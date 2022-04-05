Joburg Water estimates water to be restored by 3pm on Tuesday in affected areas
Joburg Water says water will be restored by 3 pm on Tuesday afternoon in parts of Johannesburg.
Speaking to Mandy Wiener, Joburg Water spokesperson Puleng Mopeli says the initial shutdown was planned but they discovered a leak during restoration.
During the cause of opening the water from the outlets at the Bryanston reservoir, they discovered that there was a leak.Puleng Mopeli, Spokesperson - Joburg Water
There was water coming out from an existing pipe so they had to shut it down again. At the moment, they are currently busy with repairs.Puleng Mopeli, Spokesperson - Joburg Water
Kengies, parts of Bryanston, Douglasdale, Fourways and Norscot.— Johannesburg Water (@JHBWater) April 5, 2022
Tanker refilling sites:
We will continue to refill tanks at:
*Ceder Tree office park
*Life Fourways hospital
* Witkoppen Clinic
Estimated completion time is 3pm. #JoburgUpdates ^NN
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_3242983_water-drop-falling-from-an-old-tap.html?vti=ncpgysq5h7tkb7hcvo-1-93
More from Local
'Poor road maintenance threatens food security, farmers fixing roads themselves'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Chief Economist Kulani Siweya about Agri SA's survey on how road conditions are impacting farmers.Read More
Icasa proposal that data can't expire for 6 months could backfire on consumers
Bruce Whitfield talks to TechCentral Editor Duncan McLeod about the Independent Communications Authority of SA's proposals.Read More
Will nationwide bus strike go ahead? Association says it wants to avert it
Southern African Bus Operators Association executive manager Bazil Govender gives the latest detail on the negotiations with bus drivers.Read More
DA welcomes lifting of state of disaster, monitors health regulations closely
Mandy Wiener chats to DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube who says the state of disaster meant that many businesses could not operate.Read More
I doubt Ramaphosa would keep a Cabinet he has no confidence in - Gungubele
Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele talks to Clement Manyathela about various issues in his department and the Cabinet performance agreements.Read More
'Ramaphosa must launch inquiry into rampant sexual abuse, cover-up in churches'
Reverend June Dolley-Major says many boys and girls have been raped for decades and churches have covered it up.Read More
Greyhound bus service gets back on the road under new ownership from 13 April
Greyhound spokesperson Leslie Matthews chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto.Read More
'We must remain vigilant although national state of disaster has been lifted'
Bongani Bingwa interviews infectious diseases epidemiologist Professor Salim Abdool Karim on President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement.Read More
750 days later, SA no longer under national state of disaster
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday said the requirements for a national state of disaster were no longer met and so Cabinet had decided to terminate it.Read More