EFF cautions police not to be hostile as they march to Johann Rupert's farms
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are calling on the police to exercise restraints as they march to Remgro Limited in Stellentia Way, to hand over a memorandum to business tycoon Johann Rupert.
The party says it is marching over land ownership in Stellenbosch and had themed the day 'EFF Land Day Picket at Rupert Farms.'
Africa Melane speaks to EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Thambo about the march.
We want to caution the police not to use the hostility we saw in Brackenfell because it is unnecessary and unwarranted.Sinawo Thambo, National spokesperson - EFF
Johann Rupert is the leader of the monopolisation of the wealth of South Africa by the white minority. He is a totality influence over all spheres of the economy of South Africa.Sinawo Thambo, National spokesperson - EFF
The first and foremost of our demands is that the land must be returned and equitably shared among the people of this country. We are also asking for an independently audited report of the tax records of Johann Rupert and public disclosure of all of his offshore accounts and economic investments.Sinawo Thambo, National spokesperson - EFF
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : Kaylynn Palm/Eyewitness News
