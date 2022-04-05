WATCH: Tennis player slapping opponent on court has everyone talking
Tennis player slapping opponent on court has everyone talking
Social media is talking after a video of a tennis player slapping another player on the court goes viral.
Watch the video below:
Number 1 seeded player Michael Kouame from France 🇫🇷 slaps Raphael Nii Ankrah 🇬🇭 after losing in the ongoing TGF ITF jnrs world tour at the Accra sports stadium pic.twitter.com/pj4WjfifXZ— SHARP SHOOTER 🔫 (@Kwesi_Gibson) April 4, 2022
