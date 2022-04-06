Collaboration can pave the road to a just transition





RMB presents ESG Matters, a brand-new video series interrogating how environmental, social & governance issues shape business and finance today

Aiming to move towards a lower carbon future can seem idealistic. But what does it really mean? And, how can corporations use their financial clout to help ignite the transition to the target of net zero in order to meet the Paris Climate Accord, signed by 195 countries, including South Africa, back in 2015.

The accord, which covers climate change mitigation, adaptation, and finance, includes a goal to limit global warming to well below 2, preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius, compared to pre-industrial levels.

Nigel Beck, head of sustainable finance and ESG at RMB says that although there are goals in place to reduce emissions, to get to net zero is a journey.

See what he, and the other RMB guests, had to say to Bruce Whitfield below...

“You're never going to be there immediately, but the idea is that the world is trying to collectively encourage countries and corporates to commit to this journey”, Nigel Beck - Head of sustainable finance and ESG at RMB

He explains that now the pressure is on for all corporates, and their supply chains to understand their carbon footprint and manage it down over the short and medium term.

Julian Grieve, co-head of resources sector solutions at RMB says that he sees a lot of large corporates driving the transition to net zero, which will ultimately pull other smaller companies to participate because of their integrated supply chains.

“I think by stating the objective and getting the public support behind [it], then you start to solve the problems within the private sector on a case by case basis”, says Julian Grieve -co-head of resources sector solutions at RMB , adding that there is no need for a command and control structure. Julian Grieve -co-head of resources sector solutions at RMB , adding that there is no need for a command and control structure.

Phillip Norton, sustainable finance and ESG advisory at RMB says the reality is that jobs will need to evolve and re-skill within sectors such as coal and agriculture as the just transition process happens. But the upside is that net positive jobs will be created, especially in the renewable sector through localising elements of the value chain.

“There are opportunities for growth sectors to be created. Yes, there are some hard changes to be made as we decarbonize, but really [we need to] be aware of these opportunities that we can kind of access along the way”, Phillip Norton - sustainable finance and ESG advisory at RMB

Grieve says overall, it's a “massive opportunity”, likening it to when Qatar discovered gas in the 1970s.He says green hydrogen has the potential to be that for South Africa, because we have globally competitive renewable resources in the country, technology, and land particularly for the mining industry.

Grieve adds that currently, it’s the mining houses procuring renewable energy

“So we're at the cusp of this kind of greenification of the metals that we produce in South Africa. So we can have green metals going into green processes”, Phillip Norton - sustainable finance and ESG advisory at RMB

However, South Africa does not have massive endowments of battery minerals like copper and cobalt, which are more prevalent in the Democratic Republic of Congo. But, local miners have the necessary skills to locate and exploit mineral resources across the continent.

Beck says that countries and corporates need to start collaborating, thinking ahead and being strategic in their decision making.

If there’s development of gas infrastructure, this need to be “future proofed” with a planned sunset. When this is realised, the infrastructure should be re-purposed for green energy to avoid stranded assets.

