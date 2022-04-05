'We must remain vigilant although national state of disaster has been lifted'
Citing that all the measures that were put in place during the national state of disaster had yielded positive results, President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday, after 750 days announced the end of the national state of disaster.
The national state of disaster was declared in response to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic two years ago.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, infectious diseases epidemiologist Professor Salim Abdool Karim says given that South Africa is now in a point where the virus has reached low transmissions, it is a good time for the state of disaster to end.
It is unlikely that the next wave will be caused by a passed variant because we have immunity to the past variant.Professor Salim Abdool Karim, Infectious diseases epidemiologist
He adds however, that even though the regulations have been lifted, people shouldn't let their guard down.
We have to remain vigilant, we need to continue testing and we continue our indoor mask wearing.Professor Salim Abdool Karim, Infectious diseases epidemiologist
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : GCIS
