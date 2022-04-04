Proteas hunting victory over Bangladesh on final day of first Test

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:35
Outcomes of Mpumalanga elective conference
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Mandla Ndlovu, New Chairperson of the ANC in Mpumalanga
Today at 11:05
Family Matters - Impact of strict/Authoritarian parenting
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Ruth Ancer- Clinical Psychologist
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:49
ZOOM Tech with Toby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature - Little Big Breakthroughs by Josh Linker
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Other People’s Money - South African Cyclist Nicholas Dlamini
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nicholas Dlamini
No Items to show
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
'Thank you for flying flag': Ramaphosa congratulates Black Coffee on Grammy win Nathi Maphumulo took home the award for the best dance/electronic album for his 12-track album 'Subconsciously' at the show on Mon... 4 April 2022 10:03 AM
I'll get my hands dirty, ensure we respond to communities - Police commissioner South Africa’s national police commissioner lieutenant-general Sehlahle Fannie Masemola weighs in on his plans for his new role. 4 April 2022 8:49 AM
DJ Black Coffee brings fresh aroma of Grammys to SA with first-ever win South Africa's most successful DJ took home the award for the best dance/electronic album at the 64th Grammy show on Monday mornin... 4 April 2022 8:21 AM
View all Local
'ANC should not be investing in someone with a cloud hanging over his head' Political analyst Ralph Mathekga talks to Africa Melane about election of murder-accused Mandla Msibi as Mpumalanga African Nation... 4 April 2022 8:04 AM
ANC Mpumalanga head Ndlovu stands by comments for Ramaphosa to serve second term Mpumalanga Chairperson Mandla Ndlovu says he stands by his comments when he called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to avail himself f... 3 April 2022 8:51 AM
'Fact that Bathabile Dlamini lied before, carries weight in perjury sentencing' Bongani Bingwa chats to Ulrich Roux & Associates managing director and attorney Ulrich Roux to reflect on the sentencing. 1 April 2022 7:45 AM
View all Politics
Sars breaks tax revenue record after collecting R1.5 trillion between 2021/22 Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter announced the preliminary revenue collection outcome for the 2021-2022 financial year in Preto... 1 April 2022 3:26 PM
New public-private partnership opportunities opening up in national parks SANParks has just concluded its second-ever investment conference. Africa Melane interviews Board Chairperson Pam Yako. 31 March 2022 9:50 PM
Debt counsellors NOT mandated to contact consumers on behalf of credit regulator Debt review companies are using the National Credit Regulator as a calling card to ensnare you - Wendy Knowler on The Money Show 31 March 2022 8:46 PM
View all Business
New features to WhatsApp voice notes offer greater versatility and options MyBroadband editor at large Jan Vermeulen says voice notes have been turned into a powerful tool. 2 April 2022 1:25 PM
My mom made the worst lasagna in history but I warmed up to it - Conrad Koch Ventriloquist Conrad Koch tells more about his favourite dish that goes along with a song or a book. 1 April 2022 8:00 PM
Joburg Art Gallery looks like a bombed building - Former director Former director at the Johannesburg Art Gallery Christopher Till says the artefacts in the gallery should be removed urgently. 1 April 2022 6:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
Proteas hunting victory over Bangladesh on final day of first Test Bangladesh are chasing 274 for a historic win over their hosts but are facing an uphill battle after ending day four on 11/3. 4 April 2022 9:16 AM
LIVE COMMENTARY: SA lead day 4 with 75 against Bangladesh South Africa will start day four against Bangladesh with an overall lead of 75 at Kingsmead in Durban. 3 April 2022 10:02 AM
LIVE: Tense showdown between SA and Bangladesh shapes Harmer’s stunning return SA start day two of the first test with a firm hand on things as off-spinner Simon Harmer made quick work of the Bangladesh batsme... 2 April 2022 9:01 AM
View all Sport
WATCH: Doja Cat almost missed Grammy victory speech as she was in loo Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 April 2022 9:04 AM
WATCH: Guy in trolley catching ride behind truck in heavy rain goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 April 2022 9:03 AM
Singing about love has pushed me to do what I do, politically - Ringo Madlingozi The musician told Relebogile Mabotja on #702Unplugged that every time he is on stage he gets the energy from the audience. 1 April 2022 2:54 PM
View all Entertainment
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
No, SA's stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict isn't affecting investment: Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to Clement Manyathela at the SA investment conference. 24 March 2022 1:22 PM
'Dubai Expo shows we can make this world a great place to live, also in SA' Futurist Graeme Codrington returns from the Expo excited about possibilities, also for power generation in SA - The Money Show 23 March 2022 8:26 PM
View all World
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
SA among top 20 African countries with highest debt-to-GDP ratios - Statista Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Victor Kgomoeswana, author of 'Africa Bounces Back', about South Africa's debt-to-GDP rating. 22 March 2022 9:56 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Savanna's spicy collab with Nando's - the perfect combo? Savanna Cider's co-branding exercise with Nando's is brave and innovative says advertising expert Andy Rice - on The Money Show 30 March 2022 8:35 PM
Electric car pioneer Nissan (apologies, Elon Musk) is gunning for domination The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios. 28 March 2022 7:59 PM
Is everything OK at Comair? Bruce Whitfield interviews Comair co-CEO Glenn Orsmond about the state of his company and the rest of the airline industry. 28 March 2022 6:40 PM
View all Opinion
Proteas hunting victory over Bangladesh on final day of first Test

4 April 2022 9:16 AM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
Proteas
Bangladesh cricket team

Bangladesh are chasing 274 for a historic win over their hosts but are facing an uphill battle after ending day four on 11/3.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa are seeking to take seven wickets on the final day of the first Test against Bangladesh as they push for the win.

Bangladesh are chasing 274 for a historic win over their hosts but are facing an uphill battle after ending day four on 11/3.

South Africa's spinners Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer did the early damage, with Maharaj picking up two wickets in his third over.

The hosts will be hoping that the spinners, who have carried the attack in the absence of fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi - who are playing in the IPL - while Anrich Nortje is out injured, can continue the work they started late on day four.

South African batting consultant Justin Sammons was optimistic on the home side's chances, saying that batting was becoming more difficult as the match progressed. He said that the ball was gripping and was turning more, which would be to South Africa's advantage.

The visitors will be hoping to stand firm against the South African attack as they seek a first Test win over South Africa to go along with their first-ever ODI series win, which they achieved last month.

Despite losing the top order, Bangladesh team director, Khaled Mahmud, was excited to still be in a position of contention to beat South Africa on the final day.

"There is still a possible chance, we have seven batsmen to go. If we bat well and bat long we have a good chance to be in this Test match," he said in an AFP report.

"Whether we win or lose, I am very excited," said Mahmud.

He added: "We have Mushfiqur and Shanto (Najmul Hossain) at the crease. Liton, Yasir and Miraj are left. We know the conditions are spinning. We are not giving up hopes of winning yet."

Play gets under way at 10am.

LIVE COMMENTARY : Proteas vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 5


This article first appeared on EWN : Proteas hunting victory over Bangladesh on final day of first Test




More from Sport

LIVE COMMENTARY: SA lead day 4 with 75 against Bangladesh

3 April 2022 10:02 AM

South Africa will start day four against Bangladesh with an overall lead of 75 at Kingsmead in Durban.

Read More arrow_forward

LIVE: Tense showdown between SA and Bangladesh shapes Harmer’s stunning return

2 April 2022 9:01 AM

SA start day two of the first test with a firm hand on things as off-spinner Simon Harmer made quick work of the Bangladesh batsmen with scores of four for 42 in 20 overs.

Read More arrow_forward

Proteas head into uncharted territory as they take on Bangladesh in Test series

31 March 2022 8:18 AM

South Africa will be without a number of their regular stars such as Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Rassie van der Dussen, who are all away at the IPL.

Read More arrow_forward

France were miles better than Bafana Bafana - Diski Times digital head

30 March 2022 1:30 PM

Mandy Wiener chats to Diski Times digital head David Kappel on the game where South Africa were outplayed by the world champions.

Read More arrow_forward

Checking COVID-19 vaccination proof at stadiums will be a nightmare - Ace Ncobo

29 March 2022 4:32 PM

Former Premier Soccer League general manager Ace Ncobo talks about the upcoming soccer matches with spectators in the stadiums.

Read More arrow_forward

Bring out the vuvuzela: PSL confirms return of fans to stadiums

29 March 2022 2:44 PM

Speaking at briefing in Johannesburg on Tuesday afternoon, Khoza said spectators could only be allowed back to 50% stadium capacity as outlined in the amended disaster management regulations from 8 April 2022.

Read More arrow_forward

Nic Dlamini: '8-day Cape Epic just as demanding as a month on Tour de France'

24 March 2022 9:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield catches up with 2 Absa Cape Epic first-timers - SA cyclist Nicholas Dlamini and Absa's Amelia Dieperink.

Read More arrow_forward

'You train for about a year to get to this point' - Absa Cape Epic rider

24 March 2022 4:04 PM

Stage 1 of the 2022 edition of the most grueling mountain bike race in the world got underway at Lourensford on Monday 21 March.

Read More arrow_forward

Sport association wants more supporters in stadia given new COVID rules

23 March 2022 12:32 PM

The South African Football Supporters Association says it will start making immediate arrangements to get more fans into stadiums now that the COVID-19 regulations allow more people to attend matches.

Read More arrow_forward

Rabada confident ahead of final ODI against Bangladesh

22 March 2022 9:42 PM

Kagiso Rabada was in dazzling form as the pacer claimed figures of 5/39.

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

I'll get my hands dirty, ensure we respond to communities - Police commissioner

Local

'Thank you for flying flag': Ramaphosa congratulates Black Coffee on Grammy win

Lifestyle Local

High-level warning for disruptive rain, localised flooding issued for Gauteng

Local

EWN Highlights

New top cop Masemola vows to focus on resources for front line officers

4 April 2022 10:42 AM

'Thank you for flying flag': Ramaphosa congratulates Black Coffee on Grammy win

4 April 2022 10:03 AM

Man arrested for suspected gang murder in Parkwood

4 April 2022 9:49 AM

