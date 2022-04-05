



JOHANNESBURG - For the first time in 750 days, South Africa is no longer under a national state of disaster.

It was declared in response to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic two years ago.

But Cabinet has kept some transitional measures in place for the next 30 days.

This is pending the publication of the National Health Act after public comment.

The national state of disaster enabled government to institute several relief measures to cushion the economic blow of the pandemic, such as the R350 social relief of distress grant and the Temporary Employee Relief Scheme (TERS).

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday said the requirements for a national state of disaster were no longer met and so cabinet had decided to terminate it.

“All regulations and directions made in terms of the Disaster Management Act, following the declaration of the national state of disaster in response to COVID-19 are repealed with the exception of a few transitional measures,” Ramaphosa said.

But among the regulations that remain in place, such as the wearing of masks indoors, the R350 social relief grant also stays.

“This will enable the Department of Social Development to finalise the regulations that will allow the payment of the grant to continue,” the president said.

"Directions that provide for the extension of the validity of learner's licence, driving licence card, professional driving permit and registration of a motor vehicle will remain in place," he added.

The Vaccine Injury No-Fault Compensation Scheme that gives access to compensation for people who suffer from serious injury because of the vaccine also remains in place.

The period for public comment closes on 16 April 2022 and submissions will be considered for the new health regulations.

WATCH: SA's national state of disaster lifted

This article first appeared on EWN : 750 days later, SA no longer under national state of disaster