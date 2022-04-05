WATCH: Coronation spoofs 80s Stuyvesant ads, but with serious investment message

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
It's now cheaper to get groceries delivered than driving to the store - Checkers Bruce Whitfield interviews Neil Schreuder, Chief of Strategy and Innovation at the Shoprite Group. 5 April 2022 8:11 PM
Icasa proposal that data can't expire for 6 months could backfire on consumers Bruce Whitfield talks to TechCentral Editor Duncan McLeod about the Independent Communications Authority of SA's proposals. 5 April 2022 6:37 PM
Will nationwide bus strike go ahead? Association says it wants to avert it Southern African Bus Operators Association executive manager Bazil Govender gives the latest detail on the negotiations with bus d... 5 April 2022 5:01 PM
View all Local
The world order is changing - South Africa has to make a plan to keep up It's not just about deciding whether to support Russia or Ukraine - Bruce Whitfield interviews RiskRecon's Dr Kingsley Makhubela. 5 April 2022 9:59 PM
'Poor road maintenance threatens food security, farmers fixing roads themselves' Bruce Whitfield interviews Chief Economist Kulani Siweya about Agri SA's survey on how road conditions are impacting farmers. 5 April 2022 7:24 PM
Murder-accused Msibi steps aside as ANC faces 'defiance' of its resolution Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to political analyst Ralph Mathekga and Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Tshidi Madi... 5 April 2022 2:40 PM
View all Politics
Worried about your investments amid global uncertainty? - 'Please look ahead!' Bruce Whitfield gets valuable investment advice from personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital). 5 April 2022 8:31 PM
South Africa, for the moment, dodges petrol price hike bullet Mandy Wiener interviews Layton Beard of the Automobile Association to find out more. 5 April 2022 1:33 PM
Greyhound bus service gets back on the road under new ownership from 13 April Greyhound spokesperson Leslie Matthews chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto. 5 April 2022 8:12 AM
View all Business
FNB buys 'SLOW Lounge' from BA/Kulula-owner Comair The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Johan Moolman, CEO at eBucks FNB. 4 April 2022 7:29 PM
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa ends Covid-19 National State of Disaster Watch a recording of the President’s address, right here. 4 April 2022 6:47 PM
Who took home the Grammys? Top 5 winners from the awards ceremony Black Coffee, Kanye West, Silk Sonic and Doja Cat, SZA claimed top awards at the 64th Grammy Awards. 4 April 2022 4:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
Maharaj grabs seven as Proteas thump Bangladesh in first Test Bangladesh, chasing a target of 274 for victory, started the day's play on 11/3 but a collapse saw the visiting side bowled out fo... 4 April 2022 11:20 AM
Proteas hunting victory over Bangladesh on final day of first Test Bangladesh are chasing 274 for a historic win over their hosts but are facing an uphill battle after ending day four on 11/3. 4 April 2022 9:16 AM
LIVE COMMENTARY: SA lead day 4 with 75 against Bangladesh South Africa will start day four against Bangladesh with an overall lead of 75 at Kingsmead in Durban. 3 April 2022 10:02 AM
View all Sport
WATCH: Tennis player slapping opponent on court has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 April 2022 8:41 AM
Parents sharing annoying shows kids watch during school holidays goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 April 2022 8:39 AM
SA DJ-by-night-data-scientist-by-day creates platform ensuring musos get paid Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Stent, cocreator of the Music Audit Usage System (MAUS), which he recently launched. 4 April 2022 7:53 PM
View all Entertainment
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
No, SA's stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict isn't affecting investment: Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to Clement Manyathela at the SA investment conference. 24 March 2022 1:22 PM
'Dubai Expo shows we can make this world a great place to live, also in SA' Futurist Graeme Codrington returns from the Expo excited about possibilities, also for power generation in SA - The Money Show 23 March 2022 8:26 PM
View all World
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
SA among top 20 African countries with highest debt-to-GDP ratios - Statista Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Victor Kgomoeswana, author of 'Africa Bounces Back', about South Africa's debt-to-GDP rating. 22 March 2022 9:56 PM
View all Africa
WATCH: Coronation spoofs 80s Stuyvesant ads, but with serious investment message Don't wait too long to invest and live your best life - Andy Rice discusses Coronation's campaign on The Money Show. 5 April 2022 8:47 PM
Cosatu slams proposed 3% wage hike for public servants: 'They don’t deserve it' Africa Melane interviews Bheki Ntshalintshali, Cosatu general secretary about the Independent Commission for Remuneration of Publi... 5 April 2022 3:40 PM
Take small creative steps – unlock MASSIVE rewards over time Ian Mann reviews "Big Little Breakthroughs: How Small, Everyday Innovations Drive Oversized Results" by Josh Linkner. 4 April 2022 7:40 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

WATCH: Coronation spoofs 80s Stuyvesant ads, but with serious investment message

5 April 2022 8:47 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Andy Rice
branding
Coronation Fund Managers
heroes and zeros
CoronationSA
Peter Stuyvesant
destination advertising
Peter Stuyvesant ads
Coronation ad

Don't wait too long to invest and live your best life - Andy Rice discusses Coronation's campaign on The Money Show.
Screengrab from CoronationSA ad posted on YouTube

Imagine waiting your whole life to see the Northern Lights and when you finally do, you're so old and tired that you fall asleep.

That's one of the images used in a new Coronation Fund Managers' commercial to warn you not to wait before investing.

The TV campaign is a spoof of those classic ads from the 80s that promised exotic locations and fun times for smokers of Peter Stuyvesant.

"This is not a retirement campaign; this is a financial freedom campaign that aims to encourage consumers to act now and live the life they dream of sooner, by investing with Coronation today."

And the message comes across for branding expert Andy Rice, who picks the campaign for his advertising hero of the week.

... the cast of this commercial are in all of the places and doing all the things that the Peter Stuyvesant young and alive bodies were... except being of a certain age they don't have quite the same fun and games out of their retirement that a more early-acting investor might achieve.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

... so good things come to those who don't wait to invest.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

It's a play on what is, probably, a 50-year-old advertising classic. It's astonishing actually what Coronation have done!

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Take a look at one of the Peter Stuyvesant originals below:

Listen to Andy Rice's advertising critiques on Heroes and Zeros (Coronation/Stuyvesant discussion at 6:00):


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : WATCH: Coronation spoofs 80s Stuyvesant ads, but with serious investment message




5 April 2022 8:47 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Andy Rice
branding
Coronation Fund Managers
heroes and zeros
CoronationSA
Peter Stuyvesant
destination advertising
Peter Stuyvesant ads
Coronation ad

More from Business

The world order is changing - South Africa has to make a plan to keep up

5 April 2022 9:59 PM

It's not just about deciding whether to support Russia or Ukraine - Bruce Whitfield interviews RiskRecon's Dr Kingsley Makhubela.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Worried about your investments amid global uncertainty? - 'Please look ahead!'

5 April 2022 8:31 PM

Bruce Whitfield gets valuable investment advice from personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It's now cheaper to get groceries delivered than driving to the store - Checkers

5 April 2022 8:11 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Neil Schreuder, Chief of Strategy and Innovation at the Shoprite Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Poor road maintenance threatens food security, farmers fixing roads themselves'

5 April 2022 7:24 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Chief Economist Kulani Siweya about Agri SA's survey on how road conditions are impacting farmers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Icasa proposal that data can't expire for 6 months could backfire on consumers

5 April 2022 6:37 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to TechCentral Editor Duncan McLeod about the Independent Communications Authority of SA's proposals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cosatu slams proposed 3% wage hike for public servants: 'They don’t deserve it'

5 April 2022 3:40 PM

Africa Melane interviews Bheki Ntshalintshali, Cosatu general secretary about the Independent Commission for Remuneration of Public Office Bearers' proposed salary hike.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa, for the moment, dodges petrol price hike bullet

5 April 2022 1:33 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Layton Beard of the Automobile Association to find out more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Greyhound bus service gets back on the road under new ownership from 13 April

5 April 2022 8:12 AM

Greyhound spokesperson Leslie Matthews chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA DJ-by-night-data-scientist-by-day creates platform ensuring musos get paid

4 April 2022 7:53 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Stent, cocreator of the Music Audit Usage System (MAUS), which he recently launched.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Take small creative steps – unlock MASSIVE rewards over time

4 April 2022 7:40 PM

Ian Mann reviews "Big Little Breakthroughs: How Small, Everyday Innovations Drive Oversized Results" by Josh Linkner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Worried about your investments amid global uncertainty? - 'Please look ahead!'

5 April 2022 8:31 PM

Bruce Whitfield gets valuable investment advice from personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It's now cheaper to get groceries delivered than driving to the store - Checkers

5 April 2022 8:11 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Neil Schreuder, Chief of Strategy and Innovation at the Shoprite Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Take small creative steps – unlock MASSIVE rewards over time

4 April 2022 7:40 PM

Ian Mann reviews "Big Little Breakthroughs: How Small, Everyday Innovations Drive Oversized Results" by Josh Linkner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FNB buys 'SLOW Lounge' from BA/Kulula-owner Comair

4 April 2022 7:29 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Johan Moolman, CEO at eBucks FNB.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa ends Covid-19 National State of Disaster

4 April 2022 6:47 PM

Watch a recording of the President’s address, right here.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Who took home the Grammys? Top 5 winners from the awards ceremony

4 April 2022 4:45 PM

Black Coffee, Kanye West, Silk Sonic and Doja Cat, SZA claimed top awards at the 64th Grammy Awards.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zoë Modiga eager to celebrate life & new show at the Lyric Theatre

4 April 2022 1:41 PM

Zoë Modiga will be presenting a special bespoke show titled UKUBONGA (Gratitude), on 30 April.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Thank you for flying flag': Ramaphosa congratulates Black Coffee on Grammy win

4 April 2022 10:03 AM

Nathi Maphumulo took home the award for the best dance/electronic album for his 12-track album 'Subconsciously' at the show on Monday morning, making him the first South African producer to be nominated for the award and win it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DJ Black Coffee brings fresh aroma of Grammys to SA with first-ever win

4 April 2022 8:21 AM

South Africa's most successful DJ took home the award for the best dance/electronic album at the 64th Grammy show on Monday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New features to WhatsApp voice notes offer greater versatility and options

2 April 2022 1:25 PM

MyBroadband editor at large Jan Vermeulen says voice notes have been turned into a powerful tool.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Cosatu slams proposed 3% wage hike for public servants: 'They don’t deserve it'

5 April 2022 3:40 PM

Africa Melane interviews Bheki Ntshalintshali, Cosatu general secretary about the Independent Commission for Remuneration of Public Office Bearers' proposed salary hike.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Take small creative steps – unlock MASSIVE rewards over time

4 April 2022 7:40 PM

Ian Mann reviews "Big Little Breakthroughs: How Small, Everyday Innovations Drive Oversized Results" by Josh Linkner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Policy certainty in South Africa improves ever so slightly - NWU Business School

4 April 2022 7:04 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Raymond Parsons, an economist at NWU Business School.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is Woolworths selling the ailing David Jones, bought in 2014 for R21.4 billion?

4 April 2022 6:18 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Paul Theron, MD at Vestact Asset Management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Debt counsellors NOT mandated to contact consumers on behalf of credit regulator

31 March 2022 8:46 PM

Debt review companies are using the National Credit Regulator as a calling card to ensnare you - Wendy Knowler on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Savanna's spicy collab with Nando's - the perfect combo?

30 March 2022 8:35 PM

Savanna Cider's co-branding exercise with Nando's is brave and innovative says advertising expert Andy Rice - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Electric car pioneer Nissan (apologies, Elon Musk) is gunning for domination

28 March 2022 7:59 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is everything OK at Comair?

28 March 2022 6:40 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Comair co-CEO Glenn Orsmond about the state of his company and the rest of the airline industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What OK Furniture does with its latest ad to the tune of Jabulani is NOT ok

23 March 2022 8:09 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice rips into OK Furniture's new TV advert on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ExxonMobil and American power on trial in 'Private Empire' by Steve Coll

21 March 2022 7:57 PM

Ray White interviews Songezo Zibi, Chairperson at Rivonia Circle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

I doubt Ramaphosa would keep a Cabinet he has no confidence in - Gungubele

Local

'Poor road maintenance threatens food security, farmers fixing roads themselves'

Business Politics

'Ramaphosa must launch inquiry into rampant sexual abuse, cover-up in churches'

Local

EWN Highlights

Four injured as police fire on DRC protesters: AFP

5 April 2022 8:33 PM

Constitutional Court finds police minister liable for sloppy police work

5 April 2022 8:20 PM

AgriSA warns of the dire economic consequences of poor road infrastructure

5 April 2022 7:22 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA