Murder-accused Msibi steps aside as ANC faces 'defiance' of its resolution





Mandla Msibi has agreed to step aside

Msibi was elected as the treasurer of the ANC in Mpumalanga at the province’s conference over the weekend

He was asked to step aside from the position due to the murder charges he’s facing

FILE: An ANC flag. Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News.

Newly elected ANC Mpumalanga treasurer Mandla Msibi has agreed to the party's order for him to step aside.

Msibi was nominated and elected as the provincial treasurer at the Mpumalanga ANC's elective conference over the weekend.

He's facing charges of murder and attempted murder in connection to a deadly ANC branch meeting last year.

Due to the criminal charges against him, he was asked to step aside from his duties shortly after his appointment to the provincial executive committee.

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga says the ANC should have made it clear that Msibi was ineligible for nomination in the first place.

He says it is very worrying that the broader ANC membership allowed him to be nominated and elected.

"There is no clear criteria within the party about the eligibility of members to stand for positions," Mathekga argues.

He says ANC members would have effectively overturned the step aside rule if this situation repeats itself at other regional conferences.

This is just an indication of how the ANC is unable to deal with this. The question of Mandla Msibi shows that the ANC allowed the problem to get bigger so that they can solve it. Why would they allow him to gain such a prominent position, making the problem even more complex? Ralph Mathekga, political analyst

I'm worried about the voice that is coming out from the broader membership of the party... I'm not worried about Mr. Msisbi himself but it is about those who know his situation and went ahead and... nominated and elected him as a leader. Ralph Mathekga, political analyst

The resolution states that any party members facing criminal charges must voluntarily step aside from their positions.

Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia says Msibi's appointment has been seen as a direct defiance of the party's resolution and party president Cyril Ramaphosa, who champions it.

In October last year, Msibi was fired from his position as the MEC for Agriculture in Mpumalanga following the charges against him.

Mandla has stepped aside. He was always willing to not be a top official while waiting to clear his issue... but I think there is a scramble now in Mpumalanga for what to do with that position of treasurer. Who do they appoint in the interim to assist? That's something the ANC will leave to the province to make up its mind. Tshidi Madia, Senior reporter - Eyewitness News

There's already politics around the step-aside rule... It's defiance. It is a rejection by the branches and the ANC in the provinces of this particular resolution. Tshidi Madia, Senior reporter - Eyewitness News

