Take small creative steps – unlock MASSIVE rewards over time

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:10
[RIGHT of REPLY] Bus Operators respond to NUMSA threat of strike over Easter holidays
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Bazil Govender, Executive Manager of the Southern African Bus Operators Association
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Here are signs that your parents are toxic Parenting coach and founder of Nurture with Nozi, Nozipho Mbatha, talks about toxic parents and what to look out for. 4 April 2022 3:02 PM
Yellow Level 4 warning: 'Isolated showers to continue but to clear on Tuesday' Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso and weather service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen reflect on the weather. 4 April 2022 1:24 PM
'MMC violated patients' rights by showing pregnant women sleeping on floor' Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital CEO Dr Nozuko Mkabayi says City of Joburg MMC for Health and Social Development Ashley Saul... 4 April 2022 11:24 AM
View all Local
Thulas Nxesi appointed as acting Minister of Public Service and Administration Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has been appointed acting Minister of Public Service and Administration. 4 April 2022 4:01 PM
'ANC should not be investing in someone with a cloud hanging over his head' Political analyst Ralph Mathekga talks to Africa Melane about election of murder-accused Mandla Msibi as Mpumalanga African Nation... 4 April 2022 8:04 AM
ANC Mpumalanga head Ndlovu stands by comments for Ramaphosa to serve second term Mpumalanga Chairperson Mandla Ndlovu says he stands by his comments when he called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to avail himself f... 3 April 2022 8:51 AM
View all Politics
SA DJ-by-night-data-scientist-by-day creates platform ensuring musos get paid Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Stent, cocreator of the Music Audit Usage System (MAUS), which he recently launched. 4 April 2022 7:53 PM
Take small creative steps – unlock MASSIVE rewards over time Ian Mann reviews "Big Little Breakthroughs: How Small, Everyday Innovations Drive Oversized Results" by Josh Linkner. 4 April 2022 7:40 PM
Policy certainty in South Africa improves ever so slightly - NWU Business School The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Raymond Parsons, an economist at NWU Business School. 4 April 2022 7:04 PM
View all Business
Who took home the Grammys? Top 5 winners from the awards ceremony Black Coffee, Kanye West, Silk Sonic and Doja Cat, SZA claimed top awards at the 64th Grammy Awards. 4 April 2022 4:45 PM
Zoë Modiga eager to celebrate life & new show at the Lyric Theatre Zoë Modiga will be presenting a special bespoke show titled UKUBONGA (Gratitude), on 30 April. 4 April 2022 1:41 PM
'Thank you for flying flag': Ramaphosa congratulates Black Coffee on Grammy win Nathi Maphumulo took home the award for the best dance/electronic album for his 12-track album 'Subconsciously' at the show on Mon... 4 April 2022 10:03 AM
View all Lifestyle
Maharaj grabs seven as Proteas thump Bangladesh in first Test Bangladesh, chasing a target of 274 for victory, started the day's play on 11/3 but a collapse saw the visiting side bowled out fo... 4 April 2022 11:20 AM
Proteas hunting victory over Bangladesh on final day of first Test Bangladesh are chasing 274 for a historic win over their hosts but are facing an uphill battle after ending day four on 11/3. 4 April 2022 9:16 AM
LIVE COMMENTARY: SA lead day 4 with 75 against Bangladesh South Africa will start day four against Bangladesh with an overall lead of 75 at Kingsmead in Durban. 3 April 2022 10:02 AM
View all Sport
SA DJ-by-night-data-scientist-by-day creates platform ensuring musos get paid Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Stent, cocreator of the Music Audit Usage System (MAUS), which he recently launched. 4 April 2022 7:53 PM
WATCH: Doja Cat almost missed Grammy victory speech as she was in loo Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 April 2022 9:04 AM
WATCH: Guy in trolley catching ride behind truck in heavy rain goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 April 2022 9:03 AM
View all Entertainment
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
No, SA's stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict isn't affecting investment: Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to Clement Manyathela at the SA investment conference. 24 March 2022 1:22 PM
'Dubai Expo shows we can make this world a great place to live, also in SA' Futurist Graeme Codrington returns from the Expo excited about possibilities, also for power generation in SA - The Money Show 23 March 2022 8:26 PM
View all World
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
SA among top 20 African countries with highest debt-to-GDP ratios - Statista Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Victor Kgomoeswana, author of 'Africa Bounces Back', about South Africa's debt-to-GDP rating. 22 March 2022 9:56 PM
View all Africa
Take small creative steps – unlock MASSIVE rewards over time Ian Mann reviews "Big Little Breakthroughs: How Small, Everyday Innovations Drive Oversized Results" by Josh Linkner. 4 April 2022 7:40 PM
Policy certainty in South Africa improves ever so slightly - NWU Business School The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Raymond Parsons, an economist at NWU Business School. 4 April 2022 7:04 PM
Is Woolworths selling the ailing David Jones, bought in 2014 for R21.4 billion? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Paul Theron, MD at Vestact Asset Management. 4 April 2022 6:18 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Take small creative steps – unlock MASSIVE rewards over time

4 April 2022 7:40 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Ian Mann
business books
book reviews
business book reviews
Gateways Business Consultants
Big Little Breakthroughs
Big Little Breakthroughs: How Small, Everyday Innovations Drive Oversized Results
Josh Linkner

Ian Mann reviews "Big Little Breakthroughs: How Small, Everyday Innovations Drive Oversized Results" by Josh Linkner.

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.

This week Whitfield interviewed regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.

Mann reviewed “Big Little Breakthroughs: How Small, Everyday Innovations Drive Oversized Results” by Josh Linkner.

Small, everyday innovations drive oversized results. © liudmylachuhunova/123rf.com

Most-read business book reviews of the year, so far:

Description on Amazon:

A surprisingly simple approach to help everyday people become everyday innovators…

The pressure to generate big ideas can feel overwhelming.

We know that bold innovations are critical in these disruptive and competitive times, but when it comes to breakthrough thinking, we often freeze up.

Instead of shooting for a $10-billion payday or a Nobel Prize, the most prolific innovators focus on Big Little Breakthroughs — small creative acts that unlock massive rewards over time.

By cultivating daily micro-innovations, individuals and organisations are better equipped to tackle tough challenges and seize transformational opportunities.

How did a convicted drug dealer launch and scale a massively successful fitness company?

What core mindset drove LEGO to become the largest toy company in the world?

How did a Pakistani couple challenge the global athletic shoe industry?

What simple habits led Lady Gaga, Banksy, and Lin-Manuel Miranda to their remarkable success?

Big Little Breakthroughs is not just for propeller-head inventors, fancy-pants CEOs, or hoodie-donning tech billionaires.

Rather, it is a surpassingly simple system to help everyday people become everyday innovators.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Take small creative steps – unlock MASSIVE rewards over time




4 April 2022 7:40 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Ian Mann
business books
book reviews
business book reviews
Gateways Business Consultants
Big Little Breakthroughs
Big Little Breakthroughs: How Small, Everyday Innovations Drive Oversized Results
Josh Linkner

More from Business Books

[BOOK REVIEW] Black business and mining in southern Africa predate colonialism

28 March 2022 8:03 PM

Phakamisa Ndzamela discusses his book "Native Merchants: The Building of the Black Business Class in South Africa".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ExxonMobil and American power on trial in 'Private Empire' by Steve Coll

21 March 2022 7:57 PM

Ray White interviews Songezo Zibi, Chairperson at Rivonia Circle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Solve your most complex problems in days – not weeks, months, or years

7 March 2022 7:48 PM

[REVIEW] "Cracking Complexity: The Breakthrough Formula for Solving Just About Anything Fast" by David Benjamin and David Komlos.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to build a business – a practical guide

28 February 2022 7:47 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Nic Haralambous about his book "Business Builder’s Toolkit: A Practical Handbook for Business Leaders".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What happens beyond Bitcoin? The likely winners, and losers…

21 February 2022 7:51 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Boykey Sidley about his book "Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[REVIEWED] 'Consistently shocking' biography of billionaire Peter Thiel

14 February 2022 7:55 PM

Bronwyn Williams of Flux Trends reviews "The Contrarian: Peter Thiel and Silicon Valley's Pursuit of Power" by Max Chafkin.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Just keep going... Small changes over the long-term equals success

7 February 2022 7:42 PM

Ian Mann reviews “The Long Game: How to Be a Long-Term Thinker in a Short-Term World” by Dorie Clark.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Focus on one thing at a time – get ASTONISHING results!

24 January 2022 7:42 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Yolanda Cuba, Vice President Southern and East Africa Region at MTN Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] Make tiny changes – get remarkable results, over time

17 January 2022 7:52 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Gradidge, cofounder and Financial Planner at Gradidge-Mahura Investments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] You’re not listening - and nobody is listening to you

10 January 2022 8:25 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa ends Covid-19 National State of Disaster

Local Business Politics Lifestyle

FNB buys 'SLOW Lounge' from BA/Kulula-owner Comair

Business Lifestyle

Bus drivers plan to strike two days before Easter weekend

Local

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Cyril Ramaphosa lifts SA’s state of disaster

4 April 2022 7:28 PM

Fly less? Go vegan? How people can take climate action

4 April 2022 7:22 PM

Hermanus community demands justice for murdered matriculant

4 April 2022 7:09 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA