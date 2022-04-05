750 days later, SA no longer under national state of disaster
JOHANNESBURG - For the first time in 750 days, South Africa is no longer under a national state of disaster.
It was declared in response to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic two years ago.
But Cabinet has kept some transitional measures in place for the next 30 days.
This is pending the publication of the National Health Act after public comment.
The national state of disaster enabled government to institute several relief measures to cushion the economic blow of the pandemic, such as the R350 social relief of distress grant and the Temporary Employee Relief Scheme (TERS).
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday said the requirements for a national state of disaster were no longer met and so cabinet had decided to terminate it.
“All regulations and directions made in terms of the Disaster Management Act, following the declaration of the national state of disaster in response to COVID-19 are repealed with the exception of a few transitional measures,” Ramaphosa said.
But among the regulations that remain in place, such as the wearing of masks indoors, the R350 social relief grant also stays.
“This will enable the Department of Social Development to finalise the regulations that will allow the payment of the grant to continue,” the president said.
"Directions that provide for the extension of the validity of learner's licence, driving licence card, professional driving permit and registration of a motor vehicle will remain in place," he added.
The Vaccine Injury No-Fault Compensation Scheme that gives access to compensation for people who suffer from serious injury because of the vaccine also remains in place.
The period for public comment closes on 16 April 2022 and submissions will be considered for the new health regulations.
WATCH: SA's national state of disaster lifted
This article first appeared on EWN : 750 days later, SA no longer under national state of disaster
Source : GCIS
More from Local
DA welcomes lifting of state of disaster, monitors health regulations closely
Mandy Wiener chats to DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube who says the state of disaster meant that many businesses could not operate.Read More
I doubt Ramaphosa would keep a Cabinet he has no confidence in - Gungubele
Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele talks to Clement Manyathela about various issues in his department and the Cabinet performance agreements.Read More
'Ramaphosa must launch inquiry into rampant sexual abuse, cover-up in churches'
Reverend June Dolley-Major says many boys and girls have been raped for decades and churches have covered it up.Read More
Greyhound bus service gets back on the road under new ownership from 13 April
Greyhound spokesperson Leslie Matthews chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto.Read More
'We must remain vigilant although national state of disaster has been lifted'
Bongani Bingwa interviews infectious diseases epidemiologist Professor Salim Abdool Karim on President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement.Read More
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa ends Covid-19 National State of Disaster
Watch a recording of the President’s address, right here.Read More
Bus drivers plan to strike two days before Easter weekend
Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi Majola says they are demanding a 10% salary increase access the board.Read More
Here are signs that your parents are toxic
Parenting coach and founder of Nurture with Nozi, Nozipho Mbatha, talks about toxic parents and what to look out for.Read More
Yellow Level 4 warning: 'Isolated showers to continue but to clear on Tuesday'
Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso and weather service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen reflect on the weather.Read More
'MMC violated patients' rights by showing pregnant women sleeping on floor'
Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital CEO Dr Nozuko Mkabayi says City of Joburg MMC for Health and Social Development Ashley Sauls - who says he introduced myself - came under false pretences at midnight.Read More