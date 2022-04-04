WATCH: Doja Cat almost missed Grammy victory speech as she was in loo





Doja Cat almost missing Grammy victory speech as she was in loo

Social media is in stitches after musician Doja Cat almost missed her Grammy victory speech because she was in the toilet.

This #Grammys clip has it all:



-Avril Lavigne

-Doja Cat & SZA winning for pop duo performance

-Lady Gaga helping SZA with the train of her dress

-Doja Cat running from the bathroom to accept the award

-BTS & Olivia Rodrigo

-Doja getting emotionalhttps://t.co/rjX2S54hkr pic.twitter.com/R82aAyhwH6 — Variety (@Variety) April 4, 2022

