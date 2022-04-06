WATCH: Weatherman stopping bulletin to warn his kids about tornado goes viral

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:35
What’s the Tea- Have you sent inappropriate messages to the wrong person?
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual looks at oil: how its extracted, refined and the vast number of its uses.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
EFF cautions police not to be hostile as they march to Johann Rupert's farms EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Thambo says they want independently audited tax records of the business tycoon. 6 April 2022 11:09 AM
Cable theft and vandalism in Joburg could be sabotage - Mayor Mpho Phalatse Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse says she has written to the Presidency as well as the National Prosecuting Authority seeking inte... 6 April 2022 8:15 AM
Putting the spotlight yet again on women who beg on the roadside with children Social Development Department spokesperson Lumka Oliphant says the matter went up to the Constitutional Court and there was no cri... 6 April 2022 7:58 AM
View all Local
The world order is changing - South Africa has to make a plan to keep up It's not just about deciding whether to support Russia or Ukraine - Bruce Whitfield interviews RiskRecon's Dr Kingsley Makhubela. 5 April 2022 9:59 PM
'Poor road maintenance threatens food security, farmers fixing roads themselves' Bruce Whitfield interviews Chief Economist Kulani Siweya about Agri SA's survey on how road conditions are impacting farmers. 5 April 2022 7:24 PM
Cosatu slams proposed 3% wage hike for public servants: 'They don’t deserve it' Africa Melane interviews Bheki Ntshalintshali, Cosatu general secretary about the Independent Commission for Remuneration of Publi... 5 April 2022 3:40 PM
View all Politics
WATCH: Coronation spoofs 80s Stuyvesant ads, but with serious investment message Don't wait too long to invest and live your best life - Andy Rice discusses Coronation's campaign on The Money Show. 5 April 2022 8:47 PM
Worried about your investments amid global uncertainty? - 'Please look ahead!' Bruce Whitfield gets valuable investment advice from personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital). 5 April 2022 8:31 PM
It's now cheaper to get groceries delivered than driving to the store - Checkers Bruce Whitfield interviews Neil Schreuder, Chief of Strategy and Innovation at the Shoprite Group. 5 April 2022 8:11 PM
View all Business
Take small creative steps – unlock MASSIVE rewards over time Ian Mann reviews "Big Little Breakthroughs: How Small, Everyday Innovations Drive Oversized Results" by Josh Linkner. 4 April 2022 7:40 PM
FNB buys 'SLOW Lounge' from BA/Kulula-owner Comair The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Johan Moolman, CEO at eBucks FNB. 4 April 2022 7:29 PM
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa ends Covid-19 National State of Disaster Watch a recording of the President’s address, right here. 4 April 2022 6:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
Maharaj grabs seven as Proteas thump Bangladesh in first Test Bangladesh, chasing a target of 274 for victory, started the day's play on 11/3 but a collapse saw the visiting side bowled out fo... 4 April 2022 11:20 AM
Proteas hunting victory over Bangladesh on final day of first Test Bangladesh are chasing 274 for a historic win over their hosts but are facing an uphill battle after ending day four on 11/3. 4 April 2022 9:16 AM
LIVE COMMENTARY: SA lead day 4 with 75 against Bangladesh South Africa will start day four against Bangladesh with an overall lead of 75 at Kingsmead in Durban. 3 April 2022 10:02 AM
View all Sport
WATCH: Paula Patton roasting unseasoned chicken has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 April 2022 8:39 AM
WATCH: Weatherman stopping bulletin to warn his kids about tornado goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 April 2022 8:36 AM
WATCH: Tennis player slapping opponent on court has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 April 2022 8:41 AM
View all Entertainment
Collaboration can pave the road to a just transition RMB experts explain what net-zero means — and steps South African corporates can take to get to a decarbonised world 6 April 2022 11:01 AM
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
No, SA's stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict isn't affecting investment: Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to Clement Manyathela at the SA investment conference. 24 March 2022 1:22 PM
View all World
Collaboration can pave the road to a just transition RMB experts explain what net-zero means — and steps South African corporates can take to get to a decarbonised world 6 April 2022 11:01 AM
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
View all Africa
WATCH: Coronation spoofs 80s Stuyvesant ads, but with serious investment message Don't wait too long to invest and live your best life - Andy Rice discusses Coronation's campaign on The Money Show. 5 April 2022 8:47 PM
Cosatu slams proposed 3% wage hike for public servants: 'They don’t deserve it' Africa Melane interviews Bheki Ntshalintshali, Cosatu general secretary about the Independent Commission for Remuneration of Publi... 5 April 2022 3:40 PM
Take small creative steps – unlock MASSIVE rewards over time Ian Mann reviews "Big Little Breakthroughs: How Small, Everyday Innovations Drive Oversized Results" by Josh Linkner. 4 April 2022 7:40 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

WATCH: Weatherman stopping bulletin to warn his kids about tornado goes viral

6 April 2022 8:36 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Tennis player slapping opponent on court has everyone talking

Weatherman stopping bulletin to warn his kids about tornado goes viral

Social media is talking after a video of a weatherman stopping his bulletin to warn his children about a tornado goes viral.

Watch the video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




6 April 2022 8:36 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

More from Entertainment

WATCH: Paula Patton roasting unseasoned chicken has everyone talking

6 April 2022 8:39 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Tennis player slapping opponent on court has everyone talking

5 April 2022 8:41 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Parents sharing annoying shows kids watch during school holidays goes viral

5 April 2022 8:39 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA DJ-by-night-data-scientist-by-day creates platform ensuring musos get paid

4 April 2022 7:53 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Stent, cocreator of the Music Audit Usage System (MAUS), which he recently launched.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Doja Cat almost missed Grammy victory speech as she was in loo

4 April 2022 9:04 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Guy in trolley catching ride behind truck in heavy rain goes viral

4 April 2022 9:03 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Singing about love has pushed me to do what I do, politically - Ringo Madlingozi

1 April 2022 2:54 PM

The musician told Relebogile Mabotja on #702Unplugged that every time he is on stage he gets the energy from the audience.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Moya is way of healing and speaks to the spirit -Simphiwe Dana

1 April 2022 9:23 AM

Bongani Bingwa chats to Afro-soul singer-songwriter and social activist Simphiwe Dana on her upcoming concert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Workers showing off their packed daily lunch has everyone talking

1 April 2022 8:14 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: DA's review of Ramaphosa's Cabinet goes viral

31 March 2022 8:26 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

EFF cautions police not to be hostile as they march to Johann Rupert's farms

Local

Cable theft and vandalism in Joburg could be sabotage - Mayor Mpho Phalatse

Local

Putting the spotlight yet again on women who beg on the roadside with children

Local

EWN Highlights

Tycoon Johann Rupert must redistribute his wealth, says EFF ahead of march

6 April 2022 10:48 AM

Joburg mayor Phalatse worried about recent attacks on City Power security guards

6 April 2022 9:46 AM

Deteriorating road infrastructure stifling agriculture's potential - Agri SA

6 April 2022 8:50 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA