Policy certainty in South Africa improves ever so slightly - NWU Business School
The South African government must provide policy certainty to boost investment, says North West University Business School economist Professor Raymond Parsons.
NWU Business School recently released its Policy Uncertainty Index (PUI) for the first quarter of 2021.
The PUI fell slightly to 55.2 from 56.7 in 4Q/2020, implying improved policy certainty.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Parsons (scroll up to listen).
Policy uncertainty has bedevilled… our economic performance… Until we get it right, we won’t get the level of investment we want…Professor Raymond Parsons, economist - NWU Business School
… our public finances seem to be more sustainable… There are good things in the pipeline… [but] getting to a growth rate of 3%... We need to reduce policy uncertainty, so investors can feel confident…Professor Raymond Parsons, economist - NWU Business School
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Policy certainty in South Africa improves ever so slightly - NWU Business School
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/question-mark-hand-drawn-solution-2123969/
More from Business
SA DJ-by-night-data-scientist-by-day creates platform ensuring musos get paid
Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Stent, cocreator of the Music Audit Usage System (MAUS), which he recently launched.Read More
Take small creative steps – unlock MASSIVE rewards over time
Ian Mann reviews "Big Little Breakthroughs: How Small, Everyday Innovations Drive Oversized Results" by Josh Linkner.Read More
FNB buys 'SLOW Lounge' from BA/Kulula-owner Comair
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Johan Moolman, CEO at eBucks FNB.Read More
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa ends Covid-19 National State of Disaster
Watch a recording of the President’s address, right here.Read More
Is Woolworths selling the ailing David Jones, bought in 2014 for R21.4 billion?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Paul Theron, MD at Vestact Asset Management.Read More
Sars breaks tax revenue record after collecting R1.5 trillion between 2021/22
Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter announced the preliminary revenue collection outcome for the 2021-2022 financial year in Pretoria.Read More
New public-private partnership opportunities opening up in national parks
SANParks has just concluded its second-ever investment conference. Africa Melane interviews Board Chairperson Pam Yako.Read More
Debt counsellors NOT mandated to contact consumers on behalf of credit regulator
Debt review companies are using the National Credit Regulator as a calling card to ensnare you - Wendy Knowler on The Money ShowRead More
UIF forced to use surplus as payouts exceed contributions- 'We're R1BN short'
Africa Melane interviews Teboho Maruping, Commissioner of the Unemployment Insurance Fund, on The Money Show.Read More
More from Opinion
Take small creative steps – unlock MASSIVE rewards over time
Ian Mann reviews "Big Little Breakthroughs: How Small, Everyday Innovations Drive Oversized Results" by Josh Linkner.Read More
Is Woolworths selling the ailing David Jones, bought in 2014 for R21.4 billion?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Paul Theron, MD at Vestact Asset Management.Read More
Debt counsellors NOT mandated to contact consumers on behalf of credit regulator
Debt review companies are using the National Credit Regulator as a calling card to ensnare you - Wendy Knowler on The Money ShowRead More
[WATCH] Savanna's spicy collab with Nando's - the perfect combo?
Savanna Cider's co-branding exercise with Nando's is brave and innovative says advertising expert Andy Rice - on The Money ShowRead More
Electric car pioneer Nissan (apologies, Elon Musk) is gunning for domination
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios.Read More
Is everything OK at Comair?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Comair co-CEO Glenn Orsmond about the state of his company and the rest of the airline industry.Read More
What OK Furniture does with its latest ad to the tune of Jabulani is NOT ok
Branding expert Andy Rice rips into OK Furniture's new TV advert on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'.Read More
ExxonMobil and American power on trial in 'Private Empire' by Steve Coll
Ray White interviews Songezo Zibi, Chairperson at Rivonia Circle.Read More
Replacing Russian oil with new production is 'mutually assured destruction'
Ray White interviews Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement at Just Share.Read More