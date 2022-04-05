Worried about your investments amid global uncertainty? - 'Please look ahead!'





© instaphotos/123rf.com

The world events playing out at the moment make it near impossible for investors to predict future developments.

Do not resort to predictions to assist you with decision-making urges Warren Ingram, personal financial adviser and Executive Director at Galileo Capital.

When major global events like the invasion of Ukraine or an inflation scare in the US cause a big market drop he says, you need to give yourself tools to make smart decisions in difficult times.

One key way to help yourself make good decisions is to move your investment time horizons out by a few years Ingram says.

"Please look ahead!"

It is very similar to how racing drivers drive their cars at high speeds – they look further down the road rather than looking at the road immediately in front of them. Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital

When the world gets fearful and the (bad) news flow increases, it's amazing how our own personal time horizons and our ability to look ahead just shrink... We start to look at the next few minutes or the next few hours or maybe the next day or two... Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital

... but we lose sight of what it means to be a an investor, and investors think long-term. They don't think about tomorrow, specifically, they think about two years' or three years' time and decades ahead... Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital

When world events erupt, investors tend to panic, as many investors did with the first hard lockdown in South Africa in 2020.

Two years down the line Ingram notes, the JSE is doing well and the rand is strong.

While we can't predict future events that we have no control over, instead of worrying (which achieves nothing) we need to zoom out a bit and take a bigger macro view he says.

What's going on now is really scary, and for people living in the Ukraine it's absolutely horrific, but for you as an investor sitting here in South Africa it might mean that you have higher inflation... that fuel prices rise... that stock markets go up and down for a period of time... Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital

... but what it doesn't mean is that the world is going to end. And it doesn't mean that you should sell everything you own and put everything in cash (or under the bed). Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital

Ingram says our built-in 'fight or flight' response will work against us when it comes to the stock exchange.

"Patience and fortitude are your best tools when everyone else is in a panic."

In general, 'normal' shares will probably be our best protection against inflation... Relying on big businesses that can adapt to changing environments is to me the best way you can protect yourself... Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital

Listen to Ingram's advice in detail below:

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Worried about your investments amid global uncertainty? - 'Please look ahead!'