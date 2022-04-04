Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:08
David Jones may be sold as owner (SA's Woolworths) calls banks, according to reports
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul Theron - MD at Vestact Asset Management
Today at 18:12
Policy uncertainty in SA reaches unprecedented levels which could affect growth and investment
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Raymond Parsons - Economist at NWU Business School
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
FNB acquires SLOW Lounge from Comair
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Johan Moolman - CEO at eBucks FNB
Today at 18:49
ZOOM Tech with Toby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:08
DJ and Mathematicians creates a platform to help musicians get paid
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Stent - Dj, Mathematicians and co-founder of Music Audit Usage System
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature - Little Big Breakthroughs by Josh Linker
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Other People's Money - South African Cyclist, Nicholas Dlamini
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nicholas Dlamini
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
Bus drivers plan to strike two days before Easter weekend Numsa spokesperson, Phakamile Hlubi Majola says they are demanding a 10% salary increase access the board. 4 April 2022 5:10 PM
Here are signs that your parents are toxic Parenting coach and founder of Nurture with Nozi, Nozipho Mbatha, talks about toxic parents and what to look out for. 4 April 2022 3:02 PM
Yellow Level 4 warning: 'Isolated showers to continue but to clear on Tuesday' Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso and weather service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen reflect on the weather. 4 April 2022 1:24 PM
View all Local
Thulas Nxesi appointed as acting Minister of Public Service and Administration Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has been appointed acting Minister of Public Service and Administration. 4 April 2022 4:01 PM
'ANC should not be investing in someone with a cloud hanging over his head' Political analyst Ralph Mathekga talks to Africa Melane about election of murder-accused Mandla Msibi as Mpumalanga African Nation... 4 April 2022 8:04 AM
ANC Mpumalanga head Ndlovu stands by comments for Ramaphosa to serve second term Mpumalanga Chairperson Mandla Ndlovu says he stands by his comments when he called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to avail himself f... 3 April 2022 8:51 AM
View all Politics
Is Woolworths selling the ailing David Jones, bought in 2014 for R21.4 billion? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed Paul Theron, MD at Vestact Asset Management. 4 April 2022 6:18 PM
Sars breaks tax revenue record after collecting R1.5 trillion between 2021/22 Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter announced the preliminary revenue collection outcome for the 2021-2022 financial year in Preto... 1 April 2022 3:26 PM
New public-private partnership opportunities opening up in national parks SANParks has just concluded its second-ever investment conference. Africa Melane interviews Board Chairperson Pam Yako. 31 March 2022 9:50 PM
View all Business
Who took home the Grammys? Top 5 winners from the awards ceremony Black Coffee, Kanye West, Silk Sonic and Doja Cat, SZA claimed top awards at the 64th Grammy Awards. 4 April 2022 4:45 PM
Zoë Modiga eager to celebrate life & new show at the Lyric Theatre Zoë Modiga will be presenting a special bespoke show titled UKUBONGA (Gratitude), on 30 April. 4 April 2022 1:41 PM
'Thank you for flying flag': Ramaphosa congratulates Black Coffee on Grammy win Nathi Maphumulo took home the award for the best dance/electronic album for his 12-track album 'Subconsciously' at the show on Mon... 4 April 2022 10:03 AM
View all Lifestyle
Maharaj grabs seven as Proteas thump Bangladesh in first Test Bangladesh, chasing a target of 274 for victory, started the day's play on 11/3 but a collapse saw the visiting side bowled out fo... 4 April 2022 11:20 AM
Proteas hunting victory over Bangladesh on final day of first Test Bangladesh are chasing 274 for a historic win over their hosts but are facing an uphill battle after ending day four on 11/3. 4 April 2022 9:16 AM
LIVE COMMENTARY: SA lead day 4 with 75 against Bangladesh South Africa will start day four against Bangladesh with an overall lead of 75 at Kingsmead in Durban. 3 April 2022 10:02 AM
View all Sport
WATCH: Doja Cat almost missed Grammy victory speech as she was in loo Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 April 2022 9:04 AM
WATCH: Guy in trolley catching ride behind truck in heavy rain goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 April 2022 9:03 AM
Singing about love has pushed me to do what I do, politically - Ringo Madlingozi The musician told Relebogile Mabotja on #702Unplugged that every time he is on stage he gets the energy from the audience. 1 April 2022 2:54 PM
View all Entertainment
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
No, SA's stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict isn't affecting investment: Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to Clement Manyathela at the SA investment conference. 24 March 2022 1:22 PM
'Dubai Expo shows we can make this world a great place to live, also in SA' Futurist Graeme Codrington returns from the Expo excited about possibilities, also for power generation in SA - The Money Show 23 March 2022 8:26 PM
View all World
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
SA among top 20 African countries with highest debt-to-GDP ratios - Statista Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Victor Kgomoeswana, author of 'Africa Bounces Back', about South Africa's debt-to-GDP rating. 22 March 2022 9:56 PM
View all Africa
Debt counsellors NOT mandated to contact consumers on behalf of credit regulator Debt review companies are using the National Credit Regulator as a calling card to ensnare you - Wendy Knowler on The Money Show 31 March 2022 8:46 PM
[WATCH] Savanna's spicy collab with Nando's - the perfect combo? Savanna Cider's co-branding exercise with Nando's is brave and innovative says advertising expert Andy Rice - on The Money Show 30 March 2022 8:35 PM
Electric car pioneer Nissan (apologies, Elon Musk) is gunning for domination The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios. 28 March 2022 7:59 PM
View all Opinion
Bus drivers plan to strike two days before Easter weekend

4 April 2022 5:10 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Bus strike
Numsa strike
Easter weekend

Numsa spokesperson, Phakamile Hlubi Majola says they are demanding a 10% salary increase access the board.

Commuters planning to travel over the Easter weekend might find themselves stranded as drivers affiliated with the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) are planning to go on strike.

Speaking to John Perlman, Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says the strike will be across the country in the bus sector.

Hlubi-Majola says they are asking for a 10% salary increase across the board.

There are nine days left before the end of the cooling period after we were issued the strike certificate in March which effectively mean two days before Easter weekend Numsa members will be eligible to go on strike.

Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Numsa spokesperson

Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Numsa spokesperson

We want the bus companies to give back to the bus drivers. We are demanding a 10% across the board and they are offering 2.5%.

Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Numsa spokesperson

Listen to the full interview below:




More from Local

Here are signs that your parents are toxic

4 April 2022 3:02 PM

Parenting coach and founder of Nurture with Nozi, Nozipho Mbatha, talks about toxic parents and what to look out for.

Read More arrow_forward

Yellow Level 4 warning: 'Isolated showers to continue but to clear on Tuesday'

4 April 2022 1:24 PM

Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso and weather service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen reflect on the weather.

Read More arrow_forward

'MMC violated patients' rights by showing pregnant women sleeping on floor'

4 April 2022 11:24 AM

Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital CEO Dr Nozuko Mkabayi says City of Joburg MMC for Health and Social Development Ashley Sauls - who says he introduced myself - came under false pretences at midnight.

Read More arrow_forward

'Thank you for flying flag': Ramaphosa congratulates Black Coffee on Grammy win

4 April 2022 10:03 AM

Nathi Maphumulo took home the award for the best dance/electronic album for his 12-track album 'Subconsciously' at the show on Monday morning, making him the first South African producer to be nominated for the award and win it.

Read More arrow_forward

I'll get my hands dirty, ensure we respond to communities - Police commissioner

4 April 2022 8:49 AM

South Africa's national police commissioner lieutenant-general Sehlahle Fannie Masemola weighs in on his plans for his new

Read More arrow_forward

DJ Black Coffee brings fresh aroma of Grammys to SA with first-ever win

4 April 2022 8:21 AM

South Africa's most successful DJ took home the award for the best dance/electronic album at the 64th Grammy show on Monday morning.

Read More arrow_forward

Our tax compliance level is about 60% instead of 90% - Edward Kieswetter

4 April 2022 7:51 AM

South African Revenue Service commissioner Edward Kieswetter says the revenue still has a long way to go to ensure that taxpayers don't evade tax.

Read More arrow_forward

Electricity restored in most of Joburg CBD following tunnel fires - City Power

4 April 2022 7:20 AM

The lengthy and frustrating outage was caused by a fire in an underground tunnel last week.

Read More arrow_forward

High-level warning for disruptive rain, localised flooding issued for Gauteng

4 April 2022 7:18 AM

Authorities are warning that heavy downpours could lead to localised flooding in low-lying communities.

Read More arrow_forward

Heavy rains forecast for Gauteng

3 April 2022 2:37 PM

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning for heavy rain in Gauteng.

Read More arrow_forward

ANC questions WC premier's bid to boost Madikizela to higher level job

4 April 2022 5:45 PM

Man found dead in suspected mob justice case in Samora Machel

4 April 2022 5:22 PM

Three men shot and killed in Delft

4 April 2022 4:57 PM

