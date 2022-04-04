Policy certainty in South Africa improves ever so slightly - NWU Business School





The South African government must provide policy certainty to boost investment, says North West University Business School economist Professor Raymond Parsons.

NWU Business School recently released its Policy Uncertainty Index (PUI) for the first quarter of 2021.

The PUI fell slightly to 55.2 from 56.7 in 4Q/2020, implying improved policy certainty.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Parsons (scroll up to listen).

Policy uncertainty has bedevilled… our economic performance… Until we get it right, we won’t get the level of investment we want… Professor Raymond Parsons, economist - NWU Business School

… our public finances seem to be more sustainable… There are good things in the pipeline… [but] getting to a growth rate of 3%... We need to reduce policy uncertainty, so investors can feel confident… Professor Raymond Parsons, economist - NWU Business School

