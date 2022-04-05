Constitutional Court finds police minister liable for sloppy work in rape case

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:35
What’s the Tea- Have you sent inappropriate messages to the wrong person?
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual looks at oil: how its extracted, refined and the vast number of its uses.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
EFF cautions police not to be hostile as they march to Johann Rupert's farms EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Thambo says they want independently audited tax records of the business tycoon. 6 April 2022 11:09 AM
Cable theft and vandalism in Joburg could be sabotage - Mayor Mpho Phalatse Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse says she has written to the Presidency as well as the National Prosecuting Authority seeking inte... 6 April 2022 8:15 AM
Putting the spotlight yet again on women who beg on the roadside with children Social Development Department spokesperson Lumka Oliphant says the matter went up to the Constitutional Court and there was no cri... 6 April 2022 7:58 AM
View all Local
The world order is changing - South Africa has to make a plan to keep up It's not just about deciding whether to support Russia or Ukraine - Bruce Whitfield interviews RiskRecon's Dr Kingsley Makhubela. 5 April 2022 9:59 PM
'Poor road maintenance threatens food security, farmers fixing roads themselves' Bruce Whitfield interviews Chief Economist Kulani Siweya about Agri SA's survey on how road conditions are impacting farmers. 5 April 2022 7:24 PM
Cosatu slams proposed 3% wage hike for public servants: 'They don’t deserve it' Africa Melane interviews Bheki Ntshalintshali, Cosatu general secretary about the Independent Commission for Remuneration of Publi... 5 April 2022 3:40 PM
View all Politics
WATCH: Coronation spoofs 80s Stuyvesant ads, but with serious investment message Don't wait too long to invest and live your best life - Andy Rice discusses Coronation's campaign on The Money Show. 5 April 2022 8:47 PM
Worried about your investments amid global uncertainty? - 'Please look ahead!' Bruce Whitfield gets valuable investment advice from personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital). 5 April 2022 8:31 PM
It's now cheaper to get groceries delivered than driving to the store - Checkers Bruce Whitfield interviews Neil Schreuder, Chief of Strategy and Innovation at the Shoprite Group. 5 April 2022 8:11 PM
View all Business
Take small creative steps – unlock MASSIVE rewards over time Ian Mann reviews "Big Little Breakthroughs: How Small, Everyday Innovations Drive Oversized Results" by Josh Linkner. 4 April 2022 7:40 PM
FNB buys 'SLOW Lounge' from BA/Kulula-owner Comair The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Johan Moolman, CEO at eBucks FNB. 4 April 2022 7:29 PM
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa ends Covid-19 National State of Disaster Watch a recording of the President’s address, right here. 4 April 2022 6:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
Maharaj grabs seven as Proteas thump Bangladesh in first Test Bangladesh, chasing a target of 274 for victory, started the day's play on 11/3 but a collapse saw the visiting side bowled out fo... 4 April 2022 11:20 AM
Proteas hunting victory over Bangladesh on final day of first Test Bangladesh are chasing 274 for a historic win over their hosts but are facing an uphill battle after ending day four on 11/3. 4 April 2022 9:16 AM
LIVE COMMENTARY: SA lead day 4 with 75 against Bangladesh South Africa will start day four against Bangladesh with an overall lead of 75 at Kingsmead in Durban. 3 April 2022 10:02 AM
View all Sport
WATCH: Paula Patton roasting unseasoned chicken has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 April 2022 8:39 AM
WATCH: Weatherman stopping bulletin to warn his kids about tornado goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 April 2022 8:36 AM
WATCH: Tennis player slapping opponent on court has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 April 2022 8:41 AM
View all Entertainment
Collaboration can pave the road to a just transition RMB experts explain what net-zero means — and steps South African corporates can take to get to a decarbonised world 6 April 2022 11:01 AM
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
No, SA's stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict isn't affecting investment: Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to Clement Manyathela at the SA investment conference. 24 March 2022 1:22 PM
View all World
Collaboration can pave the road to a just transition RMB experts explain what net-zero means — and steps South African corporates can take to get to a decarbonised world 6 April 2022 11:01 AM
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
View all Africa
WATCH: Coronation spoofs 80s Stuyvesant ads, but with serious investment message Don't wait too long to invest and live your best life - Andy Rice discusses Coronation's campaign on The Money Show. 5 April 2022 8:47 PM
Cosatu slams proposed 3% wage hike for public servants: 'They don’t deserve it' Africa Melane interviews Bheki Ntshalintshali, Cosatu general secretary about the Independent Commission for Remuneration of Publi... 5 April 2022 3:40 PM
Take small creative steps – unlock MASSIVE rewards over time Ian Mann reviews "Big Little Breakthroughs: How Small, Everyday Innovations Drive Oversized Results" by Josh Linkner. 4 April 2022 7:40 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Constitutional Court finds police minister liable for sloppy work in rape case

5 April 2022 8:20 PM
by Tania Broughton
Tags:
Consitutional Court
SAPS

The minister of police must pay damages to woman who was held hostage and repeatedly raped over a 15-hour period.

This article first appeared in GroundUp.

  • The Constitutional Court has ruled that the minister of police is liable to pay damages for sloppy police work.
  • The case involves a woman who was held hostage and repeatedly raped over a 15-hour period.
  • The court found that the subsequent investigation was “tainted” and police officers had failed to act promptly on available leads.
  • The judges said that the ruling would not “open the floodgates” for similar claims against the police because each would have to be determined on its own merits.
  • Instead, the court hoped that the ruling would hold SAPS to account, improve the quality of police work and build public confidence.

The minister of police is liable to pay damages for sloppy police work to a woman who was held hostage and repeatedly raped over a 15-hour period.

In a majority ruling on Tuesday, the Constitutional Court said the police officers who searched for the woman did not use their resources effectively, prolonging her ordeal by hours, and the subsequent investigation was “riddled with material flaws”

The majority judgment, penned by Judge Pule Tlaletsi, said the ruling would not “open the floodgates” for similar claims against the police because each would have to be determined on its own merits. A failure to impose liability would have a chilling effect on the ability of survivors of gender-based violence to vindicate their rights and hold SAPS liable for any secondary victimisation. “To hold SAPs to account for their below par search and investigations will improve the efficacy and quality of their work and build public confidence,” said Judge Tlaletsi.

The case was brought by Ms K, a Johannesburg businesswoman who was visiting her mother in Gqebera in December 2010. According to court papers, a few hours before her flight back home, Ms K parked her car at Kings Beach and went for a walk. She was accosted by an unknown man, who “made her choose between death or accompanying him into the bushes”. She was held captive for 15 hours and repeatedly raped.

During this time, her family had reported her missing. The police located her car. During her ordeal, the police helicopter was flying nearby and a detective with a dog was about 20 metres away. The search was called off and the rapes continued until she managed to escape the next day at 6am.

Ms K sued the minister in the high court claiming damages of R25 million, complaining that the quality of the search and subsequent investigation, which never resulted in an arrest, fell below the standard required by the Constitution.

She said the police had not properly questioned homeless people living in the dunes, and had not viewed the full CCTV footage available. She also argued that police had only sent evidence for DNA testing years later.

The high court found in her favour, ruling that the minister was liable for 40% of her damages claim. The minister appealed to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA). That court overturned the high court’s decision, stating the police had used all available resources and had taken reasonable steps in their search for her and in the subsequent investigation.

Ms K, the SCA said, had not proved “wrongfulness” - an essential element in a liability claim. The SCA ordered Ms K to pay costs.

In the Constitutional Court, Judge Tlaletsi said the case raised a novel legal question over whether a negligently conducted police search and investigation, which caused a person harm, can be deemed wrongful and constituted delictual liability.

Tlaletsi said, “The factual conclusion of the high court that not even a basic foot search was initially conducted must stand” and this was most certainly negligent. So too was the fact that the officer who drove around the area with his dog had not extended the search in the dunes where she was being held captive and had not directed the helicopter to fly over that area. Had she been found, she would have been spared a further five hours of trauma.

The court agreed with the high court that the subsequent investigation was “tainted” and police officers had failed to act promptly on available leads.

The issue was not that there was no successful prosecution, but rather that the methodology was flawed. “If the SAPS is not required to act promptly and respond with appropriate seriousness as they failed to do so in this case, then the obligation upon them to protect the public and ensure the safety and security of vulnerable persons becomes hollow and meaningless,” the judge said.

Tlaletsi also referred to international treaties including the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women “which imposes a high standard of professional conduct on the police to act promptly and expeditiously”.

“It is not sufficient that [the police] mobilise resources at hand. They must deploy those resources diligently and effectively. They must act with haste, they must take appropriate steps to secure the available evidence…they must never act in a cavalier manner or display indifference to the plight of women in the position of the applicant.”

On the issue of costs, Judge Tlatsi said the SCA was wrong to hold Ms K liable. This he said could discourage victims from “raising their voices”.

While agreeing with the majority, Judges Leona Theron and Steven Majiedt provided additional reasons for the ruling. Acting Judge Dhaya Pillay, with former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng and Judge Chris Jafta concurring, wrote a dissenting judgment, finding that the conduct of the SAPS was not wrongful.


This article first appeared on EWN : Constitutional Court finds police minister liable for sloppy work in rape case




5 April 2022 8:20 PM
by Tania Broughton
Tags:
Consitutional Court
SAPS

More from Local

EFF cautions police not to be hostile as they march to Johann Rupert's farms

6 April 2022 11:13 AM

EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Thambo says they want independently audited tax records of the business tycoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cable theft and vandalism in Joburg could be sabotage - Mayor Mpho Phalatse

6 April 2022 8:15 AM

Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse says she has written to the Presidency as well as the National Prosecuting Authority seeking intervention.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Putting the spotlight yet again on women who beg on the roadside with children

6 April 2022 7:58 AM

Social Development Department spokesperson Lumka Oliphant says the matter went up to the Constitutional Court and there was no criminality or syndicate found.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Soweto doctors fear for their lives as attacks on surgeries rise

6 April 2022 7:00 AM

Soweto Independent Practitioners Association’s Brenda Sibeko said that these attacks started as far back as 2019 and they had been on the rise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It's now cheaper to get groceries delivered than driving to the store - Checkers

5 April 2022 8:11 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Neil Schreuder, Chief of Strategy and Innovation at the Shoprite Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Icasa proposal that data can't expire for 6 months could backfire on consumers

5 April 2022 6:37 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to TechCentral Editor Duncan McLeod about the Independent Communications Authority of SA's proposals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Will nationwide bus strike go ahead? Association says it wants to avert it

5 April 2022 5:01 PM

Southern African Bus Operators Association executive manager Bazil Govender gives the latest detail on the negotiations with bus drivers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Joburg Water estimates water to be restored by 3pm on Tuesday in affected areas

5 April 2022 2:11 PM

Joburg Water spokesperson Puleng Mopeli says they had to close the water when they noticed a leak during restoration.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DA welcomes lifting of state of disaster, monitors health regulations closely

5 April 2022 1:11 PM

Mandy Wiener chats to DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube who says the state of disaster meant that many businesses could not operate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I doubt Ramaphosa would keep a Cabinet he has no confidence in - Gungubele

5 April 2022 11:46 AM

Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele talks to Clement Manyathela about various issues in his department and the Cabinet performance agreements.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

EFF cautions police not to be hostile as they march to Johann Rupert's farms

Local

Cable theft and vandalism in Joburg could be sabotage - Mayor Mpho Phalatse

Local

Putting the spotlight yet again on women who beg on the roadside with children

Local

EWN Highlights

Tycoon Johann Rupert must redistribute his wealth, says EFF ahead of march

6 April 2022 10:48 AM

Joburg mayor Phalatse worried about recent attacks on City Power security guards

6 April 2022 9:46 AM

Deteriorating road infrastructure stifling agriculture's potential - Agri SA

6 April 2022 8:50 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA