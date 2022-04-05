Will nationwide bus strike go ahead? Association says it wants to avert it





The Southern African Bus Operators Association says they are working to get parties back to the table to avert the looming strike by drivers.

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has warned that if bus operators do not give their members a 10% salary increase, they will embark on a strike two days before Easter weekend.

The strike would leave more commuters stranded over the long holiday.

John Perlman speaks to the association's executive manager Bazil Govender for more details.

For the last twelve years, the existing bus contracts have been underfunded, the accumulative effect of that shortfall sits in the region of R3,65 billion. Bazil Govender, Executive Manager - Southern African Bus Operators Association

This financial year, the funding has actually decreased as opposed to being constant or increased. Bazil Govender, Executive Manager - Southern African Bus Operators Association

