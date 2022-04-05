'Poor road maintenance threatens food security, farmers fixing roads themselves'
The poor maintenance of roads in South Africa is costing the economy dearly warns Agri SA.
The agricultural industry association has released the results of a survey undertaken to determine the impact of deteriorating road infrastructure on the sector.
It included farmers from the five worst-affected provinces (19% in horticulture, 30% in agronomy, and 51% in animal production).
In the last financial year they transported an estimated R23 million's worth of agricultural produce by road, totalling more than R7.1 billion.
The survey found that respondents relied on road transportation to move an average of 94% of their produce.
69% of them had at some point attempted to fix affected roads themselves.
The respondents on average incurred repair and other related costs of more the R200,000 per participant. While this may be affordable for the biggest sector players, it is untenable for South Africa’s small-scale farmers.Agri SA statement
MEDIA STATEMENT: Roadblock: deteriorating SA road compromise more than R7,1 bn worth of agri produce— Agri SA (@AgriSA1904) April 5, 2022
Read more: https://t.co/q97uOWf1in#survey #deteriorating #roads #economic #costly
Bruce Whitfield interviews Agri SA Chief Economist Kulani Siweya on The Money Show.
Siweya says the roads situation continues to get worse, with the added problem that there is no reliable alternative option for moving agricultural goods.
What is concerning for us is as a sector is that the majority of agriculture happens in the rural parts of the country... With this situation the sector is not able to sustain jobs first of all... Secondly it cannot feed the country, so this holds a risk for food security.Kulani Siweya, Chief Economist - Agri SA
If there's no urgent intervention by government Agri SA "fears the worst" for the country in terms of food security.
Siweya says it appears to a combination of both provincial and national government ducking responsibility.
On the one hand we're not getting cooperation from the national government when it comes to the Department of Transport who is responsible for this, but also on a provincial level when there are budget allocations... these monies are not being allocated accordingly [for rural infrastructure].Kulani Siweya, Chief Economist - Agri SA
There are also problems with the processes... some of the tenders being given out... some of the people being contracted do very shoddy workKulani Siweya, Chief Economist - Agri SA
These conversations are just dead in the water and it concerns us because the farmers themselves now have to foot the bill from their own pockets to try and do what they can to sustain the roads...Kulani Siweya, Chief Economist - Agri SA
Agri SA says it will be sharing this data with the Presidency, calling on government to join with the agricultural sector in addressing the issue now.
Listen to the sobering interview on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Poor road maintenance threatens food security, farmers fixing roads themselves'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_63153574_large-deep-pothole-in-montreal-street-canada-.html?vti=mvlhl5dlb31kscdqq9-1-8
More from Business
Worried about your investments amid global uncertainty? - 'Please look ahead!'
Bruce Whitfield gets valuable investment advice from personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital).Read More
It's now cheaper to get groceries delivered than driving to the store - Checkers
Bruce Whitfield interviews Neil Schreuder, Chief of Strategy and Innovation at the Shoprite Group.Read More
Icasa proposal that data can't expire for 6 months could backfire on consumers
Bruce Whitfield talks to TechCentral Editor Duncan McLeod about the Independent Communications Authority of SA's proposals.Read More
Cosatu slams proposed 3% wage hike for public servants: 'They don’t deserve it'
Africa Melane interviews Bheki Ntshalintshali, Cosatu general secretary about the Independent Commission for Remuneration of Public Office Bearers' proposed salary hike.Read More
South Africa, for the moment, dodges petrol price hike bullet
Mandy Wiener interviews Layton Beard of the Automobile Association to find out more.Read More
Greyhound bus service gets back on the road under new ownership from 13 April
Greyhound spokesperson Leslie Matthews chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto.Read More
SA DJ-by-night-data-scientist-by-day creates platform ensuring musos get paid
Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Stent, cocreator of the Music Audit Usage System (MAUS), which he recently launched.Read More
Take small creative steps – unlock MASSIVE rewards over time
Ian Mann reviews "Big Little Breakthroughs: How Small, Everyday Innovations Drive Oversized Results" by Josh Linkner.Read More
FNB buys 'SLOW Lounge' from BA/Kulula-owner Comair
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Johan Moolman, CEO at eBucks FNB.Read More
More from Local
Icasa proposal that data can't expire for 6 months could backfire on consumers
Bruce Whitfield talks to TechCentral Editor Duncan McLeod about the Independent Communications Authority of SA's proposals.Read More
Will nationwide bus strike go ahead? Association says it wants to avert it
Southern African Bus Operators Association executive manager Bazil Govender gives the latest detail on the negotiations with bus drivers.Read More
Joburg Water estimates water to be restored by 3pm on Tuesday in affected areas
Joburg Water spokesperson Puleng Mopeli says they had to close the water when they noticed a leak during restoration.Read More
DA welcomes lifting of state of disaster, monitors health regulations closely
Mandy Wiener chats to DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube who says the state of disaster meant that many businesses could not operate.Read More
I doubt Ramaphosa would keep a Cabinet he has no confidence in - Gungubele
Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele talks to Clement Manyathela about various issues in his department and the Cabinet performance agreements.Read More
'Ramaphosa must launch inquiry into rampant sexual abuse, cover-up in churches'
Reverend June Dolley-Major says many boys and girls have been raped for decades and churches have covered it up.Read More
Greyhound bus service gets back on the road under new ownership from 13 April
Greyhound spokesperson Leslie Matthews chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto.Read More
'We must remain vigilant although national state of disaster has been lifted'
Bongani Bingwa interviews infectious diseases epidemiologist Professor Salim Abdool Karim on President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement.Read More
750 days later, SA no longer under national state of disaster
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday said the requirements for a national state of disaster were no longer met and so Cabinet had decided to terminate it.Read More