Bus drivers plan to strike two days before Easter weekend
Commuters planning to travel over the Easter weekend might find themselves stranded as drivers affiliated with the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) are planning to go on strike.
Speaking to John Perlman, Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says the strike will be across the country in the bus sector.
Hlubi-Majola says they are asking for a 10% salary increase across the board.
There are nine days left before the end of the cooling period after we were issued the strike certificate in March which effectively mean two days before Easter weekend Numsa members will be eligible to go on strike.Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Numsa spokesperson
We want the bus companies to give back to the bus drivers. We are demanding a 10% across the board and they are offering 2.5%.Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Numsa spokesperson
Listen to the full interview below:
