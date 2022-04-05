



Screengrab from CoronationSA ad posted on YouTube

Imagine waiting your whole life to see the Northern Lights and when you finally do, you're so old and tired that you fall asleep.

That's one of the images used in a new Coronation Fund Managers' commercial to warn you not to wait before investing.

The TV campaign is a spoof of those classic ads from the 80s that promised exotic locations and fun times for smokers of Peter Stuyvesant.

"This is not a retirement campaign; this is a financial freedom campaign that aims to encourage consumers to act now and live the life they dream of sooner, by investing with Coronation today."

And the message comes across for branding expert Andy Rice, who picks the campaign for his advertising hero of the week.

... the cast of this commercial are in all of the places and doing all the things that the Peter Stuyvesant young and alive bodies were... except being of a certain age they don't have quite the same fun and games out of their retirement that a more early-acting investor might achieve. Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

... so good things come to those who don't wait to invest. Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

It's a play on what is, probably, a 50-year-old advertising classic. It's astonishing actually what Coronation have done! Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Take a look at one of the Peter Stuyvesant originals below:

Listen to Andy Rice's advertising critiques on Heroes and Zeros (Coronation/Stuyvesant discussion at 6:00):

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : WATCH: Coronation spoofs 80s Stuyvesant ads, but with serious investment message