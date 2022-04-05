Streaming issues? Report here
The world order is changing - South Africa has to make a plan to keep up

5 April 2022 9:59 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
China
Russia
Ukraine
The Money Show
US Dollar
Bruce Whitfield
Foreign Policy
world order
Russian invasion of Ukraine
RiskRecon
global risks
Chinese support for Russia
Dr Kingsley Makhubela

It's not just about deciding whether to support Russia or Ukraine - Bruce Whitfield interviews RiskRecon's Dr Kingsley Makhubela.

How worried should we be about a shakeup in the world order as result of the standoff between the West and Russia (ostensibly supported by China)?

Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Kingsley Makhubela (Director at RiskRecon) about concerns that South Africa is not keeping up with the pace of global change.

RELATED: Experts warn SA to protect itself against impending global economic catastrophe

Makhubela says it's not as simple as government deciding who it is supporting in the conflict playing out in Eastern Europe.

... in the last few weeks we've been very concerned about whether we condemn Russia or we support the West or Ukraine while the new financial architecture system is emerging, and it has serious potential threats... We need to start focusing our policies as to how we're going to be meeting it...

Dr Kingsley Makhubela, Director - RiskRecon

Since 2008 the US Federal Reserve has been engaged in quantitative easing and since 2020 when the pandemic emerged and a lot of companies went under, the Fed has been printing about $150 billion a month which is really posing a serious threat... because of the buyout of the money they're printing things are artificially going up...

Dr Kingsley Makhubela, Director - RiskRecon

A lot of economies are saying this is not sustainable; it's a bubble that's waiting to burst at any time... Are we preparing ourselves to manage the possible fallout from that?

Dr Kingsley Makhubela, Director - RiskRecon

... and it seems China and Russia will be dumping the dollar stocks... What are we going to do, because we still have our sovereign credit in US dollars? What is going to happen to us as it devaluates?

Dr Kingsley Makhubela, Director - RiskRecon

Makhubela says South Africa has to come up with a clear strategy to mitigate the possible fallout.

"The fallout is much bigger than supporting Ukraine or supporting Russia."

We need to start looking at the underlying issues starting to emerge because of this conflict he warns, and there doesn't seem to be much preparation to mitigate either current international or national challenges.

The public discourse in the country is around supporting either of the parties involved in the conflict, not dealing with the hardcore consequences emerging as a result of the conflict.

Dr Kingsley Makhubela, Director - RiskRecon

Listen to Dr Makhubela's analysis on The Money Show (skip to 8:56):


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The world order is changing - South Africa has to make a plan to keep up




