It's now cheaper to get groceries delivered than driving to the store - Checkers
It's now cheaper to get your groceries delivered than to drive to the store yourself says Checkers.
According to the retailer's calculations, making the average return trip of 7.5 km would cost a motorist just under R53, while the delivery fee using the Sixty60 app is R35.
"With another petrol price increase expected on Wednesday 6 April, Checkers has calculated that the average Sixty60 customer saves 33% on fuel and vehicle running costs by shopping via the app and paying the R35 delivery fee."
⚠ Confirmed by the @AASouthAfrica: R52 is what it costs the typical South African to drive to-and-from a grocery store. With petrol prices going up, it's cheaper to get it delivered! #Sixty60 pic.twitter.com/xbrbNuakUk— Checkers Sixty60 (@Sixty60_Tweets) April 3, 2022
Bruce Whitfield interviews Neil Schreuder, Chief of Strategy and Innovation at the Shoprite Group.
To be clear, we didn't design Sixty60 to be cheaper than going to the shops, but given a bit of bad news around the record fuel price tomorrow, it was an obvious one for us to compare against now.Neil Schreuder, Chief: Strategy and Innovation - Shoprite Group
The AA worked out their rates per kilometre of driving your vehicle... They look at obviously the fuel costs per kilometre as well as wear and tear, depreciation, insurance...Neil Schreuder, Chief: Strategy and Innovation - Shoprite Group
We did a sum with the most popular-selling passenger vehicle last year... the Polo Vivo 1.4 Comfortline... and the AA says that's going to cost you R7 a kilometre to run for fuel...Neil Schreuder, Chief: Strategy and Innovation - Shoprite Group
Listen to the interview with Schreuder below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : It's now cheaper to get groceries delivered than driving to the store - Checkers
Source : Pixabay
