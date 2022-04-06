Cable theft and vandalism in Joburg could be sabotage - Mayor Mpho Phalatse
Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse says she is very concerned by the spade of attacks on on City Power security guards.
This comes after last Thursday, 10 heavily armed individuals with AK 47s held up the security guards and stole several hundred kilos of copper cables at the Cydna substation in Norwood.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela on 702Breakfast, Phalatse says she has instructed forensic and investigation services head Shadrack Sibiya to coordinate a plan at a local level.
We realise that we are not going to fight this alone, we need Saps on board as well as the intelligence cluster. I have written to the Presidency and the NPA because we need prosecutions and convictions as well.Dr Mpho Phalatse, Mayor - Johannesburg
Phalatse believes there is sabotage and cables are also stolen for economic gain and it is concerning that there is a market for such.
It could be sabotage, we saw a similar pattern in 2016 after we took over government. We are seeing a similar pattern now, where there has been continuous outages in various parts of the city due to theft and vandalism.Dr Mpho Phalatse, Mayor - Johannesburg
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : @SAPoliceService/Twitter
