Icasa proposal that data can't expire for 6 months could backfire on consumers
The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) has published new draft amendments to regulations that could ultimately push up data prices for consumers.
The amendments concern Icasa's end-user and subscriber service charter regulations.
The regulator is proposing that mobile operators be forced to roll over data bundles for a minimum of six months writes Lungile Msomi in an article for TechCentral.
This would also apply to SMS and voice bundles, except for promotional packages.
When the regulations were last amended in 2018 Icasa had left it to the companies themselves to determine how long the rollover period should be.
Bruce Whitfield gets more detail from Duncan McLeod, founder and editor of TechCentral.
While consumers might be happy to hear about this, there is the risk of unintended consequences McLeod warns.
The risk is that this is going to push up prices as operators largely compensate through 'breakage'... What could potentially end up happening is that.... the operators say this is actually going to impact us so we need to raise prices.Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral
Icasa didn't put out a press release... We picked it up in the Government Gazette... These are draft regulations and they're going to be interrogated... The regulator has asked for written submissions...Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral
I'm sure there's going to be pushback from the operators.Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral
Listen to the discussion in the audio below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Icasa proposal that data can't expire for 6 months could backfire on consumers
