National Walking Day: Families encouraged to take walks together
Walking is the best way to kick start your fitness journey and it has a lot of benefits.
Speaking to Relebogile Mabotja, exercise specialist at Ignite Fitness Eduan James says walking keeps your heart rate steady, which is important for weight loss.
National Walking Day is observed on the first Wednesday of April every year in order to encourage people to walk for at least 30 minutes.
We get so tied up in our busy schedules and work that we forget about moving. This is something the whole family can do together, take a walk in the evenings after work.Eduan James, Exercise specialist - Ignite Fitness
If you find exercise difficult, walking outside with someone and having a conversation would be much easier. But if you have routine, the treadmill is good.Eduan James, Exercise specialist - Ignite Fitness
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_90380054_senior-couple-walking-with-pet-bulldog-in-countryside.html
