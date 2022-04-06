WATCH: Weatherman stopping bulletin to warn his kids about tornado goes viral





Have you been wondering what's been trending lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Tennis player slapping opponent on court has everyone talking

Weatherman stopping bulletin to warn his kids about tornado goes viral

Social media is talking after a video of a weatherman stopping his bulletin to warn his children about a tornado goes viral.

Watch the video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: