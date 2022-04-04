WATCH: Guy in trolley catching ride behind truck in heavy rain goes viral
Guy in trolley catching ride behind truck in heavy rain goes viral
Social media is talking after a guy in a trolley caught a ride behind a truck in rainy weather has gone viral.
Watch the video below:
Look at this: on the freeway outside Pretoria. @GTP_Traffstats @TrafficRTMC @MbalulaFikile pic.twitter.com/lIWFlB8aPs— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) April 3, 2022
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_48354992_rain-drops-falling-from-a-black-umbrella-concept-for-bad-weather-winter-or-protection.html
