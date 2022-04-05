I doubt Ramaphosa would keep a Cabinet he has no confidence in - Gungubele
Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele says reports of how various departments have performed in 2020/2021 will be loaded on the website for the public to see.
Gungubele says the reporters are also shared with the president who then will make his judgments.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Gungubele says they are waiting for President Cyril Ramaphosa to sign the performance agreement for 2022/2023.
Which minister is doing good or doing bad, all we do is table before the president the performance of various departments. The president is more than capable to make his own judgement and decide what to do with that department.Mondli Gungubele, Minister in the Presidency
The president is very much sane, I doubt he would keep a Cabinet he's got no confidence in.Mondli Gungubele, Minister in the Presidency
Listen to the full conversation below:
Source : Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/ EWN
