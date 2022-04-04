WATCH: Doja Cat almost missed Grammy victory speech as she was in loo
Have you been wondering what's been trending lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Workers showing off their packed daily lunch has everyone talking
Doja Cat almost missing Grammy victory speech as she was in loo
Social media is in stitches after musician Doja Cat almost missed her Grammy victory speech because she was in the toilet.
Watch the video below:
This #Grammys clip has it all:— Variety (@Variety) April 4, 2022
-Avril Lavigne
-Doja Cat & SZA winning for pop duo performance
-Lady Gaga helping SZA with the train of her dress
-Doja Cat running from the bathroom to accept the award
-BTS & Olivia Rodrigo
-Doja getting emotionalhttps://t.co/rjX2S54hkr pic.twitter.com/R82aAyhwH6
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/CNgKBOtBdBb/
More from Entertainment
WATCH: Guy in trolley catching ride behind truck in heavy rain goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Singing about love has pushed me to do what I do, politically - Ringo Madlingozi
The musician told Relebogile Mabotja on #702Unplugged that every time he is on stage he gets the energy from the audience.Read More
Moya is way of healing and speaks to the spirit -Simphiwe Dana
Bongani Bingwa chats to Afro-soul singer-songwriter and social activist Simphiwe Dana on her upcoming concert.Read More
WATCH: Workers showing off their packed daily lunch has everyone talking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: DA's review of Ramaphosa's Cabinet goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Chris Rock says he is still processing slap by Will Smith
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
VIDEO: Man stealing a laptop after he jams car has everyone talking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Katy Perry wardrobe malfunction at American Idols performance goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
VIDEO: Will Smith slaps presenter Chris Rock shocking Oscar audience goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More