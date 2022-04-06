Top police officials to meet with Diepsloot residents after protests





Diepsloot residents have embarked on a second day of protests against high crime levels in the township.

Residents have met with the local South African Police Service (SAPS) and demanded more police visibility and better resources at police stations.

Tshidi Madia on the Midday Report chats to Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo and SAPS spokesperson Brenda Murudilli to give more insight on the protest.

We are told that the protestors are going to be making their way to the police station where they will be reiterating their demands for better police visibility and resources to the station. Masechaba Sefularo, Reporter - Eyewitness News

It is unclear if [Police Minister Bheki] Cele will come as that is who the residents are demanding to speak to. Masechaba Sefularo, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Murudilli says the situation is calm and the community is going to the police station as one of their demands is that they want the police station to be capacitated and given resources.

Listen below to Sefularo's interview:

Listen below to Murudilli 's interview: