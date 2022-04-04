Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:10
[RIGHT of REPLY] Bus Operators respond to NUMSA threat of strike over Easter holidays
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Bazil Govender, Executive Manager of the Southern African Bus Operators Association
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa ends Covid-19 National State of Disaster Watch a recording of the President’s address, right here. 4 April 2022 6:47 PM
Bus drivers plan to strike two days before Easter weekend Numsa spokesperson, Phakamile Hlubi Majola says they are demanding a 10% salary increase access the board. 4 April 2022 5:10 PM
Here are signs that your parents are toxic Parenting coach and founder of Nurture with Nozi, Nozipho Mbatha, talks about toxic parents and what to look out for. 4 April 2022 3:02 PM
View all Local
Thulas Nxesi appointed as acting Minister of Public Service and Administration Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has been appointed acting Minister of Public Service and Administration. 4 April 2022 4:01 PM
'ANC should not be investing in someone with a cloud hanging over his head' Political analyst Ralph Mathekga talks to Africa Melane about election of murder-accused Mandla Msibi as Mpumalanga African Nation... 4 April 2022 8:04 AM
ANC Mpumalanga head Ndlovu stands by comments for Ramaphosa to serve second term Mpumalanga Chairperson Mandla Ndlovu says he stands by his comments when he called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to avail himself f... 3 April 2022 8:51 AM
View all Politics
Take small creative steps – unlock MASSIVE rewards over time Ian Mann reviews "Big Little Breakthroughs: How Small, Everyday Innovations Drive Oversized Results" by Josh Linkner. 4 April 2022 7:40 PM
FNB buys 'SLOW Lounge' from BA/Kulula-owner Comair The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Johan Moolman, CEO at eBucks FNB. 4 April 2022 7:29 PM
Policy certainty in South Africa improves ever so slightly - NWU Business School The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Raymond Parsons, an economist at NWU Business School. 4 April 2022 7:04 PM
View all Business
Who took home the Grammys? Top 5 winners from the awards ceremony Black Coffee, Kanye West, Silk Sonic and Doja Cat, SZA claimed top awards at the 64th Grammy Awards. 4 April 2022 4:45 PM
Zoë Modiga eager to celebrate life & new show at the Lyric Theatre Zoë Modiga will be presenting a special bespoke show titled UKUBONGA (Gratitude), on 30 April. 4 April 2022 1:41 PM
'Thank you for flying flag': Ramaphosa congratulates Black Coffee on Grammy win Nathi Maphumulo took home the award for the best dance/electronic album for his 12-track album 'Subconsciously' at the show on Mon... 4 April 2022 10:03 AM
View all Lifestyle
Maharaj grabs seven as Proteas thump Bangladesh in first Test Bangladesh, chasing a target of 274 for victory, started the day's play on 11/3 but a collapse saw the visiting side bowled out fo... 4 April 2022 11:20 AM
Proteas hunting victory over Bangladesh on final day of first Test Bangladesh are chasing 274 for a historic win over their hosts but are facing an uphill battle after ending day four on 11/3. 4 April 2022 9:16 AM
LIVE COMMENTARY: SA lead day 4 with 75 against Bangladesh South Africa will start day four against Bangladesh with an overall lead of 75 at Kingsmead in Durban. 3 April 2022 10:02 AM
View all Sport
SA DJ-by-night-data-scientist-by-day creates platform ensuring musos get paid Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Stent, cocreator of the Music Audit Usage System (MAUS), which he recently launched. 4 April 2022 7:53 PM
WATCH: Doja Cat almost missed Grammy victory speech as she was in loo Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 April 2022 9:04 AM
WATCH: Guy in trolley catching ride behind truck in heavy rain goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 April 2022 9:03 AM
View all Entertainment
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
No, SA's stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict isn't affecting investment: Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to Clement Manyathela at the SA investment conference. 24 March 2022 1:22 PM
'Dubai Expo shows we can make this world a great place to live, also in SA' Futurist Graeme Codrington returns from the Expo excited about possibilities, also for power generation in SA - The Money Show 23 March 2022 8:26 PM
View all World
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
SA among top 20 African countries with highest debt-to-GDP ratios - Statista Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Victor Kgomoeswana, author of 'Africa Bounces Back', about South Africa's debt-to-GDP rating. 22 March 2022 9:56 PM
View all Africa
Take small creative steps – unlock MASSIVE rewards over time Ian Mann reviews "Big Little Breakthroughs: How Small, Everyday Innovations Drive Oversized Results" by Josh Linkner. 4 April 2022 7:40 PM
Policy certainty in South Africa improves ever so slightly - NWU Business School The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Raymond Parsons, an economist at NWU Business School. 4 April 2022 7:04 PM
Is Woolworths selling the ailing David Jones, bought in 2014 for R21.4 billion? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Paul Theron, MD at Vestact Asset Management. 4 April 2022 6:18 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa ends Covid-19 National State of Disaster

4 April 2022 6:47 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
state of disaster
National State of Disaster
Covid-19 regulations

Watch a recording of the President’s address, right here.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday evening announced the end of the Covid-19 National State of Disaster.

The State of Disaster comes to an end at midnight.

Watch a recording of the address:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa ends Covid-19 National State of Disaster




4 April 2022 6:47 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
state of disaster
National State of Disaster
Covid-19 regulations

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Patrick Soon-Shiong, the planet's richest doctor, returns to SA with big plans

18 February 2022 8:09 AM

Patrick Soon-Shiong spoke to CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto about science, his career and his love for the country and its people.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is the Covid-19 pandemic starting to end?

2 February 2022 6:58 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Lessells, infectious disease specialist of the University of KwaZulu Natal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Omicron blues: Rand pummeled to R16.06/$

10 December 2021 9:38 AM

Africa Melane (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) interviews Investec Chief Economist Annabel Bishop.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is Omicron how the Covid-19 pandemic finally ends?

9 December 2021 10:40 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

4 likely scenarios for interest rates in the time of Omicron

6 December 2021 7:01 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fear mongering is threatening livelihoods - Marc Waschsberger (The Capital)

29 November 2021 6:59 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mandate vaccines at work and in public indoor spaces - Business for South Africa

29 November 2021 6:34 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Martin Kingston of Business for South Africa (B4SA).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

4th wave of Covid-19 in SA is imminent – perhaps already on its way in Gauteng

22 November 2021 6:38 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richards Lessells, an infectious disease specialist from the University of KZN.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa remains on the UK 'red list' of banned countries

20 September 2021 6:52 PM

Arabile Gumede interviewed Busisiwe Mavuso (Business Leadership SA) and David Frost (South African Tourism Services Association).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aspen releases first batch of locally finished J&J Covid-19 vaccines for Africa

26 July 2021 6:40 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolau.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus

Patrick Soon-Shiong, the planet's richest doctor, returns to SA with big plans

18 February 2022 8:09 AM

Patrick Soon-Shiong spoke to CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto about science, his career and his love for the country and its people.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is the Covid-19 pandemic starting to end?

2 February 2022 6:58 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Lessells, infectious disease specialist of the University of KwaZulu Natal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Omicron blues: Rand pummeled to R16.06/$

10 December 2021 9:38 AM

Africa Melane (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) interviews Investec Chief Economist Annabel Bishop.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is Omicron how the Covid-19 pandemic finally ends?

9 December 2021 10:40 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

4 likely scenarios for interest rates in the time of Omicron

6 December 2021 7:01 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fear mongering is threatening livelihoods - Marc Waschsberger (The Capital)

29 November 2021 6:59 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

4th wave of Covid-19 in SA is imminent – perhaps already on its way in Gauteng

22 November 2021 6:38 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richards Lessells, an infectious disease specialist from the University of KZN.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa remains on the UK 'red list' of banned countries

20 September 2021 6:52 PM

Arabile Gumede interviewed Busisiwe Mavuso (Business Leadership SA) and David Frost (South African Tourism Services Association).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aspen releases first batch of locally finished J&J Covid-19 vaccines for Africa

26 July 2021 6:40 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolau.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We can’t take an extension of lockdown. We’re out of ideas!'

5 July 2021 7:34 PM

Ray White interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa ends Covid-19 National State of Disaster

Local Business Politics Lifestyle

FNB buys 'SLOW Lounge' from BA/Kulula-owner Comair

Business Lifestyle

Bus drivers plan to strike two days before Easter weekend

Local

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Cyril Ramaphosa lifts SA’s state of disaster

4 April 2022 7:28 PM

Fly less? Go vegan? How people can take climate action

4 April 2022 7:22 PM

Hermanus community demands justice for murdered matriculant

4 April 2022 7:09 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA