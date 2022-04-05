Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:05
Man Torque: what is people's understanding of toxic masculinity?
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Martin Pelders Founder of MatrixMen
Today at 22:05
Getting into university the clever way
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Crispian Lees - Co Founder of Advantage Learn
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Poor road maintenance threatens food security, farmers fixing roads themselves' Bruce Whitfield interviews Chief Economist Kulani Siweya about Agri SA's survey on how road conditions are impacting farmers. 5 April 2022 7:24 PM
Icasa proposal that data can't expire for 6 months could backfire on consumers Bruce Whitfield talks to TechCentral Editor Duncan McLeod about the Independent Communications Authority of SA's proposals. 5 April 2022 6:37 PM
Will nationwide bus strike go ahead? Association says it wants to avert it Southern African Bus Operators Association executive manager Bazil Govender gives the latest detail on the negotiations with bus d... 5 April 2022 5:01 PM
View all Local
Cosatu slams proposed 3% wage hike for public servants: 'They don’t deserve it' Africa Melane interviews Bheki Ntshalintshali, Cosatu general secretary about the Independent Commission for Remuneration of Publi... 5 April 2022 3:40 PM
Murder-accused Msibi steps aside as ANC faces 'defiance' of its resolution Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to political analyst Ralph Mathekga and Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Tshidi Madi... 5 April 2022 2:40 PM
DA welcomes lifting of state of disaster, monitors health regulations closely Mandy Wiener chats to DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube who says the state of disaster meant that many businesses could not operate. 5 April 2022 1:11 PM
View all Politics
Worried about your investments amid global uncertainty? - 'Please look ahead!' Bruce Whitfield gets valuable investment advice from personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital). 5 April 2022 8:31 PM
It's now cheaper to get groceries delivered than driving to the store - Checkers Bruce Whitfield interviews Neil Schreuder, Chief of Strategy and Innovation at the Shoprite Group. 5 April 2022 8:11 PM
South Africa, for the moment, dodges petrol price hike bullet Mandy Wiener interviews Layton Beard of the Automobile Association to find out more. 5 April 2022 1:33 PM
View all Business
Take small creative steps – unlock MASSIVE rewards over time Ian Mann reviews "Big Little Breakthroughs: How Small, Everyday Innovations Drive Oversized Results" by Josh Linkner. 4 April 2022 7:40 PM
FNB buys 'SLOW Lounge' from BA/Kulula-owner Comair The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Johan Moolman, CEO at eBucks FNB. 4 April 2022 7:29 PM
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa ends Covid-19 National State of Disaster Watch a recording of the President’s address, right here. 4 April 2022 6:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
Maharaj grabs seven as Proteas thump Bangladesh in first Test Bangladesh, chasing a target of 274 for victory, started the day's play on 11/3 but a collapse saw the visiting side bowled out fo... 4 April 2022 11:20 AM
Proteas hunting victory over Bangladesh on final day of first Test Bangladesh are chasing 274 for a historic win over their hosts but are facing an uphill battle after ending day four on 11/3. 4 April 2022 9:16 AM
LIVE COMMENTARY: SA lead day 4 with 75 against Bangladesh South Africa will start day four against Bangladesh with an overall lead of 75 at Kingsmead in Durban. 3 April 2022 10:02 AM
View all Sport
WATCH: Tennis player slapping opponent on court has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 April 2022 8:41 AM
Parents sharing annoying shows kids watch during school holidays goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 April 2022 8:39 AM
SA DJ-by-night-data-scientist-by-day creates platform ensuring musos get paid Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Stent, cocreator of the Music Audit Usage System (MAUS), which he recently launched. 4 April 2022 7:53 PM
View all Entertainment
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
No, SA's stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict isn't affecting investment: Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to Clement Manyathela at the SA investment conference. 24 March 2022 1:22 PM
'Dubai Expo shows we can make this world a great place to live, also in SA' Futurist Graeme Codrington returns from the Expo excited about possibilities, also for power generation in SA - The Money Show 23 March 2022 8:26 PM
View all World
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
SA among top 20 African countries with highest debt-to-GDP ratios - Statista Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Victor Kgomoeswana, author of 'Africa Bounces Back', about South Africa's debt-to-GDP rating. 22 March 2022 9:56 PM
View all Africa
Cosatu slams proposed 3% wage hike for public servants: 'They don’t deserve it' Africa Melane interviews Bheki Ntshalintshali, Cosatu general secretary about the Independent Commission for Remuneration of Publi... 5 April 2022 3:40 PM
Take small creative steps – unlock MASSIVE rewards over time Ian Mann reviews "Big Little Breakthroughs: How Small, Everyday Innovations Drive Oversized Results" by Josh Linkner. 4 April 2022 7:40 PM
Policy certainty in South Africa improves ever so slightly - NWU Business School The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Raymond Parsons, an economist at NWU Business School. 4 April 2022 7:04 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Icasa proposal that data can't expire for 6 months could backfire on consumers

5 April 2022 6:37 PM
by Paula Luckhoff

Bruce Whitfield talks to TechCentral Editor Duncan McLeod about the Independent Communications Authority of SA's proposals.

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) has published new draft amendments to regulations that could ultimately push up data prices for consumers.

The amendments concern Icasa's end-user and subscriber service charter regulations.

The regulator is proposing that mobile operators be forced to roll over data bundles for a minimum of six months writes Lungile Msomi in an article for TechCentral.

This would also apply to SMS and voice bundles, except for promotional packages.

© fizkes/123rf.com

When the regulations were last amended in 2018 Icasa had left it to the companies themselves to determine how long the rollover period should be.

Bruce Whitfield gets more detail from Duncan McLeod, founder and editor of TechCentral.

While consumers might be happy to hear about this, there is the risk of unintended consequences McLeod warns.

The risk is that this is going to push up prices as operators largely compensate through 'breakage'... What could potentially end up happening is that.... the operators say this is actually going to impact us so we need to raise prices.

Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral

Icasa didn't put out a press release... We picked it up in the Government Gazette... These are draft regulations and they're going to be interrogated... The regulator has asked for written submissions...

Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral

I'm sure there's going to be pushback from the operators.

Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral

Listen to the discussion in the audio below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Icasa proposal that data can't expire for 6 months could backfire on consumers




5 April 2022 6:37 PM
by Paula Luckhoff

More from Business

Worried about your investments amid global uncertainty? - 'Please look ahead!'

5 April 2022 8:31 PM

Bruce Whitfield gets valuable investment advice from personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It's now cheaper to get groceries delivered than driving to the store - Checkers

5 April 2022 8:11 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Neil Schreuder, Chief of Strategy and Innovation at the Shoprite Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Poor road maintenance threatens food security, farmers fixing roads themselves'

5 April 2022 7:24 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Chief Economist Kulani Siweya about Agri SA's survey on how road conditions are impacting farmers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cosatu slams proposed 3% wage hike for public servants: 'They don’t deserve it'

5 April 2022 3:40 PM

Africa Melane interviews Bheki Ntshalintshali, Cosatu general secretary about the Independent Commission for Remuneration of Public Office Bearers' proposed salary hike.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa, for the moment, dodges petrol price hike bullet

5 April 2022 1:33 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Layton Beard of the Automobile Association to find out more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Greyhound bus service gets back on the road under new ownership from 13 April

5 April 2022 8:12 AM

Greyhound spokesperson Leslie Matthews chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA DJ-by-night-data-scientist-by-day creates platform ensuring musos get paid

4 April 2022 7:53 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Stent, cocreator of the Music Audit Usage System (MAUS), which he recently launched.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Take small creative steps – unlock MASSIVE rewards over time

4 April 2022 7:40 PM

Ian Mann reviews "Big Little Breakthroughs: How Small, Everyday Innovations Drive Oversized Results" by Josh Linkner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FNB buys 'SLOW Lounge' from BA/Kulula-owner Comair

4 April 2022 7:29 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Johan Moolman, CEO at eBucks FNB.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Policy certainty in South Africa improves ever so slightly - NWU Business School

4 April 2022 7:04 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Raymond Parsons, an economist at NWU Business School.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

'Poor road maintenance threatens food security, farmers fixing roads themselves'

5 April 2022 7:24 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Chief Economist Kulani Siweya about Agri SA's survey on how road conditions are impacting farmers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Will nationwide bus strike go ahead? Association says it wants to avert it

5 April 2022 5:01 PM

Southern African Bus Operators Association executive manager Bazil Govender gives the latest detail on the negotiations with bus drivers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Joburg Water estimates water to be restored by 3pm on Tuesday in affected areas

5 April 2022 2:11 PM

Joburg Water spokesperson Puleng Mopeli says they had to close the water when they noticed a leak during restoration.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DA welcomes lifting of state of disaster, monitors health regulations closely

5 April 2022 1:11 PM

Mandy Wiener chats to DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube who says the state of disaster meant that many businesses could not operate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I doubt Ramaphosa would keep a Cabinet he has no confidence in - Gungubele

5 April 2022 11:46 AM

Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele talks to Clement Manyathela about various issues in his department and the Cabinet performance agreements.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Ramaphosa must launch inquiry into rampant sexual abuse, cover-up in churches'

5 April 2022 8:19 AM

Reverend June Dolley-Major says many boys and girls have been raped for decades and churches have covered it up.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Greyhound bus service gets back on the road under new ownership from 13 April

5 April 2022 8:12 AM

Greyhound spokesperson Leslie Matthews chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We must remain vigilant although national state of disaster has been lifted'

5 April 2022 8:01 AM

Bongani Bingwa interviews infectious diseases epidemiologist Professor Salim Abdool Karim on President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

750 days later, SA no longer under national state of disaster

5 April 2022 6:45 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday said the requirements for a national state of disaster were no longer met and so Cabinet had decided to terminate it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa ends Covid-19 National State of Disaster

4 April 2022 6:47 PM

Watch a recording of the President’s address, right here.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

I doubt Ramaphosa would keep a Cabinet he has no confidence in - Gungubele

Local

'Poor road maintenance threatens food security, farmers fixing roads themselves'

Business Local

'Ramaphosa must launch inquiry into rampant sexual abuse, cover-up in churches'

Local

EWN Highlights

Four injured as police fire on DRC protesters: AFP

5 April 2022 8:33 PM

Constitutional Court finds police minister liable for sloppy police work

5 April 2022 8:20 PM

AgriSA warns of the dire economic consequences of poor road infrastructure

5 April 2022 7:22 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA