Who took home the Grammys? Top 5 winners from the awards ceremony
JOHANNESBURG - The 64th Grammy Awards ceremony was chock full of highs, from performances, collaborations and huge wins for the international music community.
This is a highlight reel of the biggest moments:
DJ BLACK COFFEE SCORES HIS FIRST GRAMMY
DJ Black Coffee can add Grammy Award-winning to his lengthy list of accolades. He snatched up Best Dance/Electronic Album for his seventh studio album Subconsciously that outpaced tight competition in the form of Major Lazer, Ten City , Illenium, Sylvan Esso and Marshmello.
Grammy Award winning artist 🥺🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/gV28Hc10YH— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) April 3, 2022
JAZMINE SULLIVAN FINALLY WINS
R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan has finally won a Grammy in the Best R&B Album category for Heaux Tales. This was her 13th nomination.
In her acceptance speech, she spoke about how she initially wrote her album from a place of shame over unfavourable life decisions that she had made in her 20s but it became a safe place for black woman to tell their stories.
"That's what I am most grateful for; shout to all black women who are just living their lives.''
KANYE WEST WINS TWO GRAMMYS
Despite not turning out for the awards show, the 24-time Grammy winner, now tied with Hip Hop artist Jay Z, claimed two awards for his album Donda.
His new Grammys are Best Melodic Rap Performer for _Hurricane _featuring The Weeknd and Lil Baby, and Best Rap Song for _Jail, _which features Jay Z.
OLIVIA RODRIGO BEST NEW KID ON THE BLOCK
First-time nominee Olivia Rodrigo took home three awards.
The 19-year-old recording artist dominated major categories with seven nominees and took hold of three awards, Best New Artist, Best Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance.R&B duo Silk Sonic won Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song at the 64th Grammy Awards. The charismatic duo bagged the awards in all four of the categories that they were nominated for, leaving Anderson Paak to celebrate the duo' "clean sweep".
DOJA CAT AND SZA PICK UP BEST DUO AND GROUP PERFORMANCE
The duo's acceptance speech came from the emotional Doja Cat, who almost missed the award because she was in the bathroom, as she struggled to hold back tears.
The 26-year-old Say So singer said she had never peed faster in her life. "Thank you everybody, I really appreciate it.''
SZA said she was thankful to God, her mother and everyone. She added that she's glad Doja Cat made it back in time.
SILK SONIC'S 'CLEAN SWEEP'
R&B duo Silk Sonic finished on top with four major wins. Winners Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak snagged Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song.
Anderson .Paak, who said it was very hard for the pair to remain humble, dubbed the four-out-of-four win as a "clean sweep" as the twosome won all the awards they were nominated for.
This article first appeared on EWN : Who took home the Grammys? Top 5 winners from the awards ceremony
