Yellow Level 4 warning: 'Isolated showers to continue but to clear on Tuesday'
Following heavy rains in several parts of the country overnight, authorities are warning that heavy downpours could lead to localised flooding in low-lying communities across Gauteng.
A yellow level 4 warning has been issued across the country.
RELATED: High-level warning for disruptive rain, localised flooding issued for Gauteng
Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso and weather service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen to give more insight on the rainy weather.
There has been a number of incidences on the highway on the N1 as well as the R21 where there are multiple vehicle accidents and even though they were not major, they did cause disruptions.Charles Mabaso, Spokesperson - Tshwane Emergency Services
Viljoen says a large band of moisture that has been drawn as well as thunderstorms just to the east of Gauteng.
So we had a lot of storms over Gauteng which started yesterday and the rest of the morning. Isolated storms will continue today but will clear tomorrow.Elizabeth Viljoen, Forecaster - South African Weather Services
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_39180814_road-view-through-car-window-with-rain-drops-driving-in-rain-.html?vti=o97j7jhphq9isl17ko-1-23
More from Local
Bus drivers plan to strike two days before Easter weekend
Numsa spokesperson, Phakamile Hlubi Majola says they are demanding a 10% salary increase access the board.Read More
Here are signs that your parents are toxic
Parenting coach and founder of Nurture with Nozi, Nozipho Mbatha, talks about toxic parents and what to look out for.Read More
'MMC violated patients' rights by showing pregnant women sleeping on floor'
Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital CEO Dr Nozuko Mkabayi says City of Joburg MMC for Health and Social Development Ashley Sauls - who says he introduced myself - came under false pretences at midnight.Read More
'Thank you for flying flag': Ramaphosa congratulates Black Coffee on Grammy win
Nathi Maphumulo took home the award for the best dance/electronic album for his 12-track album 'Subconsciously' at the show on Monday morning, making him the first South African producer to be nominated for the award and win it.Read More
I'll get my hands dirty, ensure we respond to communities - Police commissioner
South Africa’s national police commissioner lieutenant-general Sehlahle Fannie Masemola weighs in on his plans for his new role.Read More
DJ Black Coffee brings fresh aroma of Grammys to SA with first-ever win
South Africa's most successful DJ took home the award for the best dance/electronic album at the 64th Grammy show on Monday morning.Read More
Our tax compliance level is about 60% instead of 90% - Edward Kieswetter
South African Revenue Service commissioner Edward Kieswetter says the revenue still has a long way to go to ensure that taxpayers don't evade tax.Read More
Electricity restored in most of Joburg CBD following tunnel fires - City Power
The lengthy and frustrating outage was caused by a fire in an underground tunnel last week.Read More
High-level warning for disruptive rain, localised flooding issued for Gauteng
Authorities are warning that heavy downpours could lead to localised flooding in low-lying communities.Read More