Top police officials to meet with Diepsloot residents after protests

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:10
Diepsloot residents protest over crime in the area
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Masechaba Sefularo, EWN reporter
Today at 15:16
TransUnion putting the onus on citizens after hacking
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tendo, TransUnion Complainant
Today at 15:20
Vigilantism on the rise in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof. Loren Landau, Research Chair in Human Mobility and the Politics of Difference at the African Centre for Migration and Society at Wits University
Today at 15:50
The Soweto Independent Practitioners Association race concerns on rising attacks on surgeries
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:20
Growing trend for fake and forged South African art to appear in response to the growing global market for our artists.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gerard De Kamper curator connection University of Pretoria
Today at 16:50
[Feature] Financial Wellness : Good Advice is appropriate
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 17:10
New book details how Zuma's trust in Putin drove nuclear deal
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual looks at oil: how its extracted, refined and the vast number of its uses.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter Cumesh Moodliar, Head of Private Banking SA at Investec
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Cumesh Moodliar - Head of Private Banking SA at Investec
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Top police officials to meet with Diepsloot residents after protests Tshidi Madia chats to Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo and SAPS spokesperson Brenda Murudilli about the protests in Die... 6 April 2022 12:59 PM
EFF cautions police not to be hostile as they march to Johann Rupert's farms EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Thambo says they want independently audited tax records of the business tycoon. 6 April 2022 11:13 AM
Cable theft and vandalism in Joburg could be sabotage - Mayor Mpho Phalatse Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse says she has written to the Presidency as well as the National Prosecuting Authority seeking inte... 6 April 2022 8:15 AM
View all Local
The world order is changing - South Africa has to make a plan to keep up It's not just about deciding whether to support Russia or Ukraine - Bruce Whitfield interviews RiskRecon's Dr Kingsley Makhubela. 5 April 2022 9:59 PM
'Poor road maintenance threatens food security, farmers fixing roads themselves' Bruce Whitfield interviews Chief Economist Kulani Siweya about Agri SA's survey on how road conditions are impacting farmers. 5 April 2022 7:24 PM
Cosatu slams proposed 3% wage hike for public servants: 'They don’t deserve it' Africa Melane interviews Bheki Ntshalintshali, Cosatu general secretary about the Independent Commission for Remuneration of Publi... 5 April 2022 3:40 PM
View all Politics
Collaboration can pave the road to a just transition RMB experts explain what net-zero means — and steps South African corporates can take to get to a decarbonised world 6 April 2022 11:01 AM
WATCH: Coronation spoofs 80s Stuyvesant ads, but with serious investment message Don't wait too long to invest and live your best life - Andy Rice discusses Coronation's campaign on The Money Show. 5 April 2022 8:47 PM
Worried about your investments amid global uncertainty? - 'Please look ahead!' Bruce Whitfield gets valuable investment advice from personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital). 5 April 2022 8:31 PM
View all Business
It's now cheaper to get groceries delivered than driving to the store - Checkers Bruce Whitfield interviews Neil Schreuder, Chief of Strategy and Innovation at the Shoprite Group. 5 April 2022 8:11 PM
Take small creative steps – unlock MASSIVE rewards over time Ian Mann reviews "Big Little Breakthroughs: How Small, Everyday Innovations Drive Oversized Results" by Josh Linkner. 4 April 2022 7:40 PM
FNB buys 'SLOW Lounge' from BA/Kulula-owner Comair The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Johan Moolman, CEO at eBucks FNB. 4 April 2022 7:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
Maharaj grabs seven as Proteas thump Bangladesh in first Test Bangladesh, chasing a target of 274 for victory, started the day's play on 11/3 but a collapse saw the visiting side bowled out fo... 4 April 2022 11:20 AM
Proteas hunting victory over Bangladesh on final day of first Test Bangladesh are chasing 274 for a historic win over their hosts but are facing an uphill battle after ending day four on 11/3. 4 April 2022 9:16 AM
LIVE COMMENTARY: SA lead day 4 with 75 against Bangladesh South Africa will start day four against Bangladesh with an overall lead of 75 at Kingsmead in Durban. 3 April 2022 10:02 AM
View all Sport
WATCH: Paula Patton roasting unseasoned chicken has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 April 2022 8:39 AM
WATCH: Weatherman stopping bulletin to warn his kids about tornado goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 April 2022 8:36 AM
WATCH: Tennis player slapping opponent on court has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 April 2022 8:41 AM
View all Entertainment
Collaboration can pave the road to a just transition RMB experts explain what net-zero means — and steps South African corporates can take to get to a decarbonised world 6 April 2022 11:01 AM
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
No, SA's stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict isn't affecting investment: Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to Clement Manyathela at the SA investment conference. 24 March 2022 1:22 PM
View all World
Collaboration can pave the road to a just transition RMB experts explain what net-zero means — and steps South African corporates can take to get to a decarbonised world 6 April 2022 11:01 AM
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
View all Africa
WATCH: Coronation spoofs 80s Stuyvesant ads, but with serious investment message Don't wait too long to invest and live your best life - Andy Rice discusses Coronation's campaign on The Money Show. 5 April 2022 8:47 PM
Cosatu slams proposed 3% wage hike for public servants: 'They don’t deserve it' Africa Melane interviews Bheki Ntshalintshali, Cosatu general secretary about the Independent Commission for Remuneration of Publi... 5 April 2022 3:40 PM
Take small creative steps – unlock MASSIVE rewards over time Ian Mann reviews "Big Little Breakthroughs: How Small, Everyday Innovations Drive Oversized Results" by Josh Linkner. 4 April 2022 7:40 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Top police officials to meet with Diepsloot residents after protests

6 April 2022 12:59 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Crime
Protest
Diepsloot
Bheki Cele
police visibility

Tshidi Madia chats to Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo and SAPS spokesperson Brenda Murudilli about the protests in Diepsloot.

Diepsloot residents have embarked on a second day of protests against high crime levels in the township.

Residents have met with the local South African Police Service (SAPS) and demanded more police visibility and better resources at police stations.

Tshidi Madia on the Midday Report chats to Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo and SAPS spokesperson Brenda Murudilli to give more insight on the protest.

We are told that the protestors are going to be making their way to the police station where they will be reiterating their demands for better police visibility and resources to the station.

Masechaba Sefularo, Reporter - Eyewitness News

It is unclear if [Police Minister Bheki] Cele will come as that is who the residents are demanding to speak to.

Masechaba Sefularo, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Murudilli says the situation is calm and the community is going to the police station as one of their demands is that they want the police station to be capacitated and given resources.

Listen below to Sefularo's interview:

Listen below to Murudilli 's interview:




6 April 2022 12:59 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Crime
Protest
Diepsloot
Bheki Cele
police visibility

More from Local

EFF cautions police not to be hostile as they march to Johann Rupert's farms

6 April 2022 11:13 AM

EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Thambo says they want independently audited tax records of the business tycoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cable theft and vandalism in Joburg could be sabotage - Mayor Mpho Phalatse

6 April 2022 8:15 AM

Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse says she has written to the Presidency as well as the National Prosecuting Authority seeking intervention.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Putting the spotlight yet again on women who beg on the roadside with children

6 April 2022 7:58 AM

Social Development Department spokesperson Lumka Oliphant says the matter went up to the Constitutional Court and there was no criminality or syndicate found.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Soweto doctors fear for their lives as attacks on surgeries rise

6 April 2022 7:00 AM

Soweto Independent Practitioners Association’s Brenda Sibeko said that these attacks started as far back as 2019 and they had been on the rise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Constitutional Court finds police minister liable for sloppy work in rape case

5 April 2022 8:20 PM

The minister of police must pay damages to woman who was held hostage and repeatedly raped over a 15-hour period.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It's now cheaper to get groceries delivered than driving to the store - Checkers

5 April 2022 8:11 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Neil Schreuder, Chief of Strategy and Innovation at the Shoprite Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Icasa proposal that data can't expire for 6 months could backfire on consumers

5 April 2022 6:37 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to TechCentral Editor Duncan McLeod about the Independent Communications Authority of SA's proposals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Will nationwide bus strike go ahead? Association says it wants to avert it

5 April 2022 5:01 PM

Southern African Bus Operators Association executive manager Bazil Govender gives the latest detail on the negotiations with bus drivers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Joburg Water estimates water to be restored by 3pm on Tuesday in affected areas

5 April 2022 2:11 PM

Joburg Water spokesperson Puleng Mopeli says they had to close the water when they noticed a leak during restoration.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DA welcomes lifting of state of disaster, monitors health regulations closely

5 April 2022 1:11 PM

Mandy Wiener chats to DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube who says the state of disaster meant that many businesses could not operate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

EFF cautions police not to be hostile as they march to Johann Rupert's farms

Local

Cable theft and vandalism in Joburg could be sabotage - Mayor Mpho Phalatse

Local

Putting the spotlight yet again on women who beg on the roadside with children

Local

EWN Highlights

Making history: Burkina Faso's ex-leader given life sentence for Sankara murder

6 April 2022 2:15 PM

Man arrested in connection with farm murder near Moorreesburg

6 April 2022 1:57 PM

Unterhalter cut from JSC shortlist for 2 ConCourt vacancies

6 April 2022 12:57 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA