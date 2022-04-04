'MMC violated patients' rights by showing pregnant women sleeping on floor'





Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital CEO Dr Nozuko Mkabayi says the MMC for Health and Social Development Ashley Sauls violated patients' rights by recording pregnant women sleeping on the floor.

Sauls tweeted a video on 1 April saying there were no beds in the hospital.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Mkabayi says Sauls has never called her as he claimed in the video.

Watch the video below:

Got news at 00:30 that pregnant women at Rahima Moosa hospital are sleeping on the floor for up to 3 days, I went there immediately and sadly found it to be true. We cannot allow this to continue 😠😠😠we must restore the HEART of service pic.twitter.com/bWrwhyqa3w — Ashley Sauls I (@MMC_Sauls1st) April 1, 2022

I must say he violated every single rule not just of the hospital but he violated patients' rights. He came under false pretences at midnight. We are not allowed to take footage in the hospital and those women were pregnant women in compromising positions. Dr Nozuko Mkabayi, CEO - Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital

We don't take patients that come from off the streets, our patients are booked patients in the clinic. We are a referral hospital. The nature of deliveries is complicated deliveries however we have a huge number of patients that come from outside the border. Some come straight from Park Station with suitcases. Dr Nozuko Mkabayi, CEO - Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital

About 40% of the patient load is foreign patients. Whether they are documents or not documented is not our forte. Dr Nozuko Mkabayi, CEO - Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital

Mkabayi says the whole incident was staged and they are busy with investigations.

Meanwhile, Sauls says he introduced himself from the door.

He adds that the matron on duty told him the hospital is overburdened.

It is so disappointing to have a senior leader of the hospital lie so blatantly in public. I did not lie, I introduced myself as the MMC of Health. Ashley Sauls, MMC for Health and Social Development - City of Joburg

The matron said to me that the hospital is overburdened, there is no beds and one of the biggest reason is that they serve foreign nationals. Ashley Sauls, MMC for Health and Social Development - City of Joburg

Listen to the full interview below: