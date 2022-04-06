'When I first went pro I bought a fast car- now I don't buy cars, only property'





Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) as part of his “Other People's Money" feature.

This week Whitfield interviewed South African cyclist Nicholas 'Nic' Dlamini.

NTT Pro Cycling cyclist Nic Dlamini. Picture: @NTTProCycling/Twitter

The 26-year-old grew up in the tough neighbourhood of Capricorn Park near Muizenberg in Cape Town, where his athletic prowess was spotted at school.

Dlamini turned professional in 2018 as a graduate of the then-Team Dimension Data (formerly MTN-Qhubeka & NTT Pro Cycling) development team based in Lucca, Italy.

In 2019 he was selected to participate in the prestigious Tour de France, also going on to represent South Africa at the Tokyo Olympic Games this year.

The Tour de France experience itself is really an amazing one... You see the banter, the spectators... you feel the atmosphere when you're going up the climbs... Even on rainy days - it's so amazing to see people waiting for you to come past... It's a phenomenal feeling just to be there and to to the pinnacle race... Nicholas Dlamini, South African cyclist

I still do have unfinished business to go back and finish what I started. Nicholas Dlamini, South African cyclist

What is it that Dlamini believes about money?

Does it keep him up at night?

Does he spend like crazy or save compulsively?

How did his childhood experiences shape his views on money?

In cycling we work on contracts... We normally have a salary every month and then on top of that we would have winning bonuses... that we get from the team or the sponsors. Nicholas Dlamini, South African cyclist

We also then rely on prize money which I sometimes see as a bonus... an extra pocket money... We're quite fortunate - a lot of people only get to see a bonus at the end of the year. Nicholas Dlamini, South African cyclist

I started racing super-competitively when I was in Grade 11... travelling a lot... I had to leave school and do my matric via home schooling, which needed a lot of money. I was very fortunate having Elton John paying my school funds for my matric year. I then studied sports coaching administration and that's when I moved overseas. Nicholas Dlamini, South African cyclist

RELATED: Nic Dlamini: '8-day Cape Epic just as demanding as a month on Tour de France'

Now I've started doing mountain biking, so I can actually have a bit of fun on those windy days when I can hide myself in the forest... Nicholas Dlamini, South African cyclist

I sometimes regard myself as probably one of the luckiest athletes in the world to have had the best mentors... In my junior years as a professional I had a circle of mentors... looking after me and sharpening me... Nicholas Dlamini, South African cyclist

I've also learned a lot from them in how to manage my financials... because if you come from Africa and you grew up in a township and you get a professional contract, when you first get your salary you start to get excited, to get a big head and to start seeing things you just want to buy... Nicholas Dlamini, South African cyclist

I believe there are stages for everything... When I first went professional I actually bought a super-expensive BMW... When you're young you love fast cars... Then I started growing and realising I spent a lot of time away.. It spent eight months of the year in the garage parked, so it was a waste of money, so I decided to sell it. Nicholas Dlamini, South African cyclist

After that I decided not to buy cars anymore and rather just to save everything... If I do spend it's only for property really... I do own a house and a few flats... Nicholas Dlamini, South African cyclist

We retire quite early, around 35... so we put away retirement funds. I actually work with Citadel on this... funds that I can dip into when I do retire... Nicholas Dlamini, South African cyclist

Listen to the full interview with Dlamini in the audio clip below:

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'When I first went pro I bought a fast car- now I don't buy cars, only property'