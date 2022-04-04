Here are signs that your parents are toxic
Cutting someone off your life can be difficult, especially if it's family.
Speaking to Relebogile Mabatja on Monday, parenting coach and founder of Nurture with Nozi, Nozipho Mbatha, says most adults know when their parents are being toxic.
Most of us were raised in a parenting para dime where it's my way or the highway and all of these behaviours are what were formed in our childhood.Nozipho Mbatha, Parenting Coach and founder - Nurture with Nozi
The first signs you see are when you are not allowed to have an opinion of your own, you are discouraged from being an individual, and you have an element of fear when it comes to telling your parents what you want to do. They basically want to run your life and you feel as though you need to disconnect from who you are so you can be accepted by your parents.Nozipho Mbatha, Parenting Coach and founder - Nurture with Nozi
You could also be bringing home a partner and the parents tell you that this is not the partner they want for you. It's basically when you neglect yourself, your needs, and reject yourself in order to be loved by your parents.Nozipho Mbatha, Parenting Coach and founder - Nurture with Nozi
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_35294043_please-stop-fighting-depressed-little-girl-leaning-at-the-table-and-covering-ear-with-hands-while-he.html
