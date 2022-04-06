Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:09
ZOOM Sibanye-Stillwater tightens their belts as the world faces a potential economic downturn.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Neal Froneman, CEO Of Sibanye Stillwater
Today at 18:14
Supply chain bottlenecks here to stay for 2022; goods prices to rise sharply in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sebastiano Iorio - CEO at Cargo Compass SA,
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:48
How the unregulated art market in South African is becoming a breeding ground for fake artworks
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Salome le Roux - Co-founder of ART (Art, Research and Technical Analysis) Group
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual looks at oil: how its extracted, refined and the vast number of its uses.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter Cumesh Moodliar, Head of Private Banking SA at Investec
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Cumesh Moodliar - Head of Private Banking SA at Investec
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
'You MUST still wear a mask indoors in public'

6 April 2022 2:56 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Modidima Mannya
National State of Disaster
masks
Covid-19 regulations
midday report
The Midday Report on CapeTalk
Tshidi Madia
National health Act

Tshidi Madia asks Advocate Modidima Mannya where we stand with the remaining Covid-19 regulations.

Some regulations of the National State of Disaster remain in place, at least until the government passes the National Health Act.

Many South Africans are unsure about what rules stay in place or the penalties for non-compliance.

"You will be in big trouble if you fail to wear a mask indoors in public," warned Advocate Modidima Mannya.

"Employers are still prohibited from allowing people on their premises without a mask."

© kovop58/123rf.com

RELATED: Covid-19 spirals out of control in China

Mannya said the main objections against moving from a "hardcore disaster situation" to the new regulations were from people against mandatory vaccinations.

Tshidi Madia interviewed Mannya (scroll up to listen).


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'You MUST still wear a mask indoors in public'




