Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:05
Man Torque: what is people's understanding of toxic masculinity?
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Martin Pelders Founder of MatrixMen
Today at 22:05
Getting into university the clever way
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Crispian Lees - Co Founder of Advantage Learn
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Poor road maintenance threatens food security, farmers fixing roads themselves' Bruce Whitfield interviews Chief Economist Kulani Siweya about Agri SA's survey on how road conditions are impacting farmers. 5 April 2022 7:24 PM
Icasa proposal that data can't expire for 6 months could backfire on consumers Bruce Whitfield talks to TechCentral Editor Duncan McLeod about the Independent Communications Authority of SA's proposals. 5 April 2022 6:37 PM
Will nationwide bus strike go ahead? Association says it wants to avert it Southern African Bus Operators Association executive manager Bazil Govender gives the latest detail on the negotiations with bus d... 5 April 2022 5:01 PM
View all Local
Cosatu slams proposed 3% wage hike for public servants: 'They don’t deserve it' Africa Melane interviews Bheki Ntshalintshali, Cosatu general secretary about the Independent Commission for Remuneration of Publi... 5 April 2022 3:40 PM
Murder-accused Msibi steps aside as ANC faces 'defiance' of its resolution Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to political analyst Ralph Mathekga and Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Tshidi Madi... 5 April 2022 2:40 PM
DA welcomes lifting of state of disaster, monitors health regulations closely Mandy Wiener chats to DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube who says the state of disaster meant that many businesses could not operate. 5 April 2022 1:11 PM
View all Politics
Worried about your investments amid global uncertainty? - 'Please look ahead!' Bruce Whitfield gets valuable investment advice from personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital). 5 April 2022 8:31 PM
It's now cheaper to get groceries delivered than driving to the store - Checkers Bruce Whitfield interviews Neil Schreuder, Chief of Strategy and Innovation at the Shoprite Group. 5 April 2022 8:11 PM
South Africa, for the moment, dodges petrol price hike bullet Mandy Wiener interviews Layton Beard of the Automobile Association to find out more. 5 April 2022 1:33 PM
View all Business
Take small creative steps – unlock MASSIVE rewards over time Ian Mann reviews "Big Little Breakthroughs: How Small, Everyday Innovations Drive Oversized Results" by Josh Linkner. 4 April 2022 7:40 PM
FNB buys 'SLOW Lounge' from BA/Kulula-owner Comair The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Johan Moolman, CEO at eBucks FNB. 4 April 2022 7:29 PM
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa ends Covid-19 National State of Disaster Watch a recording of the President’s address, right here. 4 April 2022 6:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
Maharaj grabs seven as Proteas thump Bangladesh in first Test Bangladesh, chasing a target of 274 for victory, started the day's play on 11/3 but a collapse saw the visiting side bowled out fo... 4 April 2022 11:20 AM
Proteas hunting victory over Bangladesh on final day of first Test Bangladesh are chasing 274 for a historic win over their hosts but are facing an uphill battle after ending day four on 11/3. 4 April 2022 9:16 AM
LIVE COMMENTARY: SA lead day 4 with 75 against Bangladesh South Africa will start day four against Bangladesh with an overall lead of 75 at Kingsmead in Durban. 3 April 2022 10:02 AM
View all Sport
WATCH: Tennis player slapping opponent on court has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 April 2022 8:41 AM
Parents sharing annoying shows kids watch during school holidays goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 April 2022 8:39 AM
SA DJ-by-night-data-scientist-by-day creates platform ensuring musos get paid Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Stent, cocreator of the Music Audit Usage System (MAUS), which he recently launched. 4 April 2022 7:53 PM
View all Entertainment
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
No, SA's stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict isn't affecting investment: Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to Clement Manyathela at the SA investment conference. 24 March 2022 1:22 PM
'Dubai Expo shows we can make this world a great place to live, also in SA' Futurist Graeme Codrington returns from the Expo excited about possibilities, also for power generation in SA - The Money Show 23 March 2022 8:26 PM
View all World
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
SA among top 20 African countries with highest debt-to-GDP ratios - Statista Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Victor Kgomoeswana, author of 'Africa Bounces Back', about South Africa's debt-to-GDP rating. 22 March 2022 9:56 PM
View all Africa
Cosatu slams proposed 3% wage hike for public servants: 'They don’t deserve it' Africa Melane interviews Bheki Ntshalintshali, Cosatu general secretary about the Independent Commission for Remuneration of Publi... 5 April 2022 3:40 PM
Take small creative steps – unlock MASSIVE rewards over time Ian Mann reviews "Big Little Breakthroughs: How Small, Everyday Innovations Drive Oversized Results" by Josh Linkner. 4 April 2022 7:40 PM
Policy certainty in South Africa improves ever so slightly - NWU Business School The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Raymond Parsons, an economist at NWU Business School. 4 April 2022 7:04 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Cosatu slams proposed 3% wage hike for public servants: 'They don’t deserve it'

5 April 2022 3:40 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Cosatu
Bheki Ntshalintshali
Matthew Parks
Africa Melane
public servant salaries
Early breakfast

Africa Melane interviews Bheki Ntshalintshali, Cosatu general secretary about the Independent Commission for Remuneration of Public Office Bearers' proposed salary hike.

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has slammed the 3% salary increase proposed for public office bearers such as ministers, members of Parliament, judges and magistrates.

The inflation rate is 5.7%, according to the latest (February) available data.

The union is calling for salary cuts for politicians and judges.

“Magistrates yes, they might be facing feeling the pain of inflation, but join the club,” said the unsympathetic Cosatu spokesperson Matthew Parks.

“Public servants who earn a fraction of what they earn are much worse off.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

Africa Melane interviewed Bheki Ntshalintshali, Cosatu general secretary about Independent Commission for Remuneration of Public Office Bearers' proposed salary hike.

These publicly elected officials are the same people who kept quiet, in fact, rejoiced when hardworking state employees were not given an increase…

Bheki Ntshalintshali, General Secretary - Cosatu

They need to understand what the country is going through… Most of them earn above R1 million. They don’t deserve even the 3%. They have huge perks, they’re provided food, they have perks of travelling and they don’t know the cost of petrol; they’re provided by the state!

Bheki Ntshalintshali, General Secretary - Cosatu

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Cosatu slams proposed 3% wage hike for public servants: 'They don’t deserve it'




5 April 2022 3:40 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Cosatu
Bheki Ntshalintshali
Matthew Parks
Africa Melane
public servant salaries
Early breakfast

More from Business

Worried about your investments amid global uncertainty? - 'Please look ahead!'

5 April 2022 8:31 PM

Bruce Whitfield gets valuable investment advice from personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It's now cheaper to get groceries delivered than driving to the store - Checkers

5 April 2022 8:11 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Neil Schreuder, Chief of Strategy and Innovation at the Shoprite Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Poor road maintenance threatens food security, farmers fixing roads themselves'

5 April 2022 7:24 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Chief Economist Kulani Siweya about Agri SA's survey on how road conditions are impacting farmers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Icasa proposal that data can't expire for 6 months could backfire on consumers

5 April 2022 6:37 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to TechCentral Editor Duncan McLeod about the Independent Communications Authority of SA's proposals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa, for the moment, dodges petrol price hike bullet

5 April 2022 1:33 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Layton Beard of the Automobile Association to find out more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Greyhound bus service gets back on the road under new ownership from 13 April

5 April 2022 8:12 AM

Greyhound spokesperson Leslie Matthews chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA DJ-by-night-data-scientist-by-day creates platform ensuring musos get paid

4 April 2022 7:53 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Stent, cocreator of the Music Audit Usage System (MAUS), which he recently launched.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Take small creative steps – unlock MASSIVE rewards over time

4 April 2022 7:40 PM

Ian Mann reviews "Big Little Breakthroughs: How Small, Everyday Innovations Drive Oversized Results" by Josh Linkner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FNB buys 'SLOW Lounge' from BA/Kulula-owner Comair

4 April 2022 7:29 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Johan Moolman, CEO at eBucks FNB.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Policy certainty in South Africa improves ever so slightly - NWU Business School

4 April 2022 7:04 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Raymond Parsons, an economist at NWU Business School.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Take small creative steps – unlock MASSIVE rewards over time

4 April 2022 7:40 PM

Ian Mann reviews "Big Little Breakthroughs: How Small, Everyday Innovations Drive Oversized Results" by Josh Linkner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Policy certainty in South Africa improves ever so slightly - NWU Business School

4 April 2022 7:04 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Raymond Parsons, an economist at NWU Business School.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is Woolworths selling the ailing David Jones, bought in 2014 for R21.4 billion?

4 April 2022 6:18 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Paul Theron, MD at Vestact Asset Management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Debt counsellors NOT mandated to contact consumers on behalf of credit regulator

31 March 2022 8:46 PM

Debt review companies are using the National Credit Regulator as a calling card to ensnare you - Wendy Knowler on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Savanna's spicy collab with Nando's - the perfect combo?

30 March 2022 8:35 PM

Savanna Cider's co-branding exercise with Nando's is brave and innovative says advertising expert Andy Rice - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Electric car pioneer Nissan (apologies, Elon Musk) is gunning for domination

28 March 2022 7:59 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is everything OK at Comair?

28 March 2022 6:40 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Comair co-CEO Glenn Orsmond about the state of his company and the rest of the airline industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What OK Furniture does with its latest ad to the tune of Jabulani is NOT ok

23 March 2022 8:09 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice rips into OK Furniture's new TV advert on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ExxonMobil and American power on trial in 'Private Empire' by Steve Coll

21 March 2022 7:57 PM

Ray White interviews Songezo Zibi, Chairperson at Rivonia Circle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Replacing Russian oil with new production is 'mutually assured destruction'

21 March 2022 6:59 PM

Ray White interviews Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement at Just Share.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Murder-accused Msibi steps aside as ANC faces 'defiance' of its resolution

5 April 2022 2:40 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to political analyst Ralph Mathekga and Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DA welcomes lifting of state of disaster, monitors health regulations closely

5 April 2022 1:11 PM

Mandy Wiener chats to DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube who says the state of disaster meant that many businesses could not operate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa ends Covid-19 National State of Disaster

4 April 2022 6:47 PM

Watch a recording of the President’s address, right here.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thulas Nxesi appointed as acting Minister of Public Service and Administration

4 April 2022 4:01 PM

Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has been appointed acting Minister of Public Service and Administration.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'ANC should not be investing in someone with a cloud hanging over his head'

4 April 2022 8:04 AM

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga talks to Africa Melane about election of murder-accused Mandla Msibi as Mpumalanga African National Congress treasurer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC Mpumalanga head Ndlovu stands by comments for Ramaphosa to serve second term

3 April 2022 8:51 AM

Mpumalanga Chairperson Mandla Ndlovu says he stands by his comments when he called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to avail himself for a second term at the helm of the ANC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Fact that Bathabile Dlamini lied before, carries weight in perjury sentencing'

1 April 2022 7:45 AM

Bongani Bingwa chats to Ulrich Roux & Associates managing director and attorney Ulrich Roux to reflect on the sentencing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UIF forced to use surplus as payouts exceed contributions- 'We're R1BN short'

31 March 2022 8:23 PM

Africa Melane interviews Teboho Maruping, Commissioner of the Unemployment Insurance Fund, on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC's R102M tax bill: Sars squeezing 'little' people, why did this take so long?

30 March 2022 9:51 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee about the latest developments around the ruling party's unpaid taxes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH LIVE: MPs debate no-confidence motions in Ramaphosa, Cabinet

30 March 2022 1:26 PM

The motions from the Democratic Alliance and African Transformation Movement have been tabled separately.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

I doubt Ramaphosa would keep a Cabinet he has no confidence in - Gungubele

Local

'Poor road maintenance threatens food security, farmers fixing roads themselves'

Business Local

'Ramaphosa must launch inquiry into rampant sexual abuse, cover-up in churches'

Local

EWN Highlights

Constitutional Court finds police minister liable for sloppy police work

5 April 2022 8:20 PM

AgriSA warns of the dire economic consequences of poor road infrastructure

5 April 2022 7:22 PM

Women judges make a case for gender representation in the Constitutional Court

5 April 2022 7:00 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA