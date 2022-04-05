DA welcomes lifting of state of disaster, monitors health regulations closely
Democratic Alliance spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube says the party welcomes the lifting of the National State of Disaster, however, it should have happened sooner.
This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday, after 750 days, announced the end of the policy.
RELATED: 'We must remain vigilant although national state of disaster has been lifted'
Mandy Wiener chats to Gwarube who says the devastation of the national disaster meant that more businesses could not operate.
While we welcome the announcement, we are looking closely at the amendment of the health regulations as we don't want regulations under the national state of disaster translated under the new health regulations.Siviwe Gwarube, Spokesperson - DA
Listen to the full conversation below:
