Yellow Level 4 warning: 'Isolated showers to continue but to clear on Tuesday'





Following heavy rains in several parts of the country overnight, authorities are warning that heavy downpours could lead to localised flooding in low-lying communities across Gauteng.

A yellow level 4 warning has been issued across the country.

Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso and weather service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen to give more insight on the rainy weather.

There has been a number of incidences on the highway on the N1 as well as the R21 where there are multiple vehicle accidents and even though they were not major, they did cause disruptions. Charles Mabaso, Spokesperson - Tshwane Emergency Services

Viljoen says a large band of moisture that has been drawn as well as thunderstorms just to the east of Gauteng.

So we had a lot of storms over Gauteng which started yesterday and the rest of the morning. Isolated storms will continue today but will clear tomorrow. Elizabeth Viljoen, Forecaster - South African Weather Services

