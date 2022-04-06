Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
2022-04-06
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:09
ZOOM Sibanye-Stillwater tightens their belts as the world faces a potential economic downturn.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Neal Froneman, CEO Of Sibanye Stillwater
Today at 18:14
Supply chain bottlenecks here to stay for 2022; goods prices to rise sharply in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sebastiano Iorio - CEO at Cargo Compass SA,
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:48
How the unregulated art market in South African is becoming a breeding ground for fake artworks
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Salome le Roux - Co-founder of ART (Art, Research and Technical Analysis) Group
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual looks at oil: how its extracted, refined and the vast number of its uses.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter Cumesh Moodliar, Head of Private Banking SA at Investec
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Cumesh Moodliar - Head of Private Banking SA at Investec
National Walking Day: Families encouraged to take walks together

6 April 2022 2:41 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Exercise
Walking
national walking day

Exercise specialist at Ignite Fitness Eduan James talks about the benefits of walking.

Walking is the best way to kick start your fitness journey and it has a lot of benefits.

Speaking to Relebogile Mabotja, exercise specialist at Ignite Fitness Eduan James says walking keeps your heart rate steady, which is important for weight loss.

National Walking Day is observed on the first Wednesday of April every year in order to encourage people to walk for at least 30 minutes.

We get so tied up in our busy schedules and work that we forget about moving. This is something the whole family can do together, take a walk in the evenings after work.

Eduan James, Exercise specialist - Ignite Fitness

If you find exercise difficult, walking outside with someone and having a conversation would be much easier. But if you have routine, the treadmill is good.

Eduan James, Exercise specialist - Ignite Fitness

Listen to the full interview below:




