Joburg Water estimates water to be restored by 3pm on Tuesday in affected areas





Joburg Water says water will be restored by 3 pm on Tuesday afternoon in parts of Johannesburg.

Speaking to Mandy Wiener, Joburg Water spokesperson Puleng Mopeli says the initial shutdown was planned but they discovered a leak during restoration.

During the cause of opening the water from the outlets at the Bryanston reservoir, they discovered that there was a leak. Puleng Mopeli, Spokesperson - Joburg Water

There was water coming out from an existing pipe so they had to shut it down again. At the moment, they are currently busy with repairs. Puleng Mopeli, Spokesperson - Joburg Water

Kengies, parts of Bryanston, Douglasdale, Fourways and Norscot.

Tanker refilling sites:

We will continue to refill tanks at:

*Ceder Tree office park

*Life Fourways hospital

* Witkoppen Clinic

