'You MUST still wear a mask indoors in public'

Today at 18:09 ZOOM Sibanye-Stillwater tightens their belts as the world faces a potential economic downturn. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Neal Froneman, CEO Of Sibanye Stillwater

Today at 18:14 Supply chain bottlenecks here to stay for 2022; goods prices to rise sharply in SA The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Sebastiano Iorio - CEO at Cargo Compass SA,

Today at 18:20 ZOOM Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 18:48 How the unregulated art market in South African is becoming a breeding ground for fake artworks The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Salome le Roux - Co-founder of ART (Art, Research and Technical Analysis) Group

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Business Unusual looks at oil: how its extracted, refined and the vast number of its uses. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

Today at 19:19 SKYPE Consumer Ninja The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler

