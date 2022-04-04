Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:10
[RIGHT of REPLY] Bus Operators respond to NUMSA threat of strike over Easter holidays
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Bazil Govender, Executive Manager of the Southern African Bus Operators Association
Policy certainty in South Africa improves ever so slightly - NWU Business School

4 April 2022 7:04 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Investment
The Money Show
North West University
Bruce Whitfield
Raymond Parsons
policy
policy uncertainty
policy certainty
Policy Uncertainty Index
North West University Business School

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Raymond Parsons, an economist at NWU Business School.

The South African government must provide policy certainty to boost investment, says North West University Business School economist Professor Raymond Parsons.

NWU Business School recently released its Policy Uncertainty Index (PUI) for the first quarter of 2021.

The PUI fell slightly to 55.2 from 56.7 in 4Q/2020, implying improved policy certainty.

pixabay.com

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Parsons (scroll up to listen).

Policy uncertainty has bedevilled… our economic performance… Until we get it right, we won’t get the level of investment we want…

Professor Raymond Parsons, economist - NWU Business School

… our public finances seem to be more sustainable… There are good things in the pipeline… [but] getting to a growth rate of 3%... We need to reduce policy uncertainty, so investors can feel confident…

Professor Raymond Parsons, economist - NWU Business School

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Policy certainty in South Africa improves ever so slightly - NWU Business School
























