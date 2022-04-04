



CAPE TOWN - South Africa are seeking to take seven wickets on the final day of the first Test against Bangladesh as they push for the win.

Bangladesh are chasing 274 for a historic win over their hosts but are facing an uphill battle after ending day four on 11/3.

South Africa's spinners Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer did the early damage, with Maharaj picking up two wickets in his third over.

The hosts will be hoping that the spinners, who have carried the attack in the absence of fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi - who are playing in the IPL - while Anrich Nortje is out injured, can continue the work they started late on day four.

South African batting consultant Justin Sammons was optimistic on the home side's chances, saying that batting was becoming more difficult as the match progressed. He said that the ball was gripping and was turning more, which would be to South Africa's advantage.

The visitors will be hoping to stand firm against the South African attack as they seek a first Test win over South Africa to go along with their first-ever ODI series win, which they achieved last month.

Despite losing the top order, Bangladesh team director, Khaled Mahmud, was excited to still be in a position of contention to beat South Africa on the final day.

"There is still a possible chance, we have seven batsmen to go. If we bat well and bat long we have a good chance to be in this Test match," he said in an AFP report.

"Whether we win or lose, I am very excited," said Mahmud.

He added: "We have Mushfiqur and Shanto (Najmul Hossain) at the crease. Liton, Yasir and Miraj are left. We know the conditions are spinning. We are not giving up hopes of winning yet."

Play gets under way at 10am.

This article first appeared on EWN : Proteas hunting victory over Bangladesh on final day of first Test