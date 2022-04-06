Putting the spotlight yet again on women who beg on the roadside with children
Social Development Department spokesperson Lumka Oliphant says the court in 2011 ruled that mothers were making a living by begging on the streets and the children were much safer because they were with their mothers.
She shares these sentiments after a growing trend that sees women who appear to be mothers begging on the roadside with children.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela on 702Breakfast, Oliphant cites that it is not that the department hasn't done anything about the matter.
The matter went up to the Constitutional Court and there was no criminality or syndicate that was found. The court found that the children were not in need of protection because they were in the care of their mothers.Lumka Oliphant, Spokesperson - Social Development Department
