party.Read More